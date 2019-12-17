Mid-Con Energy Partners: The Future's Looking Fine

December is already turning out to be important for shareholders in Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). One fear investors have had regarding the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm is that its lenders would take an ax to its credit facility, severely slashing the amount the company can borrow and further restraining its prospects moving forward. There was, indeed, a cut to how much the company can borrow, but the change in terms is not what one might describe as onerous. The company also has received an extension on the facility, meaning that it has more time to worry about its debt situation and can work on reducing its leverage and preferred equity outstanding. In all, this development, while not perfect for the business by any means, is encouraging and it further illustrates why the firm makes for an attractive long-term and under-appreciated prospect.

A look at the news

Earlier this year, the credit facility for Mid-Con was set at $110 million. This amount of borrowing capacity was fine because, following some M&A activity, the firm's debt had fallen considerably. As of its latest update to shareholders, for instance, total gross debt stood at $67 million. This provided just enough wiggle room for the business to eventually cover the cash redemption of its preferred equity ($40 million), should it come to said cash redemption in August of 2021.

There's no secret that some lenders have been tightening the screws on some of the players in Mid-Con's space, and given the company's share price performance in recent months, a contributor to the firm's decline had to have been the market's concern that this borrowing capacity would evaporate. This is a justified concern, but in my mind it was overblown.

Alas, on December 10th, the management team at Mid-Con revealed that on the 6th of this month, the company struck a deal with lenders to extend the maturity date of its revolving credit facility from November of 2020 to May of 2021. Though this is not a significant extension, it's a positive sign that borrowers are not overly concerned about the company's ability to survive between now and then. Though I do believe that if management does not either reduce its borrowings or work on resolving the issue with its preferred units, a further extension, or at least one beyond the redemption date of the preferred units, is improbable.

Though the credit facility was extended, the company's lenders did decide to tighten the terms some. First and foremost, they ended up reducing the borrowing capacity from $110 million down to $95 million. In addition to this, the lender decided to put a borrowing cap of only $85 million on its facility for now. This cap can move up to the $95 million borrowing capacity limit, but only so long as the consolidated funded indebtedness/consolidated EBITDA ratio of the firm remains below 3 on a TTM (trailing twelve months) basis. On a TTM basis, the company's EBITDA currently stands at $21.42 million, which translates to a ratio of 3.13. This means that, until EBITDA rises further, the company's borrowing cap remains in place.

In addition to this restriction, the lender decided to require Mid-Con's overall leverage ratio to decrease over time. For the current quarter, this figure can be as high as 4. In the first quarter of next year, this reduces to 3.75, while in the subsequent quarter it falls to 3.50. The 3.50 limit is expected to remain in place through the duration of the credit facility or unless otherwise changed by the lender. At this time, the company is well below that, but ultimately the path that oil and gas prices take (mostly oil) will determine how things go moving forward.

Mid-Con is looking fine

Right now, Mid-Con is of the most attractive deep value oil and gas prospects I have seen. To see why this is, we need only consider my latest cash flow deep dive into the business. Taking that original model and adjusting it for recent changes to the company's financial position, as well as market conditions, I was able to create the table below, showing Mid-Con's cash flow outlook for 2020. This model assumes $60 oil and $2.50 natural gas. It also assumes that production next year is flat with projected output of production for the fourth quarter of this year.

Created by Author

Assuming this model turns out to be accurate, 2020 should see EBITDA for the business of about $28.1 million. Net debt stands today at about $66.5 million, which works out to a net leverage ratio of only 2.37. This is only slightly higher than the 2 ratio that the industry really likes to see. What's more is the fact that the firm's price/operating cash flow multiple (subtracting preferred distributions from operating cash flow as well) is only 0.45.

While this is true, one thing that investors are right to point out is that the preferred units of the firm are an issue. In August of 2021, if they are not converted into common (they won't be unless Mid-Con's share price rises above their issuance prices), the company will need to redeem them for cash of $40 million. If we consider this debt because of the terms, it would translate to an effective leverage ratio of 3.79, which takes the company from sitting nice to having an issue (though not necessarily a critical issue) to contend with.

For those worried about the company, the good news is that even after its preferred distributions of $3.2 million per annum, the company should generate free cash flow next year of $6.8 million. This assumes that capex of $11 million (the same as this year's is now projected to be) will be enough to hold output flat with the fourth quarter 2019 figure I calculated. Add in projected free cash flow of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter this year, and by the end of 2020, the company should be able to allocate at least $9.6 million toward debt reduction. By August of 2021, this should reduce debt further by $4.5 million.

Of course, another option for the business would be to explore additional asset sales. In an article published earlier this year, with an assumed oil price of $52.51 per barrel, I estimated a standardized measure for Mid-Con of around $253 million. This factored in the M&A and divestiture activity the company previously completed. Even if this figure remains unchanged, it's hard to imagine the company being incapable of divesting assets worth $30 million to $50 million that are currently not having a material impact on its cash flow picture in order to reduce leverage. If the firm sells off assets worth $40 million and combines that with its organic cash flow, net leverage, even if it redeems the preferred units for cash, would fall considerably, giving the company an effective leverage ratio of less than 2.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Mid-Con is still robust. If oil stays right up around $60 per barrel or if it rises even further, I fully suspect the business will end up just fine in the long run. Investor pessimism is overblown at the moment, not only for it but also for the industry as a whole, and once you clear up the preferred situation and have a company left over generating annualized free cash flow of $10 million or higher, you end up with an outcome far more attractive than where the company is being priced today.

