The Charts Are Still Looking Good (Technically Speaking For 12/17)

Will the new US-China treaty be able to undo the damage caused by the trade war? That's a very big if. The most direct damage is from the actual cost of tariffs paid by US businesses and consumers. But there's a fair amount of ancillary damage as well. In the US, business investment is lower due to heightened economic uncertainty; businesses have only invested the absolute minimum to keep their respective factories afloat. This has stalled durable goods orders for business equipment, which has contributed to weak readings for industrial production during the last 12-18 months. And then we have the global effects of weaker manufacturing; the latest numbers from Asia point to a continued modest contraction as do most of the numbers from the EU (there, it's possible to argue that the negative effects of Brexit are the more pronounced). Finally, there's the cost associated with decreased global trade, especially from raw material exporters who have seen sharp drops over the last few years. This has hurt emerging economies.

Is it time to talk about the oil market and energy sector again? It all started with OPEC's decision to cut production. Since then, oil prices have caught a small bid. Let's start with oil's price: There are two ways to look at this chart. The first is as a simple sideways consolidation pattern, with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the upper 50s. But there's also an argument to be made that prices have formed a rounding bottom since early July. Either way, prices are now in the lower 60s, which is near the highest they've been in the last 6-7 months. As a result, the XLE has caught a bit of a bid: Since the beginning of December, prices have moved from 58 to 61 -- about a 5% move. Prices are right around the 200-day EMA and the MACD is now trending positive.

Boeings' decision to halt production of the 737 might harm the US economy (emphasis added):

Boeing’s decision could ripple through the American economy. The company is America’s largest manufacturing exporter and it views the 737 Max as critical to its future. ... It will try to manage the disruption to suppliers, though it did not give details. It may continue to accept parts from major suppliers, so that when the company restarts the Max line production can be quickly ramped up. Other suppliers are likely to endure significant financial pain if Boeing’s shutdown halts part of their assembly line for a period of months.

I often joke that the monthly durable goods numbers should also be reported "ex-Boeing." Despite the lighthearted tone to that observation, it's grounded in solid economic reality: Boeing has a major influence on the durable goods numbers and US manufacturing. This shutdown can't help but have a negative impact.

Let's take a look at today's performance table: Most of the major indexes were up. Let's start with the very good news: small, micro, and mid-caps led the market higher. The gains were small: +0.47%, +0.46%, and +0.35%, respectively. But this furthers the story of traders having a healthier risk appetite. Larger cap indexes fluctuated around 0%, while the long end of the Treasury market was off marginally. 5/10 sectors were up. However, most of the sectors that dropped were defensive: healthcare was off 0.14%, staples were down 0.16%, and real estate declined 0.93%. At the top are financials and consumer discretionary.

There's still a lot to like on the charts. Let's start with a few from the two-week time frame: The SPY is in the middle of a nice little rally. Advances are followed by periods of consolidation, allowing traders to take profits and new positions to be taken. Micro-caps are in an especially nice run. At the same time, the Treasury market is in the middle of a modest selloff.

Turning to some of the two-week sector charts, we see similar solid charts: Consumer discretionary is up about 3%; over the last week, prices have made a nice advance. Tech has made strong advances over the last week; it's up 5.6% over the last two weeks. The energy sector is also in a nice little two-week rally.

Overall, things are still looking very good. Smaller-cap indexes are moving higher and they're getting plenty of support from the sectors.

