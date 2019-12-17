Hess Corp. Will Enter 2020 On A High Note

On paper, it may seem like Hess Corporation (HES) has struggled this year, particularly since the company booked a large loss in the third quarter. But the New York-based oil producer looks all set to turn around in the near term. Hess Corporation's earnings will benefit from the improvement in oil prices. But more importantly, the company's highly anticipated project, located in offshore Guyana, will likely start producing oil within weeks. Meanwhile, Hess will continue increasing production from its low-cost onshore shale oil-producing assets at home. These factors will likely push the company's profits and cash flows higher. Hess's shares have outperformed other independent exploration and production companies and I believe they will continue doing well in 2020.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The third quarter was a challenging period for Hess as the company not only faced weakness in oil prices but also adverse weather conditions. The company's average realized price for crude oil dropped from $66.08 per barrel in Q3-2018 to $56.03 in Q3-2019. NGL and natural gas prices also fell by 61.3% and 7.3% respectively. A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico forced the company to cut production by around 6,000 boe per day. The planned maintenance work in the Gulf of Mexico as well as in Malaysia and Thailand also hurt the company's production. Its total output on an adjusted basis, however, still climbed by around 4% to 290,000 boe per day as production from the Bakken oil field in the US surged by 38% to 163,000 boe per day. But due to the dip in commodity prices, the company ended the quarter with a loss of $98 million, or $0.32 per share, as opposed to a profit of $29 million or $0.06 per share in the corresponding period last year. The company's cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, also declined by 23.4% to $522 million.

The good thing, however, is that the oil price environment has somewhat improved. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude was at $59 a barrel at the time of this writing, which is close to the highest level since mid-September. This increase came after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to reduce production by an additional 500,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2020. OPEC's decision surprised the market which wasn't expecting deeper cuts. I think this removes a layer of uncertainty from the oil's outlook and will give some support to commodity prices.

Additionally, the shale oil producers in the US, such as Apache Corp. (APA), have cut their spending plans and reduced drilling activity as they face pressure from investors who demand capital discipline, free cash flows, and higher returns. The production growth in the US could meaningfully slowdown next year which can have a positive impact on prices. On the other hand, the ongoing trade war between the US and China has heightened concerns regarding the global economic slowdown and crude oil demand. This could continue to weigh on prices, but I think production cuts from OPEC+ and slowdown in shale oil volume growth might give crude oil a floor and bring much-needed stability in the market. The improvement in oil prices to close to $60 a barrel from $56 in Q3-2019 will give a boost to Hess's profits and cash flows.

Moreover, Hess and its partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) expect to start producing oil from the Liza Phase 1 development, which is located in the massive Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana, from the current month. Hess owns 30% interest in the Stabroek Block while Exxon Mobil is the operator. The offshore oil field is spread over 6.6 million acres which hold 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources (gross) that are deemed recoverable. So far, the two companies have announced 14 major oil discoveries in the region and can find additional reserves in the future. Therefore, the Stabroek field, which already accounts for more than 15% of all conventional oil discovered in the world since 2015, could turn out to be even bigger.

Hess has invested substantial capital in Guyana to develop the Stabroek block but it hasn't seen any returns. But this could change from 2020 as the first oil begins to flow from Liza-1 where a floating production storage and offloading unit (called Liza Destiny) has been working since late-August. The FPSO unit can produce 120,000 barrels of oil per day (gross). Exxon Mobil and Hess have also agreed to develop Liza Phase 2 for which drilling work will begin in Q1-2020 and the first oil will be produced in mid-2022 using another FPSO (called Liza Unity) which will have a gross production capacity of 220,000 bpd. This could be followed by the start-up of the Payara development which will utilize another FPSO to produce 220,000 bopd from 2023. The total output from Stabroek is forecasted to climb to 750,000 bpd by 2025 of which Hess's share will be 225,000 bpd.

Following the above-mentioned start-up, Hess is now well-positioned to transform into a low-cost and high-margin operator from a high-cost oil producer. Remember, the company has already shed its high-cost assets in the last two years, such as the Utica acreage which was sold for $400 million in mid-2018. At the same time, the company has doubled down on low-cost assets, such as its oil-producing properties in the Bakken shale field, which has helped bring its cash costs lower. The Liza project is one of the lowest cost developments in the world among all major onshore shale and offshore oil projects in the world. Its start-up, therefore, will further bring Hess's operating costs lower.

Image: Hess Corporation, Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Energy Conference Presentation

Liza-1 comes with development costs of just around $6 per boe and can hit breakeven at Brent oil price of only $35 per barrel. Liza-2 has slightly higher development costs of roughly $7 per boe but it has an even lower breakeven price of approximately $25 per barrel. The addition of these low-cost barrels to Hess's portfolio will further improve the company's cost structure.

At the same time, Hess will sell its Guyana volumes at prices linked with Brent crude, which typically trades at a premium mover WTI. In other words, the company will produce low-cost oil and sell it at a high price. That's going to lift the company's margins and earnings.

Meanwhile, I believe the company's production from the Bakken region will continue moving higher. I think Hess has delivered a solid operational performance at Bakken by improving well productivity and reducing costs which have put the company in a better position to handle weak oil prices. For instance, the company has reduced this year's CapEx program by $100 million after it cut well costs at Bakken. Hess will place five fewer wells to service in the region in 2019 than initially expected, but it will still end up producing 150,000 boe per day from Bakken this year which exceeds the top end of the company's previous guidance range by 5,000 boe per day. Hess will continue running six rigs at Bakken in 2020, just like it did in the third quarter, and I believe it will likely bring hundreds of new wells online. The company's output from Bakken will increase in 2020 which will help push its total production higher.

The increase in production, particularly the high-margin barrels from Guyana, combined with some improvement and stability in oil prices, can push Hess's earnings and cash flows higher in 2020. Next year will likely be the one in which Hess's transformation begins and I believe the company will get even better in the subsequent years. Its output from Guyana will continue climbing in the long-run, which will give a boost to the company's margins, profits, and free cash flows. The production at Bakken, on the other hand, will peak at 200,000 boe per day in 2021, after which Hess will drop rigs, reduce spending, and focus on maintaining Bakken production in the next several years while generating strong margins and free cash flows. Therefore, I think the company's outlook is looking great.

Hess has been one of the best-performing energy stocks this year. The company's shares have rallied by over 50% on a year-to-date basis at a time when the broader energy sector (XLE) gained by just 4% while the exploration and production stocks (XOP) fell by 19%. I believe the company's shares will continue doing well in the future. Due to the strong year-to-date performance, the company's shares are looking expensive, currently trading 9.24x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, which is higher than the sector median of 6.76x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. At this price, I would rate Hess as a hold and a buy on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.