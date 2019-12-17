Newmont Goldcorp: A Value Opportunity, But Not For Income Investors

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) is not a choice that I would recommend to income investors, but given that the stock currently trades at a level that makes it a good pick for value investors. My reasoning for this conclusion is as follows.

With operations in Africa, Australia, North America, and South America, Newmont Goldcorp is the largest gold mining company in the world, as a consequence of the merger between the Newmont Mining Corp. and Goldcorp (GG) in April 2019. The scale that this merger provides the firm ensures great growth and profitability potential over the long term, as they are forecast to produce six to seven million ounces of gold annually. In addition, EPS growth over the next five years is forecast to be 20.84%. These factors would suggest that Newmont Goldcorp is a potentially attractive investment for any investor.

The April 2019 merger between Newmont Mining Corp and Goldcorp has created the largest gold mining company in the world. Image taken from Elko Daily Free Press.

However, income investors should be wary due to the nature of the gold mining business itself. Gold mining is an incredibly capital-intensive business and is very dependent on spot prices for the gold mined. This accounts for the volatility of earnings for gold mining businesses and a look at Newmont's revenue and net income figures over the past five years illustrates that it is no exception to this rule.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 7.32 billion 548 million 2015 6.09 billion -1 million 2016 6.69 billion -220 million 2017 7.36 billion -76 million 2018 7.26 billion 280 million

We can see the net income figures improving from 2016 onwards, and the quarterly results for the present financial year show that overall this year will also improve - though the merger must be taken into account when reviewing these figures.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.8 billion 113 million Q2 2.25 billion 1 million Q3 2.71 billion 2.23 billion Total 6.76 billion 2.344 billion

Volatility with the earnings obviously affects how much cash can be set aside for dividend payments as well, and just as earnings have improved over the past three years, it has been possible for Newmont to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for the past three years as well. The volatility observed from the figures above, and the near-certainty of such volatility going forward, give scant confidence that such a dividend streak will be sustained going forward.

This is not to say that Newmont Goldcorp is in poor financial shape. On the contrary, total assets of $40.76 billion against total liabilities of $18.28 billion mean that the firm has a net worth of $22.48 billion, which measures up well against its long-term debt of $6.8 billion. Furthermore, with total current assets of $5.7 billion against total current liabilities of $2.61 billion, and cash-on-hand worth $2.73 billion plus total accounts receivables of $760 million, Newmont Goldcorp's short-term and long-term financial health appears robust.

However, that does not mean that the firm can or will finance a steady dividend. The capital-intensive nature of the business combined with the volatile earnings means that Newmont Goldcorp has to prioritize its balance sheet and, therefore, a dividend payment must be a secondary consideration. Therefore, investors seeking reliable income would be best advised to look elsewhere.

While Newmont Goldcorp is not an income opportunity, it does look like a value opportunity. Currently, Newmont Goldcorp trades with a share price of $41.29 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The current P/E is lower than both the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 23.08 and Newmont's five-year average P/E of 146.41, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 0.81%. This suggests that Newmont Goldcorp is trading below fair value, even as it trades at a 52-week high - is that the case?

Even at a 52-week high, Newmont Goldcorp still trades below fair value. Image taken from FinViz.

To determine fair value, I will employ the following process. First, I divide the current P/E of 14.19 by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.95 (14.19 / 15 = 0.95). Then I divide this valuation ratio by the current share price of $41.29 to get a fair value estimate of $43.46 (41.29 / 0.95 = 43.46).

Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.10 (14.19 / 146.41 = 0.10). Then, I divide this valuation ratio by the current share price to get a fair value estimate of $412.90 - (41.29 / 0.10 = 412.9). Then, I divide the current dividend yield by the five-year average yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.60 - (0.81 / 1.36 = 0.60), and divide that by the current share price to get a fair value estimate of $68.82 - (41.29 / 0.60 = 68.82).

Finally, I average out these estimates to get a final estimate for fair value - (43.46 + 412.9 + 68.82) / 3 = 175.06. And I get a fair value estimate for Newmont Goldcorp of $175.06. The stock is thus currently undervalued by 324%. Admittedly, the results of the second step have skewed this greatly, but even an average of the other two figures show the stock to be undervalued in comparison to a fair value figure of $56.14, albeit by a more modest 36% - (43.46 + 68.82) / 2 = 56.14.

Given the scale of operations that the merger has brought Newmont Goldcorp, making it the industry leader, and its robust financial position, value investors are likely to benefit from the attractive entry point that the stock currently offers. However, for investors seeking reliable income, the earnings volatility that comes with a gold mining stock makes this a non-starter. It is this that leads me to conclude that Newmont Goldcorp is certainly a value opportunity at this time, but not an income opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.