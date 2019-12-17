Macerich's Tenants Are Selling Record Amounts - The Market Is In Hibernation Mode

Macerich continues to trade at 50%+ discount to consensus NAV and the dividend yield is approaching 12%. The market is in hibernation mode.

Macerich's redevelopments are working. For example, year-over-year sales at Scottsdale Fashion Square reached $1,472 per square foot compared to $1,032 prior to the redevelopment.

Macerich's Top 11-20 malls produced tenant sales per square foot of $795, up from up from $771 in Q3 2018. All this during the retail apocalypse.

Macerich's Top 10 malls produced tenant sales per square foot of $1,349, up from $1,087 in Q3 2018. All this during the so called 'retail apocalypse'.

Negativity in the mall space continues to dominate big time. Even the share prices of Class A Mall REITs are experiencing massive losses. A-Malls are defined by tenant sales per square foot (NYSE:PSF) in excess of $500. By comparison, Macerich's (MAC) centers produce average sales PSF of $800, so MAC is deep into A-Mall territory.

Data by YCharts

Since July 2016, excluding dividends, Simon Property Group (SPG) is down more than 35%, MAC is down more than 70% and Taubman Centers (TCO) is down more than 60%! In other words, it appears like the world is collapsing. As a result, dividend yields are at sky-high levels but so are the discounts to consensus NAV levels. For example, MAC is trading at a 50%+ discount to consensus NAV of $52+/share.

Data by YCharts

Crazy? SPG's, TCO's and MAC's dividend yields are approaching 6%, 9% and 12%, respectively. The spread between SPG and MAC is almost 600ps. So what's next? Either we will experience 'yield compression' meaning that the share prices will increase materially and dividend yields will compress/fall to more normalized levels, or some of these companies will cut their dividends, but that means that more cash will be retained 'in house', which will ultimately add to NAV and eventually support the share prices. Note MAC's FFO will head towards $4 per share in 2020 and beyond (once cash flow from redevelopments kicks in) versus the current dividend of $3 per share. This implies a pro-forma FFO dividend payout below 75%, in line with what management is guiding "Cumulative Annual AFFO assumes the Company’s payout ratio will decline to approximately 80% in 2022 from NOI growth including redevelopments."

Source: MAC September presentation, slide 25

For those who do not follow the mall space closely and have noticed some of the many negative headlines in the mainstream media, things are not that bad! In fact, A-mall companies like SPG, MAC and TCO are producing encouraging results. In late August I wrote an article entitled Misleading Headlines In The Mall Space - Things Are Actually Much Better which highlights that the mall sector is actually in much better shape than most think. In particular:

tenant sales PSF are at record-high levels (despite all the drama around the death of brick-and-mortar properties); note click and collect is a fast online growth category that requires physical locations, but brick-and-mortar properties take little to zero credit when retailers reports comparable sales

leasing spreads are positive and average rents are trending up

mall traffic is solid and improving in redeveloped projects; also the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index readings are around multi-year highs and data from Google consistently shows strong traffic in most malls during the weekends etc

occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels, around the 93.5% to 96% range

malls are transforming into mixed-use/lifestyle-oriented centers (i.e there is less focus on legacy/apparel retail); therefore buying a share in one of these REITs does not really reflect a one-to-one relationship with retail, and this will become more and more evident over time

The following graphs on MAC's performance during the doom-and-gloom period of the retail apocalypse speak for themselves:

Source: MAC September presentation, slides 10 and 11

We tend to forget and get caught up in the negative hype in the media, which leads to generalizations. Bad stories sell better than the good ones. For example, when a retailer goes bust there is breaking news. When digitally native brands open a new brick-and-mortar store that does not show up on the news. Drama sells. So it is important to be able to navigate and filter the news.

Let's go back a few years. It was in the late 1990s, to be exact 29 December 1997 when Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG) announced a 50/50 joint venture to acquire a portfolio of 12 regional malls. Back then SPG was known as Simon DeBartolo Group.

The properties in the acquired portfolio comprised 10.7M SF of gross leasable area across 8 states:

At the time, portfolio occupancy was ~89% and sales PSF were trending over $260 for 1997. Comparing sales PSF back then to today is not that useful due to inflation, changing market conditions, etc, but looking at occupancy is useful. Back then, portfolio occupancy was ~89%. Back then, the threat of Amazon and online in general was nothing compared to today. Still, occupancy was below 90%! Today, the average portfolio occupancy across SPG, TCO and SPG stands at 94%. In particular, at 30 September 2019 average occupancy for SPG, MAC and TCO was 94.7%, 93.8% and 93.4%, respectively.

SPG continues to own several of these properties such as Empire Mall and SouthRidge Mall. Others were spun-off to Washington Prime Group (WPG) such as Mesa Mall and Lindale Mall.

MAC continues to own Eastland Mall, NorthPark Mall, SouthPark Mall and Valley Mall. Interestingly, none of these malls are in MAC's top 30. They are actually at the bottom of the pack.

Source: MAC Q3 2019 supplemental pg 14

Eastland Mall makes it the bottom half of Group 4 (Top 31-40 properties):

Source: MAC Q3 2019 supplemental pg 15

NorthPark Mall, SouthPark Mall and Valley Mall make it to the non-core Group 5.

Note Fashion District Philadelphia, which opened in September 2019 (JV with PREIT (PEI)), and Paradise Valley Mall are classified as "Centers under Redevelopment".

Bottom line, Eastland Mall, NorthPark Mall, SouthPark Mall and Valley Mall had sub-par occupancy back then (below 90%), and they do so now. It is not as if Amazon all of a sudden killed these malls. Therefore, it is not always sensible to blame online for every failing mall. The world is not binary.

MAC focuses on prime properties. An investment in MAC is driven by its one-of-a-kind retail properties which are becoming more and more mixed-use, including several densification initiatives underway. 96% of MAC's portfolio NOI comes from the Top 40 centers, of which more than 50% comes from Top 20 crown jewel properties. Things are not falling off a cliff and redevelopments are working. For example, Scottsdale Fashion Square posted a major sales jump driven by the expanded luxury wing, with YoY sales reaching $1,472 PSF compared to $1,032 prior to the redevelopment.

In closing, not all malls are the same. Not all malls are suffering. A final note on MAC's debt. MAC's management guides that balance sheet metrics will improve from NOI growth and redevelopments. Source: MAC September presentation, slide 22

Redevelopments like Fashion District and One Westside (leased to Google) will bring in substantial NOI. It is a function of time. In addition, MAC is exploring several partial asset JV sales at low cap rates. This will accelerate deleveraging efforts. Lastly, MAC's debt is predominantly mortgage debt (non-recourse), not bonds with restrictive covenants etc, and MAC has not issued any preferred shares. These make MAC's balance sheet as 'plain vanilla' as it gets. Like not all malls are the same, not all debts are the same. So far, MAC have refinanced their maturing mortgages at lower interest rates and for bigger amounts, as their underlying assets have increased in value, compared to a few years ago when they did the same exercise. In other words, they aim for let's say a similar LTV ratio which means excess proceeds are released. This means that lenders acknowledge that MAC's assets have more value than the equity market implies. Then these excess proceeds from remortgaging are reinvested in strengthening, diversifying and densifying their assets. A large part of this invested cash flow will start producing NOI which will help the company delever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.