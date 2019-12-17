Ceragon Networks: This $2 Stock Is Poised To Rebound In January As 5G Buildout Looms

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) is a leading designer and manufacturer of telecom backhaul equipment (basically the backbone of the network). This company is based in Israel and sells its products globally to many of the biggest telecom companies in the world. It has been consistently growing earnings for the past few years, but recently stumbled last quarter with revenues and earnings that disappointed some investors. The decline in the share price appears to be a major overreaction because one quarter or even a couple of quarters does not make a company. This is particularly true for a smaller company, and especially when a single major order could make the difference of whether or not revenue estimates are met for the quarter.

The overblown selloff in the share price comes just as investors are also doing tax-loss selling, but that will soon end and create a solid rebound in this stock. The even bigger reason for a rebound is because these shares are now significantly undervalued when considering a number of metrics. Furthermore, the network upgrade for 5G is just getting started, and this could provide years of secular growth for Ceragon Networks. Apple (AAPL) is planning to launch a 5G phone in 2020 and the media coverage of this event should spur significant consumer and investor demand and awareness for 5G products. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at what I believe is a very significant buying opportunity:

The Chart:

As the chart below shows, this stock has been bouncing around for the last few months in a range between $2.30 and $3.20 per share. However, in November, the stock dropped to around the $1.80 range after the company announced disappointing quarterly results. This stock is now significantly below the 52-week high, which is $5.04 per share. The selloff appears way overdone and it is probably being exacerbated by end-of-the-year tax-loss selling which is about to end very soon. Once this temporary tax-loss selling pressure comes to an end in the next couple of weeks, I expect the stock to rebound sharply. As indicated by the blue line on the chart, the 50-day moving average is $2.27 per share and as indicated by the red line, the 200-day moving average is $2.84 per share. Based on this data, this stock could be poised to rebound back to the 50-day moving average of $2.27 as a very short-term target. I expect the stock to retrace to this level by the first week of January, if not sooner. The next target would be for the stock to recapture the 200-day moving average of $2.84 per share and this is also possible in the first weeks of 2020.

I am not expecting the stock to rebound just for the technical reasons that can be seen on the chart because it is also clear that this tech stock is very undervalued based on the fundamentals as well. Based on the fundamentals, I think this stock is poised to head back to the 52-week highs of about $5 per share and possibly higher. Finally, I think it is important to note that the chart also shows this stock has been forming a solid base for the past few weeks around the $1.80 range. It has also made a couple of runs over the $2 level recently. This appears to indicate that the stock has already bottomed out, and that means potential downside risks could be limited now. After a big stock decline, the next step is forming a rock-bottom base and then after that, it is not uncommon to see a stock rebound.

This Stock Appears Undervalued After Post Earnings Selloff:

In early November, Ceragon Networks reported third quarter profits of just 1 cent per share. This was below earnings estimates of 4 cents per share. Revenues came in at $72.16 million, which also missed expectations by about $12.58 million. However, management said the miss was mostly due to a large project that was delayed in Latin America and some economic softness in India. According to management, there is another reason why financial results have been soft in 2019, and that is because some customers have slowed down purchases of 4G networking equipment because they will soon be transitioning to 5G. We have seen this similarly happen to Apple when consumers know there is a new iPhone coming, sales of existing products weaken, but then a rebound occurs.

It is true that India is seeing slower growth rates so the company can't be blamed for that. The delay in a major Latin American project is probably just a little bump in the road and that Latin American order could end up boosting results next quarter or some other time soon. Large telecom projects and orders can make quarterly results somewhat volatile, especially for a small company and there is no doubt that major telecom companies are curtailing 4G network product purchases in advance of the coming 5G network build-out. Based on this, it appears that the selloff is way overdone and I think any investor selling at these levels is being very short-sighted. But I have to appreciate this because it has set us up for a major buying opportunity in a 5G stock.

