Like The Energizer Bunny, Old Dominion Just Keeps Going

Old Dominion's valuation only makes sense if you treat it like an industrial stock (about 60% of revenue comes from industrial customers), but that seems like an aggressive rationalization.

The less-than-truckload industry is still highly fragmented and I believe Old Dominion could expand its market share another 50% (to around 16%) over the next decade.

One of the frustrating (and invigorating) aspects about investing is that you can be completely right … and still end up completely wrong if you’re right about the wrong things. In the case of Old Dominion (ODFL), the year and the market have developed largely as I expected back in April, with the company seeing growing weakness in volumes as the short-cycle industrial sector slowed throughout the year. And yet, with the shares up another 25% since then, what does it really matter?

I have long loved Old Dominion as a company, and if there aren’t case studies written about how this company has crafted a differentiated model in the at least somewhat-commodified less-than-truckload (or LTL) trucking space, then that needs to be fixed. Still, while I do expect a short-cycle recovery to kick in in 2020 and restore some momentum to Old Dominion’s business, I just can’t make any sense of the valuation. Sure, best-in-class operators absolutely deserve a premium, but with the shares already trading more than one standard deviation above the trailing five-year average forward multiple, I just can’t see how the shares are cheap on any fundamental basis.

Weak Volumes, But 2020 Should Be Better

Accurate information on the LTL industry is hard to come by (that’s what happens when 85% of industry participants operate five or fewer trucks), but overall trucking volume has been slowing through 2019, and it would stand to reason that LTL, with it greater sensitivity to industrial demand from just-in-time inventory management and the like, would be vulnerable to the short-cycle industrial slowdown that’s going on.

To that end, the following graph from a recent Goldman Sachs initiation on the trucking industry highlights the sensitivity of volume to industrial production figures:

Specific to Old Dominion, volumes have been soft throughout most of the year, with mixed recent trends as tonnage declines moved from 6%-7% in June and July to 4% to 5% in August to October to a 5% decline in November. Comps are of relatively limited value, with Saia (SAIA) reporting slowing trends in November but 1.4% tonnage/day growth, while YRC (YRCW) reported worsening trends in LTL trucking, with tonnage/day weakening from down 4.5% in October to down 10% in November.

With around 60% of Old Dominion’s business mix skewed toward industrial customers (including 3PL customers), I see the company as more sensitive to short-cycle trends, and recent sub-50 ISM Manufacturing PMI numbers are a concern. On the other hand, I expect short-cycle markets to recover around midyear 2020 and that should help restore some momentum to Old Dominion’s shipment volumes.

Holding The Line Where It Counts

Good companies prove themselves during downturns, and that would certainly seem to be the case again for Old Dominion. Management has commented on more than one occasion that it’s easier to regain volumes than pricing, and so the company has held the line on pricing. Pricing rose almost 6% ex-fuel in the third quarter, and the company reported contracts renewals repricing with 4% to 5% price growth. I’d also like to note that the industry is basically cooperating here, as the comps that I track all reported pricing growth in the third quarter, ranging from around 1% at YRC and ArcBest (ARCB) to 4.5% at UPS (UPS) and the high single digits at Saia and FedEx (FDX) Freight.

Strong pricing is only sustainable if you provide good service, and Old Dominion has long excelled here, with well above-average results with on-time performance, damaged cargo, and so forth. In fact, management reported at a recent sell-side conference that it was regaining some business it had lost due to pricing on the basis of superior service levels. At the same time, though, management acknowledged that a return to overall tonnage growth was going to require a more favorable macro backdrop.

Strong pricing is helping to maintain yields, but Old Dominion is also doing a good job of containing costs. Management has delayed some new facilities openings and is seeing some headcount reduction -- my sense is that this is more a case of not replacing attrition/turnover as opposed to actively cutting staff. Even so, Old Dominion broke a nearly three-year streak of operating ratio improvement in the third quarter, with the operating ratio worsening by 90bp on a reported basis and 40bp on an adjusted basis. Then again, the company’s operating ratio is still below 80 (79.3, specifically) and most LTL carriers would be thrilled to have a sub-80 OR at the best point of the cycle.

The Outlook

I believe Old Dominion can and will continue to grow. Old Dominion has roughly doubled its market share over the past decade and now holds about 11% share across the country with no real areas of weakness – market share ranges from a high of around 13% in the Pacific Northwest to the high 10%’s in the South Central and Midwest regions. Old Dominion has done this largely without M&A and has instead used a focus strategy of building out service centers in growth/expansion markets and then adding more facilities as needed.

Old Dominion could still expand its overnight and 2-day business, though this would likely require more infrastructure to support, and Old Dominion could likewise perhaps get more competitive in the retail space to take greater advantage of e-commerce-driven volume growth. What I really expect, though, is just more “same as it ever was” methodical growth based upon a proven service-driven formula.

Underpinning my modeling for Old Dominion is an expectation that the company can grow to nearly 16% share over the next decade, driving mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth. I also expect significant ongoing improvements in profitability and asset efficiency, with the FCF margin moving to around 10% - something the company has never done (in fact, the trailing long-term average FCF margin is just over 3%). While I think it will be hard to drive substantially lower operating ratios and the company will always have to keep its fleet up to date (which reduces maintenance costs, supports high service performance, and attracts quality drivers), I do see some infrastructure spending leverage as the company won’t need to reinvest at the same levels to support its service centers and IT systems.

Unfortunately, none of that is good enough from a valuation standpoint. Low double-digit annualized FCF growth doesn’t get me close to today’s fair value. Likewise, the shares already trade at a forward EV/EBTIDA multiple that is beyond one standard deviation above the trailing five-year average. While I haven’t found reliable drivers for multiples in the trucking industry (unlike, say, industrial companies where operating margin and ROIC are key drivers), and Old Dominion is clearly one of the best in terms of operating margins and ROIC, it’s nevertheless tough to reconcile a multiple of 12x 2020 EBITDA as in any way “cheap”.

The Bottom Line

Given how much of Old Dominion’s business revolves around serving industrial customers, maybe it’s fair to look at the stock as an industrial stock. If I do that, a forward EBITDA multiple of 14x would look “fair”, supporting a fair value of over $215. I really don’t like doing that, particularly given the higher capex needs of the business (as a % of revenue) and the low historical FCF margins, but that is nevertheless food for thought on how to maybe contextualize (or rationalize) the valuation.

As is, this is another “love the company, don’t love the valuation” situation, though that above analysis (treating Old Dominion like an industrial) gives me some pause. Although I do believe Old Dominion is set to benefit from a volume recovery in 2020 and its ongoing price and cost discipline, it’s hard to say the Street doesn’t already love this one enough.

