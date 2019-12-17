OrganiGram: Living Within Your Means

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

OrganiGram (OGI) reported fiscal 2019 Q4 results that saw revenue plunging 34% from last quarter. The stock was one of the best performers among Canadian cannabis stocks but recent stumbles have proven to be too much to bear for investors. We think OrganiGram will face consistent headwinds in the near term as the Canadian market struggles to grow. We are downgrading the company to Neutral as its Canada-only footprint will limit its ability to counter oversupply and pricing declines in the Canadian market.

(All amounts in C$)

F2019 Q4 Review

Before Q4 was released, OrganiGram actually already warned investors that this quarter might look ugly. On November 11, OrganiGram announced that it expects Q4 revenue to be $16.4 million, hampered by product return provisions. The company saw its recreational revenue cutting by almost half last quarter, partially due to a $3.7 million return provision related to two unpopular products in Ontario. The company cited a lack of retail network and increasing industry supply as the primary reason for its underperformance. Similar to Aurora (OTC:ACB), OrganiGram also saw pricing remaining stable while recreational volume declined sharply last quarter by almost 40%. Sometimes it is hard to read into the quarterly fluctuations given both Ontario and Quebec use a centralized wholesale model which means order timing can be volatile and unpredictable. Nevertheless, the pressure from oversupply is visible across the board and OrganiGram suffered similarly to its peers.

(Source: Public Filings)

After a temporary hiccup in Q3 when costs spiked, OrganiGram returned its cash cost to normal levels last quarter. However, the company announced that it is suspending construction for Phase 4C at its Moncton campus citing uncertain retail network expansion. OrganiGram joins a growing list of LPs that recently announced capacity reductions such as Aurora and The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF). The company was recently approved for an additional 16 rooms which increased its Moncton annual capacity to 89,000 kg.

(Source: Public Filings)

Canada Woes

OrganiGram is not the only company that is feeling the pain from a stagnating Canadian legal market and overwhelming supply. The industry is seeing price compression and fewer orders for each player as more companies ramp up production from large-scale facilities. These new supply sources come with low production costs as LPs refine their cultivation capabilities. The result of these new competitions is that every LP is getting a smaller share of the pie while the pie itself hasn't grown much this year.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

For OrganiGram, it is important to evaluate its competitive advantage compared to other LPs. We think the OrganiGram's strengths include its strong balance sheet, lower cost structure, and track record of operational excellence. The company is one of the earliest LPs in the original medical cannabis market and its products have been tested in the markets for years. Its Moncton facility has been expanding in several phases but it is still a manageable size, and the company decided to delay the last phase of expansion to preserve cash. In an oversupplied market, OrganiGram has the benefit of having a smaller corporate profile and lower fixed costs. OrganiGram also has a cash balance of $48 million and the company recently initiated an at-the-market equity program to raise additional capital.

On the other hand, OrganiGram is limited by its Canada-only reach and its less ambitious corporate agenda. Being located in New Brunswick, the company has kept a low profile and management has not participated in flashy acquisitions or partnerships. Instead, OrganiGram has mostly focused on building its local presence and serving the Canadian market from the Maritimes. The stock is unlikely to receive a premium in the public markets as investors prefer bigger names like Canopy (OTC:CGC) and Aurora. The lack of awareness among retail investors will limit the stock's near-term potential.

(Source: TSX)

On the balance of both its strengths and weaknesses, we think it is important to realize that OrganiGram is well-positioned to survive in today's challenging market. The company has low production costs and has completed major expansions. Its footprint is ideal for surviving an oversupplied market because it has kept capacity in check and costs low. The company has been EBITDA positive before Q4 and we expect the company to achieve positive cash flow once inventory growth normalizes.

Looking Ahead

OrganiGram has been the quiet kid on the block. The company never pursued big acquisitions or made aggressive moves. Its capacity expansion was modest and the company has stayed within Canada for the most part. Management team controlled spending within its means which is positioning the company well during the current downturn. However, as we have argued in the past, the relative conservativeness of the stock has hurt its valuation in a deadline-driven environment. We continue to be Neutral on OrganiGram as its solid financial position is offset by its confinement to the Canadian market. With the Canadian legal market struggling to gain momentum, we think OrganiGram's performance will continue to be hampered by the industry woes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.