Why There Is A Strategic Buying Opportunity In The Stock Today:

I see a strategic buying opportunity in this stock for a number of reasons. First of all, the selloff after the earnings report appears to be an overreaction. Financial results from one quarter or even two should not and (in the long term) do not, dictate the true value of a company. However, small cap stocks often come with liquidity risks which means that when a sudden wave of selling pressure comes in, the stock can go well below the fair value. It is important to remember that the same is true when the opposite occurs and buying pressure sends a small cap stock to surprisingly high levels. This is why small cap and micro-cap stocks are so volatile, and smart investors use this volatility to buy low when stocks get to bargain levels. The other factor I see as a strategic reason to buy now is that we can take advantage of the tax-loss selling pressure and use it to our benefit to buy cheap. The end of this selling pressure is just about two weeks away, and that means the stock could be poised for a "January Effect" rally. Finally, I think there is a strategic opportunity to buy this stock at bargain levels, just before what is likely to be a major 5G secular growth story.

The 5G Secular Growth Story Will Be A Big Investment Theme For 2020 And Beyond:

5G is poised to revolutionize how businesses and consumers use mobile phones and other connected devices due to the lightning-fast speeds and low latency. It means lag times and download times will be a thing of the past. It also will enable important technologies like self-driving vehicles to emerge; after all, you can't afford delays when it comes to what might need to be split-second decisions on the road.

As more 5G compatible smartphones are in use, the more demand there will be for 5G network upgrades. The main takeaway from this is that investors have a chance to buy in this emerging tech trend at ground floor levels. That's a rare opportunity and as we know, investing early can produce significant gains. CNBC's Jim Cramer says this is the "first inning" for 5G stocks and that "the best of them should work for years and years and years...". This Seeking Alpha article mentions that President Trump recently asked Apple to help the United States build 5G infrastructure. It also states that Congress is considering a legislative plan to give $1 billion to replace networks in rural areas. Apple also sees big potential and is forecasting sales of more than 100 million 5G iPhones next year. As shown below, 5G smartphone usage is just getting started in 2020 and really begins surging after 2021.

Source: Statista.com

Here's Why Ceragon Networks Is An Ideal Way To Invest In 5G:

As shown below, Ceragon Networks is the leader in the best of breed (premium) segment for the global wireless backhaul market. The company specializes in this market and offers vertically integrated solutions which include chip design, as well as software and hardware design. It has a geographically diverse customer base and sells to almost every major telecom company in the world. The second graphic below also points out that it has achieved "multiple new 5G design wins in 2019" and that it has a top position in terms of market share. Another major market share leader is NEC Corporation and this is significant because earlier this year, Ceragon Networks and the NEC Corporation (based in Tokyo, Japan) announced a collaboration to expand 5G wireless backhaul business globally. This partnership is expected to increase the market share stake in the future for both NEC Corporation and Ceragon Networks.

Graphics and data above sourced from Ceragon Networks November 2019 Investor Presentation

In addition to all these positive factors above, Ceragon Networks (also from the investor presentation) touts a strong balance sheet with about $20.5 million in cash and even more liquidity with about $22 million in borrowing capacity available and just around $17.4 million in debt. Most stocks trading at this level are losing money and have weak balance sheets, but that is not the case with Ceragon Networks. This company has around $300 million in annual revenues and the current market capitalization is just about $142 million. That implies this stock is undervalued because most companies, and especially tech companies, trade for a multiple of their revenues. It is also trading below book value which is just over $2 per share, and this is another sign that this stock is deeply undervalued.

A number of analysts and investors believe that Ceragon Networks could be an attractive takeover target. It would appear to make sense for another company to buy Ceragon Networks because of the valuation and the leading position it holds in the wireless backhaul market. A takeover could come from a larger competitor or one of its current partners. The wireless backhaul market is expected to produce a compound annual growth rate of 14% from 2019 to 2024 and this level of growth also makes Ceragon Networks an attractive takeover target. However, with that type of growth and with the product demand and investor awareness regarding 5G, no buyout is needed, as this stock could be poised to rebound on its own.

Historical Financial Data And Some Projections:

As the historical financial data from company filings show below, this company has significant revenues and has been solidly profitable. The company has earned as much as 28 cents per share in a single year recently and that level of recent earnings power makes this stock appear very undervalued. Furthermore, I believe it can earn more than that in the future with the 5G upgrade opportunity that is looming. As we know from statements made by the company, revenues and profits have been negatively impacted in 2019, due to the lag created by the transition from 4G to 5G. The impact of this can be seen in the financials below. Presumably stronger revenue and profit growth will return in 2020 and beyond, as telecom companies are forced to upgrade to 5G thanks to consumer demand and the availability of key products such as a 5G iPhone, that will launch in 2020.

