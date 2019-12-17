Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FFLWF) CEO Trevor Fencott on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:FFLWF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call December 17, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Fencott - Chief Executive Officer

Nadia Vattovaz - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Bolivar - Vice President, Strategic Growth

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Pallotta - Echelon Wealth Partners

Jenny Wang - Eight Capital

Justin Keywood - Stifel GMP

David Kideckel - AltaCorp Capital

Operator

I will now turn the call over to your host Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Trevor Fencott

Thank you. Thank you everyone for joining us so early in the morning. I'd like to welcome you all to our third quarter fiscal 2019 operational and financial results call. This is the first call we have done and we expect this to be a great way of communicating with you going forward.

So on this call, we, myself and Nadia Vattovaz, our CFO, and I'll just go, just jump in. So earlier today, we published our operational and financial results for the quarter ended November 2, 2019, and those results are available on our Web site, as well as on SEDAR. In terms of the format of today's call, we'll provide commentary, Nadia and myself, will provide commentary and then we'll fill some analyst questions right at the end, and we'll get to that.

Before beginning, it's a formality but we are required to direct all the listeners to the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information that's included on the MD&A provided on our Web site and as well as on SEDAR. So key themes for this call, if I have to summarize, it would be regulatory headwinds, strong store growth despite these headwinds and the product and problems being experienced by licensed producers at the moment. And I guess sort of lastly, the importance of Retail 2.0 and our advanced technical capabilities as a way of navigating those headwinds. So tech driven retailers have a competitive advantage, so we're pretty convinced with that, because digitally these customers are simply more valuable customers and we'll sort of talk a little bit about that.

So with that in mind, I'll begin with our operational highlights. So again, understanding that we do face some headwinds and there's some challenges that the company is facing. But I think more broadly, the sector is facing. And I would group these into regulatory challenges, but we're continuing to see slower than expected retail roll-up in Ontario and many other jurisdictions in Canada, in particular British Columbia, where the market there, there is effectively no progress by non-BC companies in that market. So [indiscernible] a challenge and one we hope is resolved in 2020, but what we have to acknowledge it at this point.

We're also seeing sort of regulatory challenges through the taxpayer funded purchasing and distribution monopolies, such as the AGLC in Alberta and the Ontario, cannabis store in Ontario. And [indiscernible] effectively sort of handicaps retailers by limiting our ability to have a direct commercial relationship with licensed producers and thus, compete effectively on price and things like exclusive product offerings, which is just be a very normal part of any retail experience, and also online, we don't have online there. So that is certainly a headwind.

And of course, I think everyone would agree that we view -- we are facing fairly onerous marketing restrictions in the industry at the moment and inconsistent enforcement of those marketing regulations provincially. So although, cannabis is technically adult use, much like alcohol, we don't really have any of the alcohol industries' ability to market and reach consumers. So that's a -- those are the headwinds. From a regulatory standpoint, I think, from the industry/capital markets perspective, it's clear there's market recalibration in progress.

We feel that this is primarily driven by licensed producer profitability issues and sort of legacy issues there. And I think there's a general fatigue for that reason and -- by investors, and that's understandable and it's reasonable. However, we have taken great efforts to make sure that in 2019 we are very well capitalized, and have secured a strong partner in Couche-Tard. So we believe that this puts us in an advantageous position for 2020 and allows us to get through these market headwinds and turbulence, and emerge as an industry leader. So that's certainly our intention.

We're also seeing some retail headwinds as well, increasing competition in legal markets, like provinces like Alberta. But I think, also, frankly, the illegal market continues to be the most significant competitor for the legal market. And there really doesn't seem to be a lot of enforcement action being taken provincially on that -- on those fronts.

So those are the headwinds. But despite all these headwinds, though, Q3 2019 continued to be a period of substantial growth for Fire & Flower's retail platforms. So among the areas that were able to control, we've been doing what we believe is quite a good job. So the company commenced operations of 10 additional stores during Q3, which included seven additional stores in Alberta. It's a primary market for us. And additional store in Saskatchewan, an additional store Manitoba, which actually opened up that market for us, and an additional store in the Yukon territory, which opens that market up.

So as of November 2, 2019, we had 30 stores opened and operating across the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, through our brand partners in the Yukon territory. So we clearly continue to expand our geographic [indiscernible] footprint. And we remain confident that we'll achieve our target or stated target of 45 stores open and operating by the end of fiscal, this fiscal year, which in February 2, 2020. We're very confident of that.

During the quarter, we implemented a new customer engagement model, which moves away from the general cannabis education framework and moves towards a more direct form of product education and response to increase demand from our consumers and our customers to gain specific product recommendations. So that is a significant change in our focus there. And really the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform that's providing us with specific customer behavior insights that are driving that change. So I think that's important to note.

