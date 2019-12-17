Eli Lilly Shines With BTK Inhibitor Drug In Treating B-Cell Leukemias And Lymphomas

Eli Lilly (LLY) had shown some impressive data at the 61st Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) medical conference. Specifically, the pharmaceutical presented positive results from an early-stage study. It used its drug LOXO-305 to treat B-Cell Leukemias and Lymphomas. What is quite impressive with the data that was presented is that all dose levels produced responses in patients who had prior gone through extensive amounts of other types of therapies. Eli Lilly is able to advance LOXO-305, because of acquiring Loxo Oncology. It completed the acquisition of the biotech back in February of 2019. This positive data will not allow Eli Lilly to branch out this clinical product to several studies, which may eventually serve to potentially obtain regulatory approval in the coming years.

Preliminary Data, But Fills Hope Where Not A Lot Exists

The positive preliminary data stems from a phase 1/2 BRUIN study using LOXO-305 as a monotherapy to treat patients with B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Such blood disorders include:

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL)

non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)

The immediate aspect to consider in my opinion, would be that the positive data was observed in a resistant population. That is these patients are either intolerable to receiving or have become resistant to covalent BTK inhibitors. This is where LOXO-305 comes in, because it offered responses for these patients regardless of the C481 status. Wait a sec, what is so important about C481 status? Covalent BTK inhibitors bind to cysteine C481 and subsequent mutations that stem from this aspect which creates resistance. As you can imagine, a patient becoming resistant to treatment offers very little hope. That's why it is good to see that LOXO-305 (non-covalent BTK inhibitor) has shined immensely in this early-stage study. This phase 1/2 study recruited 16 CLL patients and 8 mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients. There were 13 evaluable patients in the CLL group. It was noted that 10 out of 13 responded to the drug, which was a 77% overall response rate (ORR). Out of the 8 MCL patients recruited into the study, only 6 were evaluable for efficacy. It was noted that 3 out of 6 responded for an ORR of 50%. It was noted that there were a total of 10 partial responses. One brief note is that 2 partial responders had lymphocytosis, but this is common when patients are treated with effective BTK type of treatments. Acute lymphocytosis resolves on its own over time, so this is not considered an extreme reaction for these 2 patients. I view 10 out of 13 responders as being very strong in my opinion. However, I basically touched up above slightly why these results are so great. These patients responded despite the fact that most had taken 4 prior systemic therapies. In addition, two-thirds had received one prior BTK treatment. Taking it further than that, these patients had other obstacles with respect to having B-cell malignancies such as:

Resistance taken from prior BTK treatments with or without C481

Not able to handle BTK therapy

Resistance to another type of treatment known as BCL2

Besides overcoming all these types of resistances and tolerability issues observed in covalent BTK inhibitors, LOXO-305 has another way to shine. In that it can be explored in combination with other types of drugs. The basis for this is that the drug offers a prominent selectivity profile, which may be beneficial in a combination regimen. Not only that, but the efficacy laid out proves this claim of potential beneficial effect of a combination. It was shown that patients dosed in cohort 1 had achieved objective responses, despite not reaching the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) for LOXO-305 monotherapy. This indicates that additional cohorts, utilizing a higher dose of the drug, could be beneficial in improving efficacy of the drug. This should theoretically translate to an improved efficacy profile, say for example when it is combined with another immuno-oncology product. A successful combination is important not only for improving clinical outcomes, but for potentially moving to earlier lines of therapy. This is the exception for now, in that patients in this study were refractory/resistant to prior treatments. They had received at least 3 to 4 prior treatments before being given LOXO-305. The advancement to earlier lines of therapy is a goal for the company to reach, but I believe with the exploration of multiple combination programs it should be able to advance to being able to treat earlier lines of therapy.

Conclusion

It is quite impressive that Eli Lilly was able to achieve a substantial amount of responses with LOXO-305 in patients with B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Especially, those who had acquired resistance to other BTK therapies. I guess a risk would be in terms of the trial still being in the early stages of testing. While a good amount of overall response rates were observed for this study, things can possibly be different in another study when a lot more patients are added. On the flip side, this was good preliminary data in that these patients were resistant to many prior therapies. Plus, the positive aspect of LOXO-305 is the selectivity profile it has. This type of selectivity profile makes it a great candidate for combination therapies. However, the most important item for Eli Lilly now is to decide upon a selected dose. One, which it can move on with to next-stage studies. Having not reached MTD yet, it opens the door for higher dosing to be used. The program can only get better from here and that's why I believe Eli Lilly is doing well to move forward. It seems it made a wise move when it had spent $8 billion to acquire Loxo Oncology. It is amazing what the company has been able to achieve with LOXO-305. Eli Lilly's other product from the acquisition of LOXO, known as LOXO-292, was developed to treat cancers with RET fusions and mutations. These multiple aspects make Eli Lilly a good stock to own in the long term.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.