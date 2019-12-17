IPO Update: Muscle Maker Readies U.S. IPO Plan

GRIL has produced declining revenue and is asking IPO investors to pay a premium, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The firm operates a network of corporate-owned and franchise fast casual restaurants in the mid-West U.S.

Muscle Maker has filed to raise $6 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Muscle Maker (GRIL) has filed to raise $6 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company operates a network of protein-centric casual dining restaurants in the mid-West United States.

GRIL has produced consistently declining topline revenue and uneven financial results, so I'm passing on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Burleson, Texas-based Muscle Maker was founded to create a corporate-owned and franchise concept network of restaurants, branded Muscle Maker Grill, providing what it calls 'healthy-inspired' food options for guests.Most of the meals are made-to-order lean, protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, hamburgers, wraps and options include salads and protein shakes.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mohan, who has been with the firm since April 2018 and was previously VP of Capital Markets for American Restaurant Holdings.In addition, Michael Roper is CEO, and was appointed to his position in May 2018. Mr. Roper has significant experience in the fast casual industry in senior positions.

Below is a brief overview video of Muscle Maker:

Source: Muscle Maker Grill

The company’s primary offerings include:

Lunch

Dinner

Catering

Breakfast in select locations

Muscle Maker has received at least approximately $23.3 million from investors including John Feeney, Catalytic Holdings, and Thoroughbred Diagnostics.

Customer Acquisition & Market

The company seeks to increase its footprint in what it calls 'non-traditional locations such as universities, office buildings, military bases, and other locations and franchise growth by expanding in existing markets, especially in the Northeast region of the United States.'

MMB intends to open additional locations through a combination of corporate-owned properties and franchise-operated locations.

The company does not provide sales and marketing costs in detail, so there was no way to calculate the firm’s efficiency in this regard.

According to a 2019 report by Skift Table, the fast casual and quick serve dining markets in the U.S. are forecast to reach $246.7 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast 3.2% over the previous year's results.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing investment available for fast casual chains from private funding sources and legacy full service chains experimenting with fast casual spinoffs.

Management says its concept is 'iconic and unique, aimed at fitness enthusiasts but with options for guests not so inclined.

Financial Performance

Muscle Maker’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and fluctuating gross margin

Continued operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Uneven but increased use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 3,681,248 -20.3% 2018 $ 6,022,669 -24.0% 2017 $ 7,929,137 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,766,185 -19.3% 2018 $ 4,590,016 -23.3% 2017 $ 5,982,494 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 75.14% 2018 76.21% 2017 75.45% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (2,579,753) -70.1% 2018 $ (3,384,961) -56.2% 2017 $ (11,484,655) -144.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (5,374,914) 2018 $ (7,204,469) 2017 $ (15,814,278) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (3,296,114) 2018 $ (1,752,878) 2017 $ (3,676,999)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Muscle Maker had $2.0 million in cash and $13.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($5.3 million).

IPO Details & Valuation Comparable

GRIL intends to sell one million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $6.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $6 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $48.5 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.4%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

for implementation of our business plan, including but not limited to [i] growth initiatives through opening new corporate stores, launching a franchise sales program and technology improvements, [ii] funding possible acquisition opportunities and [iii] funding a corporate marketing campaign; and the balance of net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Alexander Capital.

As a reference, GRIL’s clearest public comparable would be Darden Restaurants (DRI); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Darden Restaurants (DRI) Muscle Maker (GRIL) Variance Price / Sales 1.67 8.20 390.7% EV / Revenue 2.27 9.54 320.1% EV / EBITDA 16.50 -19.03 Earnings Per Share $5.74 -$0.83 Revenue Growth Rate 4.6% -20.33%

Source: Company Prospectus and Sentieo

Commentary

GRIL seeks U.S. public investment capital for the firm’s expansion plans.

However, its financials show consistently declining topline revenue and uneven financial results, not exactly an inspiring growth story.

Management doesn’t break out its sales and marketing expenses, so there is no way to determine the firm’s efficiency or lack thereof in this regard.

The market opportunity for themed fast casual dining is forecast to grow moderately in the coming years, so the company has a benign industry trend.

As a comparable-based valuation, management is asking investors to pay a high premium over large industry player Darden and this is for a company whose revenue is contracting.

I'll be watching the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

