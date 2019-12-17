Costco: Still Plenty Of Compounding Potential

Following Costco's (COST) great run in 2019, its multiple is now nearing peak levels at >30x P/E. While there may seem to be limited scope for multiple expansion from here, I believe the stock still has room to outperform, driven by the untapped growth potential overseas and in omnichannel. Costco's ability to generate sustainable sales growth (both via its existing store base and new store potential) should translate into enhanced profitability, given the operating leverage within its business model. The prospect of a special dividend payout could serve as a potential upside catalyst over the coming year.

1Q20 Reinforces the Costco Flywheel

Costco's latest quarter offered little in the way of surprises- GAAP EPS came in at $1.90 on a diluted basis (vs. $1.73 in 1Q19), driven by steady sales growth and strong operating margins (~2.9%). Core-on-core gross margins continue to outperform, turning positive for the fourth straight quarter, while membership income grew steadily at 6.1% YoY. The 1Q20 report offered little in the way of game-changing insight as core operations continue to post solid numbers, while management continues to execute well, highlighting the resilience of the Costco flywheel.

Source: Costco Press Release

Steady Comps and Membership Strength Drive Revenue

Revenue trends remain positive, rising 5.6% YoY to $37.0 bn, with contribution from net sales of $36.2 bn and membership fee income of $804 mm for the quarter. Net sales were boosted by strong comparable-store sales (adjusted for fuel & FX) of 5.0% (5.0% in the US; 4.5% international). Most of the headline comp growth was driven by traffic, which rose 3.3% globally (2.6% in the US) despite the adverse impact of the Holiday timing shift.

Source: Costco Press Release

Meanwhile, Costco's membership fee income grew 6.1% YoY to $804 mm, with momentum on a number of key metrics. For instance, members per average warehouse grew 2.2% YoY, while renewals remained strong at 90.9% in the US and Canada and 88.4% worldwide.

While boosting the already-high renewal rate may prove difficult in the US and Canada (the two largest markets), there is still considerable room for upside overseas, given the implied rate is considerably lower (~70-80% outside of the US and Canada). Part of the reason for this is the expansion into more densely populated areas in key growth regions such as China - according to the transcript, the Shanghai location will serve over 200-240k member households (vs. >60k member households on average).

"The average Costco in the world has somewhere in the mid- to high-60,000 of member households. We've had locations in other countries in Asia, where we might be at 100,000, 120,000 after a few years, maybe even after 1 or 2 years. This one is more than twice that. That's a lot of press in a city that is populated with 25-plus million people."

Within its existing membership base, rising Executive Membership penetration could also serve as an additional source of upside - for the quarter, penetration rose to 39.1% (+1.4%pts YoY), bringing the total paid executive memberships to 21.4 million. Key drivers include the introduction of Executive Membership in new regions (e.g., Japan and Korea) as well as strength in core regions ("mid-70s" in Canada and the US).

"When I look by country -- in the U.S. and Canada, where it's been the longest, and we've got the most units and the most services as part of the executive membership offering, it's in the mid-70s. In other countries, where it's been -- like Mexico, it's in the 50s and growing."

The continued strength in executive penetration is suggestive of the compelling Costco value proposition - customers are deriving enough value to justify paying the higher price for a premium membership ($120 in the US vs. $60 for standard membership).

Source: Personal Finance Freedom Blog

Positive Merchandise Margins

The Costco margin expansion story also continues to chug along, with core merchandise margins expanding by 4bps YoY, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of margin improvement.

Source: Company Data

The margin strength has been impressive, particularly considering the ongoing competition from the likes of Sam's Club - in 1Q19, competitive pricing pressures within the fresh categories led to a 22bp decline in core merch margins (ex. gas).

"In the last couple of quarters, we've seen a little bit more competition on the fresh side, which is fine. We've got good fresh sales numbers, but we, like others, are competitors, and we're feeling a little larger there, and we're not gonna let anybody take it away from us."

This quarter, the core margin outperformance was driven by strength in hardlines, soft lines, and food and sundries, while fresh foods detracted slightly, though mainly as a result of initial operating losses from the new poultry complex (i.e., the Nebraska chicken plant, which commenced operations on September 10).

Addressing the E-commerce Deceleration

E-commerce sales were a key source of headline weakness, decelerating to 5.5% YoY. Key contributors to e-commerce growth include home furnishings, tires, and pharmacy, with electronics most impacted by the holiday shift. Note however, that there were numerous one-off impacts in the quarter - firstly, the later Thanksgiving shift led to a ~12% drag; on an adjusted basis, e-commerce would have posted an 18% YoY growth.

Source: Company Data

It was also interesting to note that despite the >16 hour Thanksgiving Day website outages, COST still saw "very high teens" e-commerce growth on a YOY basis from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, suggesting current e-commerce comps may not be particularly representative.

"When we looked at the 5 days between Thanksgiving and Monday -- Cyber Monday, those 5 days on a year-over-year basis, I mean, we still were up in the very high teens as a percentage on e-commerce. So consistent with what we've showed you what we've currently been running. What tells us, we could have done better than that. So we did leave something on the table there."

Though management remains undecided on a full-scale omnichannel platform, they are nonetheless continuing to invest in enhanced IT capabilities, for instance, in fulfillment, automation initiatives at the depots as well as modernization efforts across the value chain. Thus, there will likely be some opex pressure going forward as the company enters into an IT-driven investment cycle.

Other initiatives include same-day prescription drugs and alcohol delivery in partnership with Instacart in select markets. Though still in the early stages, both initiatives underline the incremental fulfillment options available to the company with its Instacart partnership in providing value-added services and convenience to its customers.

The Costco Rally Has Legs

With Costco's compounding potential intact, I believe the stock is worth up to $340 if it can sustain its premium 35x earnings multiple on a three-year forward EPS of $9.71 (note this is a fair bit below the mean analyst forecast of $10.12). I do acknowledge the apparent lack of conservatism here - the target multiple is at the high end of the stock's historical earnings multiple range. However, Costco deserves a scarcity premium within retail based on its status as a best-in-class operator, with a competitive moat that has sustained over many decades. Furthermore, the company also benefits from a predictable, recurring income stream, which allows investors to value the stock on earnings multiple years into the future. I believe the growth runway across the top- and bottom-line is long given the untapped potential in international and e-commerce, both of which contribute a small portion of earnings at present.

The post-earnings dip also offers investors an opportunity to benefit from a potential special dividend payout based on a ~3-year payout schedule (implied by prior payouts in 2012, 2015, and 2017). The current cash balance stands at $9.0bn (almost twice the ~$4.5bn in 3Q17 when the last special dividend was paid). Even assuming some of the cash is allocated toward paying down outstanding maturities, the gross cash balance is worth ~$20/share with limited debt and investment needs; thus, there is plenty of additional capacity for a special dividend over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.