Memoirs Of An Industrial Minefinder

About 2 years ago, I launched the Industrial Minefinder Marketplace service through Seeking Alpha. This led to an 18-month period of digging & exploring (pun intended) the ins and outs of the markets and players in the industrial metals & mining sector. I closed this service down a few months ago, and after some time off, I am ready to reflect on this experience. I am excited to write about the industry from the standpoint of someone who is no longer selling anything and really just free to let it all hang out - insights, lessons learned, etc. Let's get started.

The Early Days

Industrial Minefinder started at the peak of what was an electric vehicle mania. Cobalt and lithium were all the rage in late 2017. Really, the industrial metals sector as a whole was pretty strong at the time, led by zinc.

It did not take me long in the industry to figure out that building my own supply and demand models gave me an edge. The first success story here was cobalt. I remember plugging in Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) production guidance in December 2017 and seeing that the market was set to be oversupplied by roughly 1/3 for years to come! The reality that the price of cobalt was set to fall was ridiculously obvious. Interestingly, at that point in time, the cobalt bull narrative was so strong that the vast majority of investors simply fluffed it off. I am not talking about the average Seeking Alpha reader commenting on an article - there tends to be a healthy amount of skepticism there. I am talking about "experts" who routinely appear in financial media, on podcasts, etc. It had become inconceivable that the price of cobalt could collapse because so much of it was needed, and most of it came from the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), etc. Remember Cobalt 27 (OTCQX:CBLLF)? Last I heard, the management received $ millions for devastating shareholder value after they sold the company.

You Have to be a Contrarian

A common problem I see from investors wandering into the mining industry (I am picturing the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan here) and those that have been in it for a while and should know better is that they get excited about a miner after the price of the metal has already moved a lot. At that point, it is often too late. The higher price spurs more production, and the next step for the associated equities is typically downward. You have to buy miners when the prices of the metals are low, and the miners are ignored by the mainstream. Here is where having your own supply & demand model will give you an edge.

One metal that I see having a big move when the global industrial economy rebounds in strength is tin. The largest source of tin demand now comes from soldering and mainly from the semiconductor industry. Tin is now an electronic metal. Tinplate demand for cans is now a minor driver. At the same time, the only major source of new supply is coming from the volatile DRC. (One investor presentation I saw actually included a picture where a guy could be seen on guard with a machine gun.) There are few quality ways to invest in tin, and in this respect, it kind of reminds me of cobalt.

One subscriber once complained to me about recommending a tin stock because he couldn't find anything anywhere from anybody recommending tin. I told him that was the whole point. You have to be ahead of the trend. When it hits the Seeking Alpha trending articles, it is often too late.

As it relates to tin, an interesting thing just happened. After warning investors in a Seeking Alpha article earlier this year that Metals X (OTCPK:MLXEF; OTCQX:MTXXY) was tin shining in a value trap, the price of the stock fell hard and then, more recently, collapsed as the company announced that it was putting its Nifty copper mine on care and maintenance.

Data by YCharts

However, this sequence of events has created a situation where we now have a pure play on one of the best tin mines in the world. In other words, the bear ate the value trap, and now, we are seemingly left with the tin just sitting there shining. No one cares. Few investors even know enough about tin to care.

Metals X's Renison tin mine is in Tasmania. Tasmania ... this is a good segue to my next point.

Go Global or Don't Go At All

No matter how much I would like Pennsylvania to have a tin miner that I could invest in, it just ain't happening. If you are going to invest in individual miners, you have to have a global perspective, and you have to be prepared to invest globally. You have to go where the best resources are. You might really like one company in Nevada hoping to mine a certain metal, but if the world's best resources of that metal are in South Africa (best = higher grade and/or lower cost), then the South African producers might be able to increase production and put your Nevadan miner out of business if their operation can't survive with a lower metal price. Vanadium anyone?

This might upset someone, but let me just say that there is very little to like in Canada.

An Adult Conversation

It is time for us to sit down and have an adult conversation on mining. Let's start with the juniors. The junior mining industry is, by and large, a BS circuit. If a junior's presentation keeps talking about how many billions of pounds of this or that they have with no reference to grade or economics, then what this means is that they really do not have anything good. Along these lines is valuing a miner based on ounces or pounds or tonnes in the ground. This is a quick road to disappointment.

Some of it simply comes down to investor expectations. It often takes a long time for a junior developer to pay off, and if it takes way too long, it will never "pay off" because of the time value of money. One of my last articles for subscribers was on Trilogy Metals (TMQ). The gist of it was, good project, good location, good management, but it is going to take so long to pay off that it was not worth the risk at the valuation at the time.

The biggest problem in the junior market is that there are way, way too many companies that are way, way too undercapitalized. If you are going to wade into the high-risk junior sector it is a good idea to have a miner with perhaps the best undeveloped project in their respective market with plenty of capital to keep advancing it. Arizona Mining was an example of such a company that was bought out by South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) during the earlier days of Industrial Minefinder. SilverCrest Metals (SILV) is a current example, but be careful because silver investors love to overpay.

The preliminary economic studies (sometimes called scoping), pre-feasibility, and feasibility studies that the junior developers put out are generally a joke. Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) will go down in infamy here. Over time, I have learned that instead of simply taking a company's cost estimates at face value, it is best to just assume similar costs to those of companies associated with the same metal in the same region. For example, Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) and Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) boast low costs for their Argentinian brine projects, but it is probably wise to assume $4,000 per tonne (~33% to 60% higher) like those of Livent (LTHM) no matter what their piece of paper says. It missed the press earlier this year, but this is essentially what also happened with Nemaska. They quietly started projecting significantly higher costs than what they originally projected.

