Earn Over 11% Yield To Maturity With This Niche Insurer's Baby Bond

Recently, I came across a baby bond yielding over 11% while reviewing my fixed income screener and decided to dig deeper. The company issuing the baby bond is Conifer Holdings (CNFR). The bond trades under a ticker symbol (CNFRL) and matures in $25 increments. While the security has traded between $20 and $25 throughout the year, the recently downward price action created the higher yield and piqued my interest.

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to its website, Conifer Holdings is an insurance holding company based out of Michigan. The company targets niche markets throughout the United States. The company has a commercial line of business, which consists of mainly providing property and casualty insurance to small and medium sized businesses. The company's other line of business is personal, which consists of "low value dwelling" homeowner's insurance.

Insurance companies are complicated animals to assess. Like other types of financial companies, insurance companies do not invest in traditional forms of capital, but instead, invest their capital in other investments. For insurance companies, I tend to focus on the company's underwriting performance and its capital requirements.

Conifer, through its financial reporting, makes this assessment quite easy. The company reports a loss ratio, an expense ratio, a combined ratio (which is the loss ratio plus the expense ratio), a prior year accident ratio (to express the claims lost related to prior years), and a current year accident ratio (combined ratio less prior year).

The loss ratio is calculated by taking net losses and dividing them by net premiums and income from underwriting. This ratio assesses how effective the company is in covering its claims from underwriting activities. The expense ratio is calculated by taking policy acquisition costs (such as overhead and commissions) and dividing them by net premiums and income from underwriting. If Conifer's loss ratio is increasing, then the company should focus either on claim prevention and/or premium pricing. If the company's expense ratio is too high, it should likely focus on overhead and operating costs.

Conifer's loss and expense ratios spiked in the third quarter of 2017. This was due to a combination of claims related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma along with the company's decision to bolster its reserves for losses by issuing $30 million in subordinated debt (privately placed) and raising cash through the issuance of common shares. Regardless of whether investors include the 2017 outliers in their analysis, Conifer's current year accident ratio is below trend, with the most recent ratio being the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2017.

Source: Conifer Earnings Releases 2016-2019 data in author's spreadsheet

Hurricanes, among other things, do represent a risk to the insurer as demonstrated by the 2017 financial results. To avoid these risks, the company must carefully monitor its capital and assess any situation that may create additional claims. This is where Conifer's capital in relation to its statutory requirements becomes an important metric of the company's sustainability.

Conifer reports its capital and surplus, compared to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' standards each year in its 10-K. In this section, the company briefly explains the capital requirements it must adhere to, and only provides data. While the company's risk-based requirement ratio (capital compared to statutory minimum) is declining, it is still nearly four times higher than what is required.

Source: Conifer 2018 SEC 10-K

Despite the capital requirements buffer, I do not believe Conifer will be able to fund its 2023 baby bond maturity with cash. While the company will likely have the liquidity to retire its debt, doing so would lower the capital requirements by half, a move I do not believe the company would be comfortable with. As a result, I believe the company will refinance its baby bond between its call date of September 30, 2021 and its maturity date exactly two years later.

If investors decide to purchase Conifer's baby bonds, they should do by placing a limit order. The baby bonds trade with a wide bid/ask spread and are not liquid, therefore investors should also expect to hold the securities to maturity. Overall, the risks are present, but the lack of public exposure has priced the bonds below those risks and presented a great return opportunity for fixed income investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNFRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have pending limit orders on CNFRL.