The quarter was also a time of continued acquisition for us as we continue to expand our retail footprint strategically. Our acquisitions are driven by an analysis of fundamentals of the business with an eye toward sort of producing long-term returns for our shareholders. So we have three that occurred in the quarter, over the quarter. We had the Cannabis Cowboy acquisition, which is where we entered into definitive agreements to acquire eight cannabis retail store locations in Alberta. And our focus here was really on the major urban market of Calgary, which I think we could acknowledge is one that we need to shore off. We've done quite well in Edmonton we feel, Calgary does need some attention and that was part of what we were thinking with that acquisition. And we do anticipate new stores to be open, operating and selling cannabis toward the end of our fiscal year.

We also have advanced store opening. So in connection with our previously announced acquisition there, we did receive our license for cannabis retail store in the international tourism destination of Banff, Alberta and that store is now operating and selling cannabis. And then of course we have Regina. So through the Mera Cannabis acquisition that we previously announced, we actually have a store up and running in that major market is Saskatchewan. So that's an urban market and that's certainly been our focus with these strategic acquisitions.

So in terms of wholesale distribution through our wholly-owned subsidiary Open Fields, we continue to grow our external accounts there. So we were selling to more than 30 independent retail stores in the province of Saskatchewan, and producing $1.2 million for the quarter and $3.5 million over the last three quarters of revenue from external accounts there. So I think significantly, on Thursday, December 12th, the AGCO in Ontario, it's the provincial regulator, announced significant positive changes to the retail licensing system in the province, which I'm sure is on everyone's mind and deserve a little bit of special attention on this call.

So to summarize our understanding of this, the AGCO will begin accepting applications for retail operator licenses as of January 6, 2020. And then they will begin accepting applications for retail store authorizations on March 2, 2020. So we believe that we're particularly well positioned there, because we actually have, of course, 14 high graded licenses, sorry high graded leases that we've been holding onto and kind of looking at our strategic plan. So we've been preparing for this for some time.

The first cohort being retail operators are allowed to own up to 10 stores maximum until August 2020. So you can see that that dovetails nicely with our initial cohort of leases. The cap then increases 30 in September 2020, and then 75 by September of 2021. So you can see that the path there is pretty open and we feel quite confident in our ability to execute there, particularly with our partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard.

You can also sell expanded list of products there. But I think equally importantly and perhaps overlooked is we will be provided with the ability to transfer inventory between our stores in Ontario. And that is something we've been hoping for in Alberta for some time, because it allows us to more effectively manage our inventory. So again, we've been preparing for this. We are very optimistic with our ability to execute in the promise, and that we're excited by it.

So at this point, I will pass it over to Nadia, our CFO, for financial overview and discussion.

Nadia Vattovaz

Thank you, Travor. Good morning, everyone. It’s a pleasure to be on the call this morning to provide a financial overview of Fire & Flower's third quarter of fiscal 2019. To set the stage, I'll be comparing the company's results to the prior quarter, specifically Q2 '19 rather than the prior year's results. The comparative quarter last year had approximately only two weeks of revenue, and those results largely reflect a start-up set of our financials. So therefore, we view Q2 as a much more relevant comparative.

The company has been opening its portfolio retail sites and we saw the opening of 10 new stores during the quarter. System sales, which includes POS sales or point of system sales across all Fire & Flower branded location, as well as sales from our distribution and digital channel, was $18.6 million, which represents an increase of $3.1 million or 19.7% versus the prior quarter.

Total revenue was $13.7 million versus $11.1 million, representing $2.6 million increase or approximately 23.6%. The bulk of this revenue is attributed to our retail network, which increased $2 million compared to the prior quarter. Revenue growth primarily came from new stores opened in the prior as we now have a full 13 weeks of performance, as well as the 10 new stores launched in the network in Q3.

We also saw healthy revenue growth in our wholesales distribution business, Open Field, increased by $0.3 million or 28%. And our high margin data business, specifically the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform, grew by $0.2 million or 33% as we continue to commercialize the platform.

So I'd like to speak a little about the impact of the headwinds that Trevor had addressed earlier on in the call. During the quarter, we have seen a softening of the average annualized sales per store due to increased competition in Alberta where a larger number of retailers are competing for the same customer base, the impact of sales particularly in areas where competitor entered the market of an established Fire & Flower store. We infer from this that a greater number of stores are competing for the same customer base. Industry speculated that there has not been a meaningful decline in the black market, given the current marketing restrictions, the limited product assortment, high product pricing and slower than anticipated rollout of retail licenses. All these factors of course have a direct impact to retail sales for Fire & Flower, and we suspect that we are not alone in these challenge amongst other retailers. Fire & Flower is better positioned than others to face these headwinds, given the rollout of the Spark Perks member program and the ability of our company deliver a personalized customer experience.

Let's talk a little bit about gross profit. So for the quarter, gross profit came in at 34.7% versus last year of 36.5%. Retail margin was the primary driver for this decrease as we ramped up promotional activity to sell through slow moving inventory. We also took the opportunity to adjust some pricing on select items as we listen to the customer base and seek provide a product assortment at reasonable prices.