Revenues and net income figures below are in millions.

2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenues: $293,641 $332,033 $343,874 $288,327* Net Income: $11,429 $15,560 $23,046 $7,198* Earnings per share: 15 cents 19 cents 28 cents 10 cents*

*2019 financials above are based on actual revenues for Q1 of $69,163,000 and net income of $2,069,000, or 3 cents per share, plus Q2 revenues of $73,001,000 and net income of $2,482,000, or 3 cents per share, plus Q3 revenues of $72,163,000 and net income of $497,000, or 1 cent per share, plus an ESTIMATE for Q4 revenues of $74,000,000 and net income of $2,150,000, or 3 cents per share. This combination of actual results for Q1, Q2, and Q3, plus my estimates for Q4, result in total estimated revenues of $288,327,000 and estimated net income of $7,198,000, or 10 cents per share.

With 5G network upgrades looming, I don't think it will be long before this company is earning 28 cents per share (as it did in 2018) and even more. With many tech and 5G stocks trading for a price to earnings ratio of 20 or more (as is the market in general), a price to earnings ratio of 20, multiplied by 28 cents per share in earnings, would imply a share price of $5.60. Let's not forget that revenues and earnings could be growing at a rate of 14% annually, as based on projections discussed above for the wireless backhaul estimates.

Heavy Insider Ownership:

Zohar Zisapel is the Chairman of Ceragon Networks and he is known as being the "father" of the high tech industry in Israel, as well as being the "Bill Gates of Israel". According to insider ownership data at CNBC, he owns about 10.6 million shares. This represents about 13.2% of the entire company. It is notable that he did not sell his shares when this stock was trading for about $5 per share. That could mean he sees bigger potential and a much higher stock price in the long-run. Ira Palti, President and CEO, owns nearly 900,000 shares, which represents about 1% of the company. Joseph D. Samberg (founder and portfolio manager at JDS Capital Management, Inc.) owns about 9.9 million shares, which represents around 12% of the company.

Ceragon Networks Appears Poised For A "January Effect" Rally:

Stocks that have been down in any given year tend to see heavy tax-loss selling pressure at the end of the year, however, that sets up for a potential rebound when this temporary selling pressure ends. The other factor to consider is short sellers because they are doing their own tax planning as well. When a short seller has a gain in a stock and it is close to the end of the year, they often try to wait until January to buy back the stock so that they can defer paying taxes on the gains for another calendar year. That is another factor that contributes to beaten-down stocks rebounding in what is called a "January Effect" Rally.

According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are about 3,730,000 shares currently short, which represents about 6.2% of the entire float. More importantly, only about 600,000 shares of this stock are traded on an average day, so the short position is equivalent to about 6 days' worth of trading volume. That means that this stock could see significant buying pressure from shorts trying to cover in the first few days of January, and combining that with a lack of tax-loss selling pressure should set up for a strong January Effect Rally. The other way I like to think about this is by pondering "If this stock can trade for $1.85 to $2 per share with tax-loss selling occurring right now, then just imagine what it can sell for when tax-loss selling ends and shorts start buying to cover in early January".

Potential Downside Risks:

There are larger companies in this industry that are competitors. These competitors could deploy tactics that could squeeze profit margins for smaller companies. A global recession or even one in a key market could negatively impact revenues and profits, and this is probably the biggest potential risk. However, with central banks willing to do just about anything to keep economic growth strong, the risk seems limited at this time. Small companies often have weak balance sheets and minimal revenues which poses a downside risk. However, this company has a very strong balance sheet, significant revenues, and it is profitable, so this greatly reduces potential risks for investors.

Price Targets:

The current consensus analyst price target is $3.50 per share. I think that is conservative, especially since the stock was trading above $4 per share as recently as April. Longer term, I think this stock will rebound back over the 52-week high of $5.04 per share. This is based on the probability that Ceragon Networks has earnings power of at least 28 cents per share as it did in 2018 and a price to earnings ratio of 20, implies a share price of $5.60. That is a 12 month or beyond price target. In the short term, I think this stock will rebound back to somewhere between the 50 and 200-day moving averages which are $2.27 and $2.84 per share. This is likely to happen sometime between now and early January because the selloff is overdone (trading even below book value) and because the end of tax-loss selling is near and a short covering rally could occur in January.

