Airport Operator Pacifico Cruises To New Heights

If you've been a longtime reader, you probably know that I've advocated for the Mexican airport operator stocks in the past. These are an attractive asset class that many investors aren't too familiar with, as there are no publicly-listed U.S. airports at this time. However, in numerous other countries, airports have been turned over to private companies which have sold shares to the public.

They tend to perform well as they usually have a monopoly in their market, get rising rates per passenger over time, and can offer more ancillary services (car rentals, concessions, advertising, etc.) Once an airport is built, capital expenditures tend to be pretty low; unless you need another runway or terminal, most CAPEX is just for maintenance. Thus, you get high profit margins and huge cash flow. Like REITs, airports tend to be more profitable than EPS would suggest as depreciation hits earnings but the actual value of an airport tends to remain steady or it increases as population/economic activity in the surrounding area grows.

The biggest set of airport stocks in the U.S. are the Mexican-listed operators. Mexico's government privatized many of its airports and three of these airport operators offered shares to the public in both Mexico and the U.S. in 2006. I own stock in all three of these. However, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) has a special status for me. For those unfamiliar, Pacifico operates airports in big cities including Guadalajara and Tijuana, along with several tourist-focused airports including Puerto Vallarta and Cabos.

The retail area of the Puerto Vallarta airport. Source: Wikipedia

And this airport operator is dear to me, as I made it my top pick for 2017. That paid off, as shares rallied 50% in the six months following my selection. Additionally, the stock is the fourth-largest holding in my IMF portfolio that I've tracked here at Seeking Alpha since 2016, and shares are now up 41% on my cost basis.

Anyway, in recent years, PAC's shares have been up and down, and lately mostly to the upside. In fact, they've reached a new record this past week, as PAC stock suddenly surged 25% in just a few days. What's going on, and will the good times continue?

Source: Finviz

A New Master Development Plan

The Mexican airports operate under 5-year development plans, and have done so since the airport operating concessions were originally awarded. These give the airport companies guaranteed rates for passengers in coming years and ensure an inflation adjustment so that profit margins are predictable. In return, the airport operators agree to a fixed level capital spending to maintain, improve, and modernize the airports. In this way, both sides win. Mexico gets better and more attractive infrastructure that brings in more tourism and business passengers funded by the private sector. The airport operators, in return, have predictable rates of return and thus can attract capital and pay increasing dividends.

Historically, the airport operators have not had significant difficulty in getting their master development plans approved. However, with the new left-wing AMLO government - one that notably canceled the new international airport project in Mexico City shortly after taking office - tensions were higher. There had been some chatter that the airport operators might not be granted acceptable rate levels going forward. This raised the prospect of falling profit margins, and thus there had seemingly been some selling in the airport stocks and in particular PAC since its 5-year development plan was actively under consideration this past month.

Contrary to the concerns, however, PAC got its new 5-year plan approved as management had previously suggested would happen. The plan includes a healthy set of five-year rates and does not mandate that PAC make any meaningful changes to its capital expenditure budget as compared to past planning periods.

In fact, there's a large drop-off in mandated spending for 2023 and 2024 which could free up capital for more dividends, additional airport purchases, or other investment opportunities. In any case, PAC will have stable or even rising operating margins, and plenty of free cash flow to pay more rising dividends with.

Source: PAC's press release, pay particular attention to the large drop in committed investments in 2023 and 2024.

As you might expect, the airport stocks blasted off on the news - PAC the most, as makes sense since this was their five-year plan after all.

However, the other two airport stocks also rallied on the news; the new government is apparently willing to negotiate in good faith and keep up business as usual. PAC stock is up more than 20% in recent days, and both Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) are up smartly as well. All are up huge since the literal blood in the streets low last November.





Since my buy call on November 26th last year, PAC and OMAB stocks are up 80% and 79%, meanwhile laggard ASR is up 46%. The Mexican index, by contrast is up 21%. The airports remain phenomenal businesses, and not surprisingly, they continue to crush their respective index through both good times and bad.

Here's that chart again, but over the past 10 years:





Mexico's ETF, even including dividends, is up only 9% over the past decade. It's a remarkably weak performance given the returns in the U.S. and elsewhere over the same stretch.

The airport operators, however, have totally ignored Mexico's fundamental weakness and posted returns that would make even the average S&P 500 constituent envious. The lowest-performing operator, Sureste, has produced a cool 356% total return over the past decade. PAC is up at 528%, and Centro Norte has run even hotter, returning more than 600%.

Mexican Airports: Set For More Gains

The past gains are good, but what lies ahead? Here, it's worth considering technical factors for a second. OMAB stock has the most clear technical picture - OMAB is at fresh all-time highs on both its U.S. and Mexican listings by a wide margin. Any traders driven to buy breakouts and momentum will be piling into OMAB stock.

ASR, by contrast, is well short of its highs, as it is still recovering from the loss of value due to the hurricanes and other negative factors at its San Juan, Puerto Rico airport, among other setbacks. Its Mexican listing is coming back up toward its previous highs, but the U.S. ADR is still well short of its previous peak. There's no compelling technical event happening for ASR yet.

Where things get particularly interesting, though, is with Pacifico's stock. PAC has topped out at $120 back in 2017, and hit that level again on Friday. With Monday's additional gains, however, Pacifico just reached new all-time highs, and should attract money as a breakout play over previous resistance as well:

Valuation

Now here's where things get the most exciting. Even with the Mexican airport stocks hitting new highs (except for ASR so far) the valuations are still really quite cheap on a historical basis. Using Enterprise Value to EBITDA, which is the generally preferred metric for comparing airports globally, all three Mexican airport stocks are trading at similar valuations on a trailing 12 month EBITDA basis:





What's more, they've all settled back to relatively low post-financial crisis valuations. The Mexican equity bear market (down as much as 40% in dollar terms since 2014) has kept a lid on multiples even as earnings and EBITDA have soared tremendously in recent years.

EV/EBITDA got down to near their lowest levels since their IPOs before finally catching a bit of a rally this fall. Even so, the valuations down here are still cheap compared to their historical medians.

When Mexico moves back into a bull market, it's not hard to imagine the airport stocks trading back to where they averaged in the 2014-16 period up until Trump was elected. This would lead to something like 30%-40% upside for the airport names if it happened tomorrow.

Furthermore, it's not out of the question that the airports could go back toward 20x EV/EBITDA - some of them traded near that in 2007 before the financial crisis, and internationally, many airports sell near 20x in private market transactions. Additionally, for an emerging markets comp, Airports of Thailand (OTCPK:AIPUY) has been selling for 20x and as much as 25x EV/EBITDA in recent months. That's a rather aggressive price for a country that has had political instability not all that long ago. But Thailand is having a tourism boom now, so it shows the potential if and when Mexico enjoys an upswing in sentiment and investment dollars once again. Remember, Mexico's ETF is up less than 10% total over the past decade, yet its airports have still managed stellar returns nonetheless. What happens to Mexico's airports when the country as a whole becomes a hot market again?

In any case, as you can see, valuations are still quite low for the airport stocks, even as their share prices finally rally. They've had to earn every inch of their recent advances; their earnings, EBITDA, and dividends have all gone up faster than their share prices ... so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAC,ASR,OMAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.