These promotions were successful in three ways. They drew new customers into the Spark Perks program, thereby, increasing the overall lifetime value of the customer. We sold through slower moving inventories and at the same time, have reduced our average store inventory levels to free up working capital. Once again, it is important to note that Fire & Flower was not alone in these challenges and we have seen significant discounts across the province of Alberta.

What is notable with respect to gross margin is the province of Saskatchewan. In a market where we are able to directly negotiate with licensed producers and have full control over product assortment, the gross margin has notably improved over those jurisdictions where we are required to purchase through a government body. Overall, the decline in gross profit is largely due to headwinds we are seeing across the category, which puts downward pressure on retail prices, while also introducing the incremental product cost. Regulatory factors limiting our ability to impact both the availability and cost of inventory in provinces where wholesale distribution is controlled by the government is a major factor contributing to this performance metric.

In response to these challenges, the Spark Perks program has been designed to be compliant while maximizing lifetime value of customers through repeat purchase and higher than average basket sizes. It's our view that as new customers come into the market, the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform will be able to deliver a more personalized experience that will result in more loyal customers to Fire & Flower and in turn drive top line sales. So with the new cannabis products becoming available in 2020, we anticipate that this will drive increases in gross profit. However, we're maintaining a wait and see approach on the availability and performance of these products, and their adoption by new customers to the categories.

On to expenses. So although, total expenses increased from $10 million to $10.7 million, this increase was driven by higher non-cash expenses and stock based compensation and depreciation and amortization. General and administrative expenses for the company remain relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter at approximately $7.1 million. Management is keenly focused on managing our costs, while at the same time, driving significant growth.

To deliver on our first-to-market strategy, upfront investment is required for which the returns are realized one quarter to several quarters thereafter. It is essential that we use the strategy to continue to deliver on the growth objectives that we set forward and have proven that we are very capable of delivering on.

Regardless of our growth objectives, we continue to judiciously monitor SG&A costs. Our loss from operations for the quarter, which is before other income and expenses, was $5.9 million. Although, the company did end the quarter with $10.2 million of net income, this was attributed to non-cash gains associated with the revaluation of derivative liabilities related to our convertible debentures, in particular the convertible the venture investment by Alimentation Couche-Tard that was recorded during the quarter. With the approximate $26 million initial investments from Couche-Tard, our cash position is quite strong at $42.9 million. By judiciously managing our SG&A expenses and being opportunistic in our investments, we are very well positioned going into our next quarter and the 2020 fiscal year.

In reviewing our financials for the quarter, it's important to keep in mind the factors that are within Fire & Flower's control, factors that are out of our control and the unforeseeable regulatory circumstances that are part and parcel in this new and emerging consumer category. We see the recent announcement of normal course licensing in the province of Ontario as a major step that may positively impact our financial performance in coming quarters, and Trevor will speak to this further in our 2020 growth plan. We are very pleased with how Fire & Flower is positioned, especially in relation to our Spark Perks program and the ability to drive highly engaged customers.

Trevor Fencott

So I'd like to take a minute to talk a little bit about the, specifically with the Hifyre analytics platform, and give an update there. As context, we built the company from the ground up, knowing that we would need to be a Retail 2.0 company to compete the competition increase, and so we're sort of seeing that. But we've made very deliberate steps to early in our company's growth trajectory invest in that and we're seeing the results.

So it's our proprietary data driven system that supports our advanced retail operations. And effectively, it helps us understand consumer behaviors in a very rapidly evolving cannabis market and allows us to give a customized and personalized experience to our customers. So for us, obviously, we are rolling this out and commercializing it. As Nadia mentioned, in Q3, Hifyre launched the Spark Perks program in our retail stores across the network and the benefits of that include sort of fast lane check-out, things like exclusive deals and member only events. To-date, we have over 50,000 active members in the Spark Perks program, and that's quite significant, something that we started rolling out 12 weeks ago.

The member of program provides, we feel, a key competitive advantage given the onerous marketing restrictions placed on the category at the moment. And I think it's important to share some key metrics from the launch to-date. So, so far on average, Spark Perks members spent 44% more per transaction than non-members, which is significant. 39% of the members have made more than two transactions since the launch of the program. And additionally, during our recent of Cyber-Monday event, more than 50% of the total transactions were from Spark Perks members. So we feel that this is compelling evidence that our investments in the digital platform are going to pay-off and that provide us an advantage as competition increases, which of course it is.

So additionally, Hifyre also launched the active data portal, provide information on consumers and behavior to product marketers and licensed producers, allowing them to produce the products our customers want, which in turn sort of increases loyalty of our customers to us. So this has happened throughout 2019, the commercialization of platforms being ongoing. And during the coming quarters, we expect it to continue to build out and continue to grow our platform and footprint. And we're also looking towards additional markets for Hifyre, because we feel that there are other opportunities now that we've established a very defensible baseline. It's time to now look for other opportunities to commercialize this product. It's widely in demand.

