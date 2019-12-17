The 10 Most Attractive Dividend Aristocrats According To Current Valuations: No. 10 Through No. 6

Could Dividend Aristocrats with lower valuations than those in their cohort be akin to a Dogs of the Dow investment.

I had a year-long hiatus from SA during which time I developed and tested a rating system. Upon my return, I incorporated my ratings with the valuation sections of each article. This resulted in readers' requests for a list of stocks ranked well by my system. I responded by providing a series of articles listing my top twenty stocks.

I rerate approximately 180 stocks during the middle of each month. While engaged in that process, it occurred to me that it could prove useful to rate the Dividend Aristocrats in order of their current valuations. I had the thought that it might provide results akin to those of the Dogs of the Dow. After all, high yields are generally a sign that the shares of a company are undervalued relative to other firms.

With that in mind, I'm providing two articles to interested readers. There is a strong argument that Dividend Aristocrats provide safe investments that often outperform the major indexes.

Take a look at the two charts below for affirmation of that claim.

Companies with 50+ Years of Dividend Growth, as of September 30, 2019

S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index Constituent # of Years of Dividend Growth from 1962 10-Year Annualized Returns 3M Co. 56 14.55% Coca-Cola Co. 56 10.07% Colgate-Palmolive Co. 56 7.83% Dover Corp. 56 13.59% Emerson Electric Co. 56 7.66% Genuine Parts Co. 56 12.05% Johnson & Johnson 56 10.06% Procter & Gamble 56 6.46% Stanley Black & Decker 51 15.11% Hormel Foods Corp. 50 19.69%

(Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Bloomberg.)

Worst Drawdowns, and Subsequent Rebounds (May 2005 - December 2018)

(Source: Morningstar)

How I Chose The Top Ten

I reviewed the 57 current Dividend Aristocrats for valuation scores earned through my rating system. This process eliminated 42 of the names with ease. I then eliminated five of the remaining fifteen companies due to lesser scores. I ranked the remaining ten by considering additional salient factors. You may note that the highest rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I consider other factors when ranking the company in question.

It is my hope that this article will serve as the initial phase of your investigation into these promising prospective investments.

Becton, Dickinson #10

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) develops and manufactures a wide variety of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products on a global scale and is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products.

Baby boomers are creating a demographic surge that will provide tailwinds for BD investors. The recent acquisition of Bard is expected to result in $300 million in synergies and should boost gross margins by three percent. The acquisition resulted in a heavy debt load; however, management has implemented plans to return to a more manageable financial position. In the meantime, I anticipate muted dividend increases. Nonetheless, this Dividend Aristocrat's narrow moat, sterling management team and reasonable valuation make this firm worthy of consideration.

Headwinds

Due to the company's geographic footprint, foreign exchange rates can weigh on profits.

Pricing issues in emerging markets, particularly among commoditized products, may cause difficulties.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, BDX trades for $268.72 a share.

Morningstar has an FV for the company at $267, CFRA values the shares at $241.24, and Argus has a target price of $290.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 80 and an Overall Score of 77. Although my system does not give a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares trade marginally above the current share price ($268.72). The Overall score is quite high and indicates a quality company.

(For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.)

T Rowe Price Group #9

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is a financial services company. The firm offers global investment management services through subsidiaries. TROW provides mutual funds, investment vehicles, sub advisory services, and management, record-keeping, and related services.

TROW has a wide moat consisting of switching costs and intangible assets created by the company's size, scale, reputation and record of active fund outperformance. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, 68% of T. Rowe Price's mutual funds were beating peers on a three-year basis, 75% on a five-year basis, and 81% on a ten-year basis. With these results, many clients are understandably reluctant to move investments to rivals due to the risk of a lesser outcome.

The company also possesses an exceptional management team. President and CEO William Stromberg began his career with T. Rowe Price in 1987. Stromberg was promoted to his current position in early 2016. The firm seldom engages in acquisition activity and has a history of carrying little to no debt. Those attributes, coupled with TROW's record of returning cash to in the form of stock buybacks and dividends, testifies to a shareholder-friendly management philosophy.

