Assessing If Support.com Has Started A New Bullish Trend

We may have a buying opportunity brewing in Support.com (SPRT) at present for reasons we will explain. As we can see from the monthly chart below, shares had been in a steep downtrend up to June of this year. Since then, though, the picture seems to have changed (which we will get to). Considering how SPRT has traded in recent years, we acknowledge that one needs to be a contrarian in order to consider a long play in here. The long-term trend is still most certainly bearish as shares still remain below their 50-month moving average of $2.41.

When we go to the daily chart, the critical component of our long thesis from a technical standpoint is that gap in early November followed by some pretty significant volume. Because the gap took place after pretty much 5 months of consolidation, we believe we most likely have a breakaway gap in play here. Breakaway gaps are the most exciting ones because they offer the most profit potential. To break out of an established trading range (especially given this company's history), plenty of enthusiasm would have been definitely needed. This is why volume is always more prevalent at bottoms rather than tops. Furthermore, because the pick-up in volume occurred after the gap occurred, the change in trend has a strong possibility of continuing, in our opinion.

Furthermore, as we can see above, there is every possibility that the breakout was associated with either a double or triple bottom reversal pattern. This gives the gap more weight, in our opinion. From June to September, shares had strong support close to the $1.50 per share level. Shares dropped to this level multiple times over the past 6 months but support held firm. Therefore, the breakaway gap should now act as strong support going forward. If price were to drop convincingly below the 200-day moving average of $1.84 per share, for example, we would take our long thesis off the table.

Furthermore, senior management and directors are invariably the people in the know, with respect to operations or earnings growth. Therefore, it stands to reason if top directors of the company buy a sizable number of shares of their own company, we should at least take notice. President & CEO Richard Bloom bought over 728,000 shares on the 11th of this month at an average share price of $2.05. The total investment was close to $1.5 million. The advantage we have here as retail investors is that regulation states that an insider's purchases or sales must be made public within 48 hours. Insiders may have many reasons to sell their shares, but when they buy, it invariably means that they believe shares will go up. No matter how much a retail investor researches a firm, he or she will never have the same insights as someone like a CEO or CFO. Considering the market cap of this firm at present is $38 million, we believe these purchases were significant.

In spite of the long-term downtrend, shares have suffered in recent years, the company has done a great job with respect to keeping the balance sheet in check. Equity has been rising on the balance sheet since September of last year and presently comes in at $52 billion. We are also seeing encouraging signs with respect to profitability. Support's return on equity number over the past four quarters comes in at 8.28% whereas its return on assets % comes in at 6.82. With the firm boasting cash & ST investments of almost $45 million and debts of just $5.3 million, Support remains in a strong financial position.

To sum up, the announcement of the special dividend recently is a welcome respite for shareholders who have stood by this stock in recent times. As eluded to earlier, one can get long here and place stops just below the top of the November gap. We will make a decision here shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.