So I'd like to also give an update on Alimentation Couche-Tard and our relationship, and it's a question we get asked a lot and it's worth spending some time on. We have been working very closely with Couche-Tard and their board nominees since the strategic investment closed in August. And we were very pleased to actually recently to present with Circle K at the National Association of Convenience Stores recently in Las Vegas. And we're going to continue to look at projects together in ways that we can benefit from this relationship.

We obviously, an example here, is real estate optimization. So in 2020, we anticipate looking to optimize our real estate strategy. We are going to focus on things that we can be best in the world at and we're going to look to expertise from others who are best in the world at things where we can immediately do that. And I think there's no question that with 16,000 stores in 25 countries around the world, Couche-Tard has a lot of expertise in growing the platform and in operational efficiency. So we're going to be looking to deepen that part of the relationship. We're also going to look to use the scale of Couche-Tard to realize cost efficiencies across our retail network as we expand, both nationally and ultimately globally.

Our goal here is to win in Canada, which is our backyard first. And I think that goal is being achieved and we'll continue to push for that in 2020, and be positioned for market entry in other markets. Again, 25 countries Couche-Tard operates in. Obviously, one of the significant ones is the U.S. and that is certainly something that has our attention. We are of course, TSX listed, so we will do things that are in compliance with that. But there are some opportunities that we're looking at.

We're also going to look at brand and product development opportunities as we move our relationship forward. I think the summary here though should be that the market, I think should expect from us, to see meaningful ways and actualizations, so it's relationship in the coming quarter. So definitely, stay tuned there -- there’s nothing in the press release at the moment. But I think that's a reasonable expectation that we will be able to demonstrate that we're -- ways that we're working together.

So I'll skip from that now to our 2020 growth plan. I've touched on a couple of these points here. But I think it's worth going into them in little more detail. So we are obviously going to continue to grow. We're in the growth phase of our trajectory. We've learned some important lessons in 2019 and for that matter, the inception of legalization. And we'll be taking a judicious look at our strategy as we close out Q4 and hone our strategic plan for 2020.

I think it'd be fair to say that our growth plan will include a few key areas, like growing our retail footprint strategically, developing new markets and continuing to grow our proprietary Hifyre digital retail platform, so in those sort of buckets. I think the retail growth plan is fairly self explanatory. We'll be looking at, looking closely at locations and markets where we have the maximum chance of success. Isn't to say that opening markets like Ontario are not attractive, they of course are because of the size.

But as, I think Nadia mentioned, when you have a taxpayer funded government monopoly buying in the middle, it is a significant disadvantage to retailers in terms of things like margin, which ultimately will catch up with us. So we want to grow that strategically. We do want to look at new markets. British Columbia. Again, in connection with that, we have announced acquisition of five stores in Kelowna, [indiscernible] Alberta and [indiscernible], and two additional stores in progress at Vancouver under the previously announced acquisition from Green Rhino. So we're going to continue to push on that. And obviously, we are hopeful that that will finally open up in British Columbia.

And Ontario, I think that's -- it's fair to say that's going to be a big focus for us. It is Ontario -- Canada's largest cannabis market, and we are anticipating the normal course licensing is going to open up as announced, and that we're going to be well positioned to open up in the market there. We're also, I think, as we've announced, we are going to participate in the RFP process for New Brunswick. And again, that is a competitive process, so there is no assurance that we would win this.

We are going to participate in it. And we believe that our experience with Open Field's direct distribution in Saskatchewan plus our retail experience of the broadly servicing provinces and territories in Canada is going to help us there. However, we'll have to wait and see on that. But new markets are important to us, particularly markets where we have, can have a direct relationship with licensed producers for product and price.

So -- and the other sort of growth arm here is of course continuing to push the Hifyre digital retail and analytics platform. We're going to continue commercializing that, the active data platform, as well generating revenue from external customers, but also aggressively growing the Spark Perks program and commercializing it. So I think that what we should expect there is pursuing additional partnerships to pull through the value proposition of the platform, looking at additional markets. And again, essentially, we feel that we have a significant lead in this area, and we're going to continue to focus on this to maintain our competitive advantage there.

So I think that said, in terms of growth plan and 2020 update, I would ask people to stay tuned, because of course we will have more details on this as we head into 2020. So that's a bit of a snapshot and our current thinking on it. And I guess at this point, we would like to open it up to analyst Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chris Bolivar

Great. Thanks very much, Trevor. Good morning and thank you all for calling in this morning and joining us. I am Chris Bolivar, Vice President, Strategic Growth with Fire & Flower, and will be moderating our analyst Q&A this morning.

We have four analysts on the call this morning who will be participating in the Q&A with our management, and we look forward to providing answers to their questions. We will begin this morning with Matthew Pallotta, Equity Research Analyst with Echelon Wealth Partners. Matthew, go ahead please.

