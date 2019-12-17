Shareholders Had Better Not Count On AirNet Technology As The Phoenix That Rises From The Ashes Of AirMedia Group

Having lost almost 99% of its IPO share price, the destruction of shareholder value is likely to continue under the same old management.

When I wrote the epilogue on AirMedia Group (AMCN) in August last year, I reckoned that the company had reached the end of the road, as it was late in its filing of accounts, running out of cash and a share price that was below the minimum required for continued listing. However, the management decided to wipe the slate clean, abandoned the existing land based advertising business and took to the air as in-flight internet service provider.

The question is: What value adds can the company bring to its joint venture with Motorola (NYSE:MSI), its technical partner, in this entirely new line of business for the former? The trend for paying internet users is to just use the connection to do whatever they need to do on their mobiles and laptops. Most of the advertising revenues will then be earned by apps like Gmail, Google, Facebook, or YouTube, etc. In-flight entertainments are already provided for free by airlines themselves, and most likely, even the connections too, as already done so by some airlines. Without the opportunity to monetize contents and advertisements, the company's forte in its previous bus and train based internet service, it is only left with its connections to the airlines, which cannot generate recurring income to sustain the business, not to mention funding the uncertain capex requirements of fitting out the planes if that is required by the airlines from the joint venture. The company is almost broke at the moment.

It has burnt through RMB 2.1 billion cash it received from the earlier sale of 75% of its previous advertising business parked under AM Advertising with nothing to show. It also sold the remaining 25%, now diluted down to 20.32% and once valued at RMB 700 million, for a nominally RMB 580 million, itself already a discount from the earlier valuation, but realistically, at a much lower price. The sale agreements provide for an upfront cash payment of only 260 million upon transfer of ownership of the shares. The balance 320 million is payable only if the shares get listed and achieves a market value of 1.524 billion after the expiry of the lockup period.

That's quite the impossible dream, given that the buyer has no control on the listing and can only piggyback on the buyers of the earlier block of shares. Given that the advertising business never made any serious money all these years and the company had to compensate the earlier buyer 56.7 million for shortfalls in the profit guarantee, hard to imagine the valuation can go up from 2.8 billion to 7.5 billion after listing. So the balance cash received from the share is all the available cash for the company's new venture.

My pessimism on the listing target price is based on the intense competition AM Advertising is facing from a relatively newcomer to the business, Hong Kong Main Board listed Asiaray Media Group Ltd. While AM Advertising is shrinking, Asiaray has been expanding, gobbling up concessions in Greater China and overseas. In addition, it has the solid backing of AliBaba's Ant Financial, its second largest shareholder, and L Catteton, the investment fund backed by LVMH, the leading luxury brand, its third largest shareholder. In comparison, the new owners of AM Advertising are novices in the advertising business with no track record to speak of.

Shareholders of AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) have nothing but disappointments after disappointments so far. First there was the $6 per ADS going private offer from Chairman Guo, subsequently reduced to $4.10 and finally aborted without penalty, even though the offer documents provided for one. After the share price sunk to all time lows around $0.20 and in danger of being suspended from trading, the company did a 5:1 share consolidation, to bring the share price back up above the $1 minimum required. In addition, Chairman Guo announced a $5 million share buyback proposal, which given the low market cap then, should be able to give a substantial boost to the share price. Again, this is nothing but an empty promise, with no substantial purchases actually done. This has caused the share price to sink again to just around the $1 mark.

For those hoping that ANTE will be the phoenix that rises from the ashes of AMCN, good luck! The company is operating on a wing and a prayer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.