Headwinds

T. Rowe Price's fund performance has not impressed of late: Over half of the company's funds failed to rate in the top quartile of Morningstar's rated funds on a 1-year basis as of the end of this September.

Valuation

As I compose this article, TROW shares sell for $123.22.

My Valuation Score for TROW is 83, and my Overall Score is 77. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar provides an FV of $124, CFRA has an FV of $119.69, while Credit Suisse provides a target price of $133.

My rating system indicates TROW has a fair value that is likely near the bottom of the figures cited above.

AT&T # 8

AT&T (NYSE:T) finally found its way out of the S&P doldrums. I have long been an advocate of T's moat which consists of cost advantages coupled with the company's position in an oligopoly. The firm has built and acquired assets unmatched by rivals. If the company can succeed with the Warner Media acquisition, there should be a long runway for this stock.

Headwinds

It is my opinion that AT&T has a management team that ranks well below average. Consequently, I question the company's ability to use the Time Warner acquisition to shareholders' advantage, especially considering the stiff competition the company faces in that arena.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, AT&T shares sell for $38.26.

My Valuation Score for T is 86, and my Overall Score is 62. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $37, CFRA of $38.95, Argus has a target price of $48 and Credit Suisse of $36.

My rating system indicates T has a fair value that is likely a bit above the bottom of the figures cited above.

Abbott Laboratories #7

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is one of a handful of companies that dominate their market. The company's healthcare products include nutritionals, pharmaceuticals and vascular and diagnostic devices. This oligopoly, combined with Abbott's intangible assets, provides the company with a narrow moat.

Abbott's divestiture of its pharma business to Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), coupled with its acquisition of CFR and Veropharm, strengthened the company's branded generics business. This should result in a strong position for Abbott in emerging markets.

The company instituted aggressive cost-cutting plans. If these succeed, Abbott's bottom-line should accelerate.

Headwinds

Abbott faces stiff competition from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the molecular diagnostics arena.

Demographic trends in China offer headwinds to Abbott's nutritionals segment.

Valuation

As I type these words, ABT shares sell for $86.35.

My Valuation Score for Abbott is 93, and my Overall Score is 77. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $70, CFRA of $73.02, Argus provides a target price of $110, and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $98.

My rating system indicates ABT has a fair value that is likely near the higher figures cited above.

Medtronic PLC #6

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a medical technology and services company engaging in the development and manufacture of medical devices and technologies on a global scale.

Medtronic possesses a wide moat due to a dominant presence in highly engineered devices designed to combat a variety of chronic diseases. The company holds a 50% share in its heart devices. The firm also leads the market in spinal products, insulin pumps, and neuromodulators for chronic pain. Many of Medtronic's products are part of an oligopoly while others have significant client switching costs.

Headwinds

Stiff competition is emerging in the insulin pump products market. Additionally, the company's devices are subject to Medicare reimbursement rates. This could eventually result in pressure on the firm's profit levels.

Valuation

As I type these words, MDT shares sell for $113.52.

My Valuation Score for Medtronic is 100, and my Quality Score is 85. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has an FV of $110, CFRA of $98.14, Argus provides a target price of $135, and Credit Suisse gives a target price of $121.

My rating system indicates ABT has a fair value that is likely near the upper limits of the figures cited above.

Understanding The Rating System

I follow approximately 180 dividend bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: My Valuation Score for Abbott is 93, and my Overall Score is 77.

The first number represents the Fair Value for the shares and measures numerous valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 100. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a score of 83 or higher.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 100. A score in the 80s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 83 for value and 63 for an overall score provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 83 and 61 in their respective areas.

In this article, you may note that the highest rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess the likelihood of a company performing well over the long term.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing my articles without cost to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing "Like this article" just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.