Matthew Pallotta

Just quickly to start here on the 4Q leases you mentioned in Ontario, that's incremental to your two partner stores that you're currently operating. Correct?

Trevor Fencott

Correct, yes.

Matthew Pallotta

And so of those, how many are built out and how many would you expect you would have ready for the March licensing?

Trevor Fencott

So we've maintained a portfolio of licenses that are preparing for this moment, but we have not extended CapEx to build out the stores yet. We have engineered drawings done. We have done the paperwork required for this process, but we've been very judicious with our cash and have not started building out hose stores yet. [Multiple Speakers]

Matthew Pallotta

But do you have an expectation on how many you think you'll have in the application for March through applications?

Trevor Fencott

Yes. We do I think [Multiple Speakers]. Well, we won't be able to have 14. So the way it works, our understanding of the way we're work in Ontario is that the limit from April to September will be 10 licenses per entity. So of course, we will prepare. We have two that are currently in transition now from the lottery winners. And so that we will be putting in those stores are operating and have a very established customer base and are doing well. So we would look to have the additional eight to get the maximum complement at 10. We will -- our intent is always to maximize market opportunity and we see Ontario as significant. So we have been waiting for this and we would have an additional eight prepared for that timeframe.

Matthew Pallotta

The next one is just on SG&A. So if I back out acquisition-related costs, which are pretty minimal this quarter, it looks like SG&A was actually, on a cash basis down, quarter-over-quarter, slightly. Would we expect to see that pickup though with new store openings? And you guys opened 10 new stores during the quarter, obviously, more to come next quarter as you ramp up towards 45. So I would expect to see probably wages and salaries bumping up there. So just wondering what was the cause of sort of the flat to down OpEx during the quarter, and if we can expect to see that, start to ramp up in Q4 and Q1?

Nadia Vattovaz

So a couple of things. Thanks Matthew. So if -- you are correct. As we ramp up stores, we do ramp up salaries. And you'll note that in the general and admin line, that's really the only category that had a substantial increase in the range of about $200,000 and that really is directly proportional to the new stores that are coming online, or have come online. And we should continue to see that trajectory of new stores come online, both in Alberta and other markets.

I think there are a couple of factors. We -- earlier on in the year, we did [uplist] to the TSX and of course, there are costs associated with that that has since decreased. I think overall too we are now seeing what type of infrastructure is suitable for us, and we're managing to grow the SG&A line at a slower pace, now that we have our core complement of team to build out the next phase of infrastructure. So my expectation, as we grow really, is that variable salary growth will occur, but more fixed costs on the people line will stay relatively stable.

Matthew Pallotta

And then finally, you mentioned in your comments -- Trevor, this is your comments on Couche-Tard and some of the ways you guys are working closely with one another. You mentioned that in 2020, you'll be looking at a real estate optimization strategy. Could you just elaborate on exactly what that would entail? I mean, in Alberta, you already have obviously a pretty large presence, I would assume that doesn't involve moving existing stores. Is it more just scouting the next locations in provinces, such as Ontario? If you can just elaborate on what exactly that entails that'd be helpful. And after that I'll drop off to the back to queue. Thanks.

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean, I would say that this is something that's currently in progress and that we're developing. As you said, we had a pretty full complement in Alberta that predated our relationship with Couche-Tard, but we're starting to look at everything. And I think that what I was trying to get across there is there are things that we are going to be able to be experts at as Fire & Flower and there's things that our partner has an existing expertise on. So things like looking at traffic flow patterns, things like historical real estate data or an intimate knowledge of local markets, I think is something where a real estate -- so tightened at 16,000 locations is going to have simply more expertise, more information and better capabilities to help guide us in some of these decisions.

So I think that it's reasonable to expect that we're in discussions on our current complement of leases that we have out there, both in Ontario but also in Alberta in all provinces that we operate, because of course, Couche-Tard is in all those provinces. And I think that should inform us and help us make more informed decisions where we locate stores in Ontario, as well as other provinces as they open up as well.

Chris Bolivar

Great. Thank you, Matthew. We'll turn next to Jenny Wang, analyst Consumer and Healthcare Research with Eight Capital. Jenny, go ahead please.

Jenny Wang

Just a follow up on Matt's questions on the real estate optimization plan, Couche-Tard. Are you expecting Couche-Tard could eventually contribute to any of your projected 85 store counts, or is it more of a data driven kind of collaboration there?

Trevor Fencott

I think that, again, we're open to all discussions. But I would say that kind of the obviously the low hanging fruit is them as a very established real estate operator. So again, there's lots of -- our relationship is obviously very multifaceted, there's lots of dimensions to it. But the easiest one, I think to understand, the easiest one, the most obvious one, is these real estate capability. So Couche-Tard is a large landlord as well as a tenant. Couche-Tard has exceptional relationships with landlords, exceptionally high degree of confidence and covenants. So there's a lot of doors that they can open and a lot of information they can provide to us, with the dual goal of we're on an acquisition path with them.

