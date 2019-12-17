Why I Buy More Traditional Mutual Funds Than ETFs

If you only want to mimic a particular index, then ETFs are the way to go.

There are some exceptions to the above, of course. Nowadays some ETFs have blurred the lines between mutual funds and ETFs by providing some form of active management. And many Mutual Funds have, for many years, simply been index funds.

As traditional mutual fund companies have begun to abandon or significantly lower their loads and their portfolio management expense they have sought, in order to remain relevant, to become far more competitive than ever before.

My biggest concern with passive ETFs as well as passive CEFs (closed-end funds) is just that: they are passive. When the index they follow goes up, they go up. When the index they follow goes down, they go down. When interest rates rise, if these passive funds are invested in bonds and other income holdings rather than equities, the value of your investment declines. When interest rates decline bond/income funds do well.

And yet "passive" is where most investors are putting their money these days. I think this is an accident waiting to happen. Right now you can buy any of hundreds of index ETFs from scores of providers in various market segments and benchmarks. But just change the word "passive" for the word "unthinking" and you'll see why I feel strongly about this.

If you buy most ETFs today you are buying a portfolio that is fixed. If the price of the securities that ETF holds is high, as it is now, congratulations! You are buying at a relative high. The ETF (or index mutual fund, for that matter) may continue to advance or it may decline. Even if it advances, some of its component companies will do well and some of them will not be worth owning. It doesn't matter; the ETF, by its charter, will keep owning the losers as well as the winners. They'll hold them even if they go to the one dollar price at which most exchanges will de-list their shares.

Actively managed funds, however, demand that the portfolio managers assess each company within their portfolios to determine if a company's shares represent enough value to continue holding or if they should be added to or if they should be sold. Those who disparage active management cite the fact that the "average" actively managed fund often under-performs a passive ETF. Well, here's a thought: don't invest with average managers! The track records of all fund managers, or in the case of individual companies, company management, are well documented, right out there for all to see.

Yet, over the past 10 years, $2 trillion worth of investor monies left active mutual fund management and placed that amount and more in passive funds and ETFs:

I like to ride the roller coaster in amusement parks, not in my investment portfolio. Even though I believe the US stock markets will do well over the coming few months, my crystal ball is quite cloudy after that. I also believe that small and midcaps, which have trailed the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, are poised to do better than the large caps.

If that is the case, we need to remember that small and midcaps are not as well covered as are the typical holdings of the index funds. In small and midcaps, it pays to have smart managers who make their living by doing the deep research into the very best of these companies.

Small and midcap companies are often not just as "well covered" but not covered at all by many of the biggest brokerages and independent research firms. There might be 100 analysts following Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX) or Apple (AAPL) - with most of them saying the exact same thing in slightly different words or with a penny or two difference in their next 12-week prediction of earnings. Who needs all that waste-of-trees boondoggle?!

In the small cap space, usually thought of as those companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 or 3 billion, there are usually just a few regional firms and mutual fund portfolio managers who follow these companies closely. It isn't much better for midcaps, usually thought of as those companies with a market cap of up to $10 billion or so. The large caps that populate most index funds are a crowded space. The small caps and midcaps I believe will do best in the coming months are barely even considered today (except when some analyst notes that small and midcap stocks have been poor performers this year!)

These are the companies that have not yet grown so large that cozy up to various world autocracies to censor material that might upset the dictatorship, or where they must spend countless man hours trying to satisfy petty bureaucrats in Brussels. Large cap firms have far flung interests and revenue sources well beyond US borders. Companies with market caps below 10 billion dollars tend to remain far more focused on domestic markets.

Among my favorite actively managed funds in these categories are Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund ((MUTF:NMVLX) - these are the Institutional Class shares, but just $10,000 qualifies you as an institution,) ClearBridge Select Fund ((MUTF:LCLAX) - these are load funds, but the load is waived at many online firms - check before buying,) Parnassus Mid Cap ((MUTF:PARMX),) Boston Trust Midcap ((MUTF:BTMFX) - disclaimer: I first purchased shares in December 2017) and Transamerica Mid Cap Value Opportunities ((MUTF:MCVAX) -- these are load funds, but the load is waived at many online firms - check before buying.)

To do justice to each of these, I will provide vignettes of each of them. My intent is to provide one a day for each of the above over the next 5 days. This comes with the "Good Lord willin' and the crick don't rise" proviso. Given the nature of our current political environment, "disruptions may occur," but I will do my best!

Good investing,

Joe

Additional Disclosure: Unless you are a client of Stanford Wealth Management, I do not know your personal financial situation. Therefore I offer my opinions above for your due diligence and not as advise to buy or sell specific securities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NMVLX LCLAX PARMX BTMFX MCVAX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.