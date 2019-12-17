5G Theme: Inseego - Bloomberg's Top Pick In The 5G Sector

All things considered, the company has a high analyst rating and is likely to be a good investment in the 5G sector.

Background

As the media allocates more and more headline space to articles about 5G, investors are starting to catch up to the theme and sort through the constituents of 5G-focused ETFs to pick their favorites.

One of the names in this peer group, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), has meanwhile climbed 72.5% year-to-date, from $4.22 on Jan 2, to $7.28 at the end of last week, and the analyst consensus price of $7, according to Yahoo Finance, has just been topped. Investors like myself are wondering, have we missed the opportunity or is now still a good time to jump in on the bandwagon?

Source: Yahoo Finance

In this article, I would like to discuss my reasons why this stock has strong potential for both near and long term.

Strong Partnerships

Inseego collaborates with Ericsson, Qualcomm, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and NVIDIA, among others, in designing new generation 5G-enabled products, however its best-known corporate partner is Verizon, the wireless provider that boasts the most reliable and robust network in the nation, according to independent testing firm RootMetrics (The most reliable network? Still Verizon, study says) and owns such well-known brands as Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch. Verizon currently offers 5G coverage in 5 (of more than 30 planned) cities, offers 4 5G-compatible phones and now, a 5G hotspot device (MiFi M1000), which Inseego manufactures. The collaboration is a first in the 5G field and is steadily growing, per management’s assessment at the Q3 earnings call in November.

Inseego currently receives revenue from 10 carriers in 9 countries, and is focused on the strategy of launching new products, winning new customers and expanding into new geographies. The company also has active trials underway with 16 service providers that have an aggregate network of nearly 600 million wireless subscribers (more than 4x Verizon wireless subscriber base), and those trials are expected to generate 8-10 partnerships by the end of current fiscal year (which coincides with calendar year and thus the partnerships should be reported around March 6th, 2020.)

In my opinion, Inseego’s focus on partnerships with existing market leaders, and clearly defined targets in expanding such partnerships, is a sign of strong leadership, focus on long-term business advantage and revenue growth.

Strong Financials

Inseego correctly focuses on expanding the higher-margin 5G segment and reducing costs in the 4G segment. Let’s look at the breakdown of revenues and costs by segment.

Source: Author from SEC files

The IoT and Mobile segment contribution to revenues has been growing, as can be seen from the following chart. Despite IoT segment having lower margins that SaaS, growing the margins is a priority for the management, emphasized on the last earnings call.

The SaaS segment has had slowly declining revenues and stable (not growing, in the 59-63% range) gross margins. To help you visualize relative share of these two segments in total revenues since Q1 2018, and their respective gross margins, please see the two charts below.

However, the point is this: Inseego is focused on a growing a more promising of the two business segments (IoT), and able to grow it, which is a positive for the investor.

Source: Author from SEC files

Source: Author from SEC files

Inseego is shrinking the segment with a higher profit margin but less favorable overall business prospects, which is a positive for the investor.

Source: Author from SEC files

Operating profit margins has been slightly negative (except for Q3 2018 when it spiked due to a one-time disposition of a liability), but typical of a new and growing business, and contained. Management has reiterated from earnings call to earnings call, their focus on costs, and the bulk of them, headcount and R&D, are soon going to reach targets and level off.

That is another positive indicator for the investor.

Liquidity management can be improved

One concerning thing I notice from the financials, is the liquidity, where there is, perhaps, some room to tighten up liquidity management. There are two parts to it: term loan and preferred stock issue.

On August 23, 2017, Inseego issued a term loan in the amount of $48 Mm, to mature on August 23, 2020, currently bearing an interest rate of 9.749%. As interest rates have dropped several times of the last 2 years, there have been opportunities to re-issue a term loan at a lower rate or renegotiate existing loan, but the company overlooked that opportunity.

Similarly, in August 2019, Inseego raised $10 Mm through a private placement of preferred stock, bearing a dividend yield of 9%, callable in 3 years at 10% premium to par. This again, is a high interest rate, besides being dilutive to common shareholders.

Perhaps the redeeming factor here is that neither principal amounts (of debt and equity raises) are too significant in the scope of market cap of the company, which is $541 Mm.

Strong Business Capabilities

Inseego (formerly Novatel Technologies) operates in two sectors: IoT (Internet of Things) and Mobile, and Enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service).

IoT & Mobile Solutions portfolio is comprised of products like 4G LTE mobile broadband gateways, routers, modems, hotspots, HD quality (Voice over LTE-based) wireless home phones, cloud management software and an advanced 5G portfolio of products (currently in various stages of development – MiFi and Skyus brands).

The 5G hotspot device MiFi M1000 has been named the Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today. It can be used for a variety of purposes, including cloud gaming, 4K/8K streaming, live events, AR, VR, telemedicine and other low-latency, data-hungry applications.

MiFi M1100 device introduced in Qatar in November in partnership with Verizon, allows users to enjoy the power of 5G on their existing phones and other devices even if they are not 5G-enabled.

I bring up these 2 products to support my idea that Inseego is currently a market leader with a very popular, competitive, in-demand, high quality product line, in an up-and-coming tech sector.

Enterprise SaaS Solutions include fleet, aviation, ground vehicle and asset tracking and performance information (Ctrack brand). While few people have heard of the company, Inseego’s aviation management solution is deployed in Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Hannover and Stanstead airports, and trusted by an ecosystem that is held to the strictest security and safety standards in addition to tight budgets.

Source: ctrack.com

The second segment (besides Ctrack) within Enterprise SaaS is Device Management Solutions, a cloud-based offering for managing the selection, deployment and spend of their customer’s wireless assets, such as mobile phones inside a network. This helps Inseego’s customers save money on personnel and telecom expenses.

The company has a strong reputation and expertise in the area that has recently come into the spotlight– 5G.

Strong Governance

Inseego has a talented management team and an enviable market position, a potential to be a market leader in delivering wireless products and solutions to the IoT market. Since the new management joined the company, SEC-filed financial statements have been detailed and transparent, a sign of strong financial stewardship.

Considering this and other factors discussed above, it does not come as a surprise that Bloomberg analyst rating for this stock is 5 out of 5, which is the only company US-based 5G sector company with such a high rating.

Conclusions

Through strategic relationships and leveraging the resources of their partners, such as distribution networks, Inseego has been able to maintain market penetration, increase sales and improve marketing efforts, where the company is now coming onto the radar for a lot of investors. I think the target price will be reached and, perhaps after a consolidation pullback, will be raised, and there is time to take advantage of this investment opportunity, as the 5G business cycle will be several years long, and is nowhere near market saturation in terms of acceptance and implementation yet.

Investor should be looking for more confirmations of the company’s leadership in 5G – more wireless network partnerships in the US, and service providers globally, specifically, rollouts in wider geographic areas (progress toward 30 cities on Verizon’s list), and progress of Inseego’s main competitors, listed in the Mobile Breakthrough’s 2019 award list. Presently, I think Inseego is a good candidate to consider, for those interested in the 5G investment theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.