Jenny Wang

And second question from me is you mentioned some headwinds faced by the industry. Could you just talked about what kind of financial impact, if any, that you're expecting these headwinds to have on top line and margins going into 2020?

Trevor Fencott

That's probably a two part answer. So I'll give my thoughts and I think Nadia can also come in there. I think that, again for us, we've tried to minimize the impact by starting from ground zero with Retail 2.0 in mind. And I used the example of, before we started Fire & Flower, we looked very carefully at Amazon and Amazon as a chief competitor in retail and a source of a lot of economic disruption in the retail industry, and looked at retailers that were sort of able to compete effectively with Amazon. So we view that as the hyper competitive environment you can get in and try to build a company to withstand those tectonic forces. So that's why we invested heavily in digital, because that's what successful retailers do. They start with that rather than start bricks-and-mortar and then bolt-on some digital stuff later. So that's kind of maybe the philosophical framework. And then I'll hand it to Nadia for some of our expectations moving forward financially.

Nadia Vattovaz

Thanks, Jenny. So I think that, as I mentioned a little earlier, we are very interested in the 2.0 products. I think the wait and see approach that we're taking is really based on our experience from approximately a year ago with respect to the effective rollout of the offerings. So while we have line of sight on some of it today, the full depth and breadth of the offering across our vendor base is still to be determined. So at the end of the day, I remain cautiously optimistic about it. But I don't see a meaningful impact to the top line and margin line in the first quarter at least.

Jenny Wang

And maybe just in terms of direct 2.0 or rollout. Could you give some initial color on what you're seeing in terms of maybe products and also whether you're expecting kind of maybe bumps in road with the rollout of 2.0? Or do you think it'll be more smoothly going into the early 2020s? Just a little bit of color on timing and kind of the rollout of 2.0 from your perspective.

Trevor Fencott

Sure. So from our perspective, again, we effectively function in two types of markets. Markets where we can directly contract with licensed producers for -- on price, product selection, exclusivity timing, so we have very good visibility in that regard. And then markets where this is opaque taxpayer funded buying monopoly in the middle where we have much less visibility. So in those markets, like Ontario and Alberta, for example, we have fairly low visibility. And what we've heard is, anything from luck, we're going to pick this up in January, and so people just like -- not a pen in the file but if that's what they're going to do and we will have simply just wait for them, because they're deciding what we get to sell and they're deciding what pricing is, they're deciding all these things on their own.

However, in markets where we do have visibility, like Saskatchewan, we are expecting these products. And I think it's reasonable to assume that because we have a direct relationship and there's not this unnecessary intermediaries, products will be delivered faster to market in Saskatchewan with better visibility. So we are certainly very, very confident that that is going to happen. So I will stay tuned on Saskatchewan and stay watchful there in terms of the product rollout schedule. But our visibility on Alberta and Ontario is fairly low at this point. I do expect some bumps. And I think we're bracing for some bumps in the provincial monopoly rollout. But where we have direct line of sight, I think it's going to be smoother.

Chris Bolivar

Next we'll turn to Justin Keywood, Director, Healthcare and Special Situations with Stifel GMP. Justin, go ahead please.

Justin Keywood

On the issuance of new retail licenses in Ontario, I understand this is on a first come first serve model. I'm just wondering if there's any advantages that Fire & Flower has in securing these additional licenses early compared to other companies?

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I mean, we certainly believe that our experience to-date with the regulators, so the AGCO, we've obviously been involved with them as interested party in the two brand stores that we have operating. So we're known quantity to our regulator we think is significant. We also think it's significant that we have been planning this for some time and this would be, I think, the fourth provincial rollout -- we've rolled out in a lot of provinces and territories to-date. So our experience there in build process, as well as the plan fullness we’ve had about our actual locations, I believe that for some of them even have the engineered drawings done.

So obviously, it's going to be competitive. And I'm sure there's lots of other groups out there that we haven't even identified yet that are going to be competitors. But we feel like we're uniquely well positioned, not just because of our real estate holdings, which are locked down but our experience in rolling out stores and getting them up. I think if people would -- if people recall this, we actually stood up in the [indiscernible] lottery. We stood up two stores in four weeks. So that's, in retail, that's an impressive feast. So those capabilities plus the fact that we're known quantity to our regulator, I think are going to be significant advantages for us.

Justin Keywood

And then on the Hifyre platform, there's some good progression in the quarter as far as growth. I'm wondering how do you see that trending over the next year, and if there's any particular advantages with the Ontario market opening up?