What gives me somewhat supreme confidence in this assertion is the reality of having examined the returns on invested capital of a great number of mid-tier and major producers. All those 20% to 50% IRRs from development projects are nowhere to be found. The only exceptional returns on invested capital that can be found in the industry - outside of a strong multi-year bull market scenario - come from just a handful of truly exceptional deposits that cannot be replicated by other geological areas of the world. Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) stands out here. The grades and size of their nickel-copper-platinum group metal resources in their Polar division are superior to those elsewhere in the world. This allows Nornickel to generate industry leading (e.g., 15%+) free cash flow returns on invested capital in a mediocre metals price environment where only a handful of others exceed 10%. This explains why Nornickel generally trades for a premium valuation versus other Majors.

The lower the returns on invested capital the more volatile the industry is to investors. Absent more steady-state higher levels of returns on capital, the only way for investors to make money is to trade the cycle making longer term buy and hold a "no go" zone. For example, look at the following chart that compares Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY; OTCPK:GLCNF) - 2 majors with abysmal returns on capital - to the beforementioned Nornickel:

Data by YCharts

In general, you can see that Nornickel has been less volatile and has also delivered capital appreciation for shareholders even after paying a much higher dividend.

Pay Attention to Management's Cadence

One of my top picks throughout the course of Industrial Minefinder was always OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF). OZ Minerals allowed subscribers to get positive returns from copper in 2018 when most of the other copper producers were pounded (e.g., down 20% to 40% pounded). OZ Minerals is in the midst of a serious breakout right now, and the fact that it hasn't been acquired over the last few years reiterates my skepticism that the mining industry lacks strategic Boards and management teams. OZ Minerals has two decent-sized copper mines in the bottom quartile of the cost curve in great jurisdictions.

Data by YCharts

One of the things I noticed about the management team of OZ Minerals early on is that they not only actually had a strategy, but the cadence of their conference calls and press releases revealed consistency in being able to execute projects on time without significant capital overruns. Call it a business-like mentality, but I just knew they were going to deliver. The problem with some mid-tier producers is that they are undercapitalized, and the management teams lack the ability or personnel to deliver production near the projected capital costs. Pay attention to the wording of press releases and the comments from management. If a miner comes out with an expansion project that has strong return potential, but they start hinting at maintenance issues, trouble securing the right personnel, etc. after they start developing the project, then you might want to consider abandoning ship - especially if they are undercapitalized. Too many times a project with a 30% internal rate of return (IRR) becomes a 10% IRR because of capital overruns.

Wins and Losses

Through Industrial Minefinder, I was generally successful at picking producers but suffered on the junior side. However, truth be told, there were few places to generate returns in the juniors during the time period I ran the service.

Early on, I told subscribers that if I had to pick one miner for 10 years, that I could not sell it would be Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUGY; OTCQX:FSUMF). Earlier this year, Bloomberg ran an article mentioning how the company has outperformed tech stocks. Fortescue is a superior operator. At some point, they are going to move beyond just iron ore, and this is what I call Fortescue 2.0. Expect big things from Fortescue.

Data by YCharts

In November 2018, I recommended Lynas Corp. (OTCPK:LYSDY; OTCPK:LYSCF) when the market had left it for dead and then trade war skirmishes sent it flying. I then recommended selling it right at the very top this past summer. This was a good example of how you needed to be a contrarian to buy and sell at the right times.

Data by YCharts

The Minefinder article that I went public with that probably received the most attention was my November 2018 piece: Dampened Expectations For Uranium. Shortly after that, I advised subscribers to sell Uranium Participation (OTCPK:URPTF) after booking about a 20% gain. In hindsight, I pretty much nailed the top in the uranium market, and this will go down for me as a textbook study on the need to do your own homework. Also, if the chart of a metal lays there dead for too long, there is a reason for it.

A notable failure was changing my mind on Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF) after a major pullback only to see it keep pulling back and back some more. Thankfully, I got out of that one before things got even worse. One thing is for sure, the Chinese market is opaque, and there is a lot more marginal production there that can come online than what is thought.

Data by YCharts

EV Reflections

I have spent a lot of time analyzing where to position in mining to invest in the rise of electric vehicles - a rise that I think will eventually be spurred by higher oil prices. Let me offer up one suggestion here: focus on margins and not metals. In other words, look for a metal that can be consistently produced at a relatively higher margin from a stable operation. This often means a level of vertical integration. A notable 2019 Minefinder article that I was going to go public with and just did not have the time to do so (although I still might) was titled, A Yankee Inspection Of Albemarle (ALB). Let me just say that the inspection came out positive. I like the company's strategy to shepherd EBITDA margins above the 40% level. Coupled with the depth and quality of its resource base, this is a recipe for long-term value creation.

I expect nickel to ultimately do the best, but it is more difficult to generate 40% EBITDA margins from nickel unless you are Nornickel. Nornickel was the one that got away, and I wish I would have examined it closer in early 2018 when I spent a lot of time in Minefinder scouring the nickel market. If we get some sort of market panic again in 2020 like we had in late 2018, then Nornickel would be near the top of the shopping list. At present, shares are simply too richly valued:

Data by YCharts

For now, Albemarle is my top pick for the electric shift because it has the ability to deliver sustainably high margins from sound jurisdictions.

Final Thoughts

I am thankful for all the time I spent immersed in the mining industry, the techniques developed, the lessons learned, and the subscribers that I got to know. I enjoy investing in most all industries, but it sure is nice to have a command of a particular industry, so that you know right where to look when sentiment and fundamentals start to shift and a bull market appears ready to run (like potentially right now).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mining stocks held by some or all of my clients mentioned in this post are Albemarle, NEO Lithium, and OZ Minerals. I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.