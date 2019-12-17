Box: The Risky Bet On Large Enterprises

Box's valuation is in line, though it isn't immune from the volatility in the SaaS space.

Source: lonewolfonline

Box's (NYSE:BOX) focus on upselling to large customers highlights the growing heat from the huge competition in the cloud storage space. Box's full potential is yet to be unlocked in light of its recent product updates in the areas of security and collaboration. I have a hold rating as the suppressed valuation at 3.3x FY'21 revenue doesn't reflect the stock's full potential.

Demand (Rating: Bearish)

Source: Author (Seeking Alpha)

Box reported tepid growth numbers last quarter. Revenue grew 14%, while customers with total account value over $100,000 grew 20%. The company is guiding for revenue growth of 11% in Q4 and revenue growth of 15% in FY'20, which will primarily be driven by selling add-ons to existing customers. This means two things: market saturation and cost-cutting. Given the lack of intense interest to drive greenfield deals, I remain bearish on the demand for Box's solutions in the near term.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

The focus on upselling existing enterprise customers is a step in the right direction as it helps improve sales efficiency while reducing customer churn.

Source: Author (Summary, Q3'2020 Conference Call)

Management is focusing on driving sales efficiency by making headcount flat and investing in highly productive regions. COGS is expected to come down as management focuses on the adoption of capital-light public cloud infrastructure. This is a top-down decision aimed at avoiding a looming iceberg. For investors who aren't clear what this means, it's simple: we are no longer after unit market share. Instead, it will focus on delivering more value to our existing customers (volume market share) while seeking multiple ways to improve margins and free cash flow. As an investor, the critical question is, what happens to Box if big enterprise customers don't respond as anticipated?

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

By adding more features to its product, it creates value as additional add-on purchases raise the switching cost of its customers. As it stands, the 12.5% FCF margin guidance will be a function of strict cost optimization.

When a company finds itself in this situation, the best way to unlock shareholder value is to begin to position for an acquirer to snap it up at a high premium. Box is unprofitable, and the growth narrative that attracted investors is weakening.

Box has $201m in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $426m. Its current ratio stands at 0.76, which isn't the most attractive. As a result, I remain neutral on Box's business and financials.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Source: Author (Summary, Q3'2020 Conference Call)

Box's competitive positioning in the content sharing space is compelling. However, the presence of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has long destroyed the pricing power of most players. Only a few players like Box and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) have been able to endure the heat.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

It's not clear if both can survive the competitive war chest of Google and Microsoft; however, if I'm to pick one survivor, it will be Dropbox, given its huge budget, which dwarves Box's yearly opex budget. Dropbox is beginning to record a deceleration in growth. A mild cold for Dropbox translates into a full blow fever for Box. It's easy to make the argument that Box is after enterprises, not individual cloud users. However, the presence of multiple cheap alternatives in the mid-market space is a sign that relying on large enterprises alone won't cut it. This is obvious, given Box's focus on existing customers versus new deals.

Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Box is fairly valued, though it's trading in a frothy cloud market, which is susceptible to occasional corrections at a P/E (TTM) of 30x. It’s easy to say this is cheap at 4x P/S (TTM); however, remember that the mothership, which is storage, is slowing due to competitive pressure, which has weakened pricing power. If this trend continues, Box would easily trade at a P/S ratio of less than 4x.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Source: Author

I will be maintaining a Hold rating. I might acquire some position in the coming quarters as I get more color on the performance of its new products. I see the best way to unlock value coming in the form of a takeover by a bigger competitor.

Source: Author

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.