Trevor Fencott

I wouldn't say there's any particular advantages other than, but growing the platform is obviously always helpful. The data and analytics offered and the consumer insights that we can draw from this, the bigger your sample, obviously the more important and meaningful that's going to be, and valuable that's going to be. So we are looking forward to that. Ontario is the largest market in Canada, so having access to that kind of information is going to be important. I think for us, we're going to again aggressively grow this. So you know in terms of trajectory, I think it's very reasonable to assume that we're going to keep growing the trajectory.

And we're also going to be looking, now that we have an established functioning base. So the Hifyre platform is being in existence since the beginning of legalization here. We had our first Open Fields. It actually runs also our platform in Saskatchewan, so digital e-commerce, click and collect. So that's pretty hardened at this point. So I think it is reasonable to assume that we are going to grow revenue by looking at additional ways to commercialize it that are perhaps ones that we haven't done to-date. So commercialization in Phase I is 2019. I would expect 2020 to be commercialization Phase II. We view review it as a very key asset and one that we are going to rigorously protect and grow.

Justin Keywood

And then just to follow-up on the gross margin discussion, I realized there's a few moving parts here with the increased competition in Alberta, but the derivative products coming online and assuming the Hifyre platform continues to grow well. Are you able to provide any additional color as far as the margins in the near-term and then how you see that trending in 2020?

Nadia Vattovaz

So I think that when it comes to the prior quarter. So Q3, we took pricing differences, as well as we did some seriously active promoting to move product through the system on the slow moving inventory side. So I feel like margins were acted more than they would normally be. I would not anticipate that to continue. I would like to see improvements to the margin as we settle into our inventory base and continue to grow new store. You know, I don't see 2.0 being a significant impact to the first quarter. It's too early to tell really. We don't really have order or magnitude, and -- in terms of how much inventory and product will be able for us in the first quarter. So I would say standby on that one.

Chris Bolivar

Great. Thank you, Justin. Next we will hear from David Kideckel. Managing Director, Senior Equity Research Analyst with AltaCorp Capital. David, go ahead please.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Congratulations on the quarter, and thanks for taking my questions. Nadia, I just want to dig a little deeper here when it comes to gross margins, and I get the uncertainty in the market as a whole. But if we looked here last quarter and even possibly the prior quarter as well, with the in-store promotions that Fire & Flower is engaging in. Is it not a fair assumption that margins should be compressed perhaps to the same level for the next quarter, even with maybe a month's worth of derivative products online?

Nadia Vattovaz

Yes, I think it is, David. I do think though that when you think about the type of promotional activity that we did in Q3, they come really in two forms, actually. So, let's say two for promotion. So one was really about moving through that slow moving product, it was important for us to be able to enhance our assortment further, and provide a little bit of surprise and delight to the customer, get rid of the old stock, and free up that working capital in order to invest in new inventory. So we aggressively pushed through that.

We also, with the launch of the Spark Perks program, of course, we wanted to incentivize customers to that platform, and we did that through promo-ing. And so I think you can expect to see some of that continue. We would also say that, with respect to pricing, so we had permanent price adjustments. And that was really to align the product pricing to the competitive landscape out there. It wasn't significant but certainly meaningful to our customer based on some core skews.

I do think that we won't see that type of promo-ing beyond, what I would call, typical holiday pro-ing that would normally occur in the fourth quarter. So my expectation would be, is the margin to rebound a little bit. We'll see though. The holidays are still underway and so we'll see the performance. We'll have better line of sight of that towards the end of this quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Moving on to my next question here. Trevor, I just want to go back for a second to Hifyre, given that this is a unique capability for Fire & Flower. Can you maybe give a little bit of color with respect to how you intend, not the actual financial amounts here, but how you strategically you plan to further monetize and commercialize Hifyre?

Trevor Fencott

So I think that where we started out with Hifyre was I'm going to call it, like a basic analytics platform that was helping us get consumer insights for our customers. And then we added the sort of Spark Perks functionality on that and of course, we had ecommerce functionality. So as we continue to add functionality to the basic platform, there are additional ways that we can look at monetizing it. For example, basic analytics functionality was not, I'm going to say active. And what we're targeting here is things like an active data platform, which should allow us to do to actually look at the stores as laboratories where we can have interactions with our customers and look at the results that happened. And that wasn't something that was initially baked into the first revision or the first launch of the Hifyre platform, but that is something that's happening now.

So the ability to look at gaining additional market intelligence in store, are those capabilities that are developed now that we're going to try to monetize. So think about it in a broader perspective where licensed producers are trying to find their way in the market and find out what they're good, better, best, whether those selections are, in fact true, we can help them with that, particularly when coupled with how Hifyre operates through our distribution mechanism in Saskatchewan.

So Saskatchewan we are, of course, the listing agent. So we can experiment with our vendor partners on exclusive products. We can experiment with how those would do in market, whether they fit the right demographic, because the key to this and I've mentioned it a couple times as we're kind of reiterating is what makes Hifyre extremely special is it solves the data attribution problem. And that wasn't something that was initially in our April kind of rollout it was something that was very well developed, but something where if you now have 50,000 Spark Perks members who have personas that you can, albeit anonymously but the persona like the consuming behavior, you can match the particular product, that is a great interest to groups that are developing products. So that's functionality that we can now monetize that wasn't available in April when we launched. So I would expect more and more functionality to be built on the basic Hifyre platform that allows additional revenue streams.

Unidentified Analyst

Moving on here as well, just for housekeeping, I was just comparing my notes since your AGM about a month ago. And at that point through Spark Perks, you were at about 45,000 consumers and the stat given was this increase 32% of spend, that was back in November. And now with this quarter, I guess within a month's time, it's more than 50,000 consumers or part of this loyalty program, which is increased from 32% to 44% spent. Is that correct within a month's time? Just doing a quick mouth, I mean that's 5,000 consumers or so in a month.

Trevor Fencott

Yes, that is that is correct. So I think -- and we're north of 50, I think we're probably at 52 or something. So we are increasing this very aggressively. And I think that the increases there, we'll have to wait and see long-term we're getting -- we have small data points at this point. You have, in the intervening months you have of course Cyber-Monday and a lot of very, very digital, digitally focused events. So we'll see if that holds. But the point is, yes, we are [indiscernible] to grow the user base dramatically and we're going to increase our engagement with our customers. So that is correct. But what I would caution on that though is that it does include sort of things like Cyber-Monday, where as I said, 50% of the purchases were through a Spark Perks member, right?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Okay, understood. Well, congrats on that stat alone. My last question, and I'll move back in the queue. I think, Trevor, you made a comment earlier around slow moving inventory on. And so this was a reason -- part of the reason at least for more promotions in the stores. I'm just curious based on your sophisticated -- with Hifyre, in particular. Do you have any insight as to why some of the products that you had to discount, why were they slow? I mean, just based on consumer feedback.

Trevor Fencott

Well, I think that's probably a two part thing as well. And I'll give you my kind of meta view on it and Nadia can dig in to it as well. From a meta view, though, part of it is again, the inefficient marketplaces that we have in any market that has a government monopoly buying in the middle, right? So for example, you are then at the whim of the weakest buyer in the link, in the chain, right? So for example, in Alberta and Ontario where it's taxpayers that are funding COGS effectively, there's no incentive to have discipline there, because I mean we try to manage ours very carefully because that's cash that we are deploying into product.

So the same incentive doesn't exist there. So whatever they have is also whatever you will receive. And we're still in a place where we can't be discerning, as discerning as we would like with some of these products choices, right? So you're given sort of bands that you can choose in a band. So fulfillment is still a challenge. And I think it will always be a challenge with these government monopolies in the middle as opposed to in Saskatchewan where we have direct relationships.

We never order stuff that we'll not sell, that's just not what we do. We know our customers. We make very informed choices. We have a very open dialogue with our license producer customers, vendor customers, which says look if we made a mistake here, we need to make this right. That's a normal B2B relationship that happens in retail. But where we don't have those tools available because of the government monopolies, it's a less efficient marketplace, because that makes sense. So that's kind of the meta view. But Nadia can maybe dig into it specifically.

Nadia Vattovaz

Yes, this is one of my favorite topics, David. So, and coming from traditional retail, I can speak, I can kind of watch poetic on this one. So if you recall back in the very long time channel of a year ago, which is seven years in cannabis life, it was imperative that stores effectively stopped product in order to compel consumers into their stores. And [indiscernible] our advantages that Fire & Flower was we deploy the necessary working capital to get that product into the stores and make sure that we always have stock.

Along with that though [indiscernible] did not come, what I would call, three important retail leavers. And those retail leavers are, one, your ability to move product among locations. So if I in fact purchase too much of one product in a store, I could not in fact, send it to another store that needed the exact same product, because that's prohibited in Alberta. And that was a very real problem. I had some stores, the initial nine that were overstocked and I could have easily used that inventory in another location, but could not pull that lever. And therefore, margins had to suffer in order to be able to move through that stock.

Number two, or really number three is, look, it's entirely normal. If you've over-purchased inventory to be able to send some of it back for a restocking fee. That is not a possibility in the current Alberta system. And so that is also a lever that we could not pull. So accordingly, you have to move through that product. And in my view, it's pretty important we've learned from that, and we've learned to bring our average inventory level down, which we have done respectively. But you have to be able to take advantage of the current allocation system in Alberta. So would I like to pull inventory down further? Yes, but not at the risk of not having the necessary assortment for the consumer base.

Chris Bolivar

That concludes our analyst Q&A. On behalf of Fire & Flower management, we'd like to thank the analysts for their thoughtful questions this morning. I will turn it back over to Trevor to conclude our call this morning.

Trevor Fencott

Yes, I'd like to thank everyone for listening. I know it's early and we're excited that you're interested in hearing our story. I think [indiscernible] expect more from us and we hope to continue this. It's a good way to get our message out and to have some dialog. Thank you.

