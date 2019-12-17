Teranga Gold: Another Assessment Of The Massawa Project

Existing infrastructure will allow Treranga to put the first of Massawa’s deposits into production with a capex of just $5-10 million.

Introduction

Back in April, I wrote an article named "Teranga Gold: The Acquisition Of Massawa Could Be A Game-Changer" after Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) CEO Richard Young said there was an asset within the Randgold portfolio that didn't appear to meet Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) hurdle rate and that it would create a lot of synergies with the Sabodala mine.

My conclusion was that Massawa would add a lot of value to Teranga's flagship Sabodala project next door and that the company would be the likely buyer thanks to the connections of its billionaire cornerstone investor David Mimran.

On December 10, Teranga announced that it has agreed to acquire a 90% interest in Massawa from Barrick and CSTT-AO for $380 million in cash and shares plus a gold price-linked contingent payment which can add up to $50 million.

No surprise there, but the big question is whether Massawa is worth that much.

Massawa as a standalone project

(Source: Teranga Gold)

Massawa is one of the best undeveloped high-grade open-pit gold projects in Africa with a reserve base of 2.6Moz at an average grade of 3.94g/t. Randgold (OTCPK:RGORF) and Barrick invested a total of $96.2 million in a feasibility study for the project and the results are pretty impressive.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

There's a divide in the gold community about what level should be used for the gold price assumptions as well as the discount rate for African project. I think $1,200 per ounce and a 5% discount rate is fine. Since Teranga is buying 90% of Massawa for $380 million, this means that the company is paying an amount equal to the net present value of the project. Quite expensive at first glance, considering Teranga is trading at 0.6 times its net present value at the moment.

In case you think $1,200 per ounce of gold and a 5% discount rate are not appropriate, here's a sensitivity table for Massawa on NPV, IRR, and payback against the gold price:

(Source: Barrick Gold)

The initial capex for the project is $412 million and is split in three phases. The deposits consist of free-milling ore in Sofia and most of CZ, and a refractory portion in the northern part of CZ as well as NZ and Delya fresh. Phase two of the project focuses on the processing of fresh ore, and the refractory ore in phase three requires the construction of a bacterial oxidation (NYSEMKT:BIOX) plant, which should cost around $80 million.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

The synergies

At first glance, the price paid by Teranga for Massawa looks high, but you have to take into account the potential synergies. Since Massawa is just 30km away from the Sabodala mill, there's very little infrastructure investment required as Massawa's reserves can just be used as satellite deposits. In order to develop the Sofia deposit, Teranga needs to invest only $5-10 million to extend the existing haul road and build some site infrastructure. Massawa has free milling oxide ore which has a much higher grade than the deposits at Sabodala and can be blended to improve margins over the next several years. First gold production is targeted for H2 2020, and more than half of the ore processed at the Sabodala mill could come from Massawa deposits by 2021:

(Source: Teranga Gold)

Regarding the operating costs, Teranga can achieve synergies in G&A expenses and in mining as it uses its own fleet.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

Teranga will still need to build a BIOX plant, which, as I mentioned, has a price tag of around $80 million. The company will also have to build a gravity circuit for phase two of the project, which costs around $20-30 million. However, the savings in phase one compared to the standalone project are still enormous.

Funding package

Of the initial $380 million for Massawa, $300 million will be paid in cash and $80 million in common shares, which will give Barrick and CSTT-AO stakes of 11.45% and 0.9%, respectively.

Taurus will provide a $225 million three-year acquisition facility with a 2.75% upfront fee and 7.85% annual interest paid quarterly in arrears. David Mimran's Tablo Corp. will take up new shares worth $45 million through a private placement and keep his 21.2% stake in Teranga unchanged. The company will also raise $106 million in an equity offering.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

Conclusion

As I predicted before, Teranga has managed to come on top in the race for Massawa, although I have to admit that the price agreed for the project looks high. Still, Massawa has good exploration potential and Teranga can cut most of the initial capex needed for phase one of the project thanks to existing infrastructure at Sabodala. There are also a lot of operating synergies that can be realized, including G&A expenses and mining costs.

There will be dilution, but the majority of the cash portion of the purchase consideration is being funded through debt at a pretty decent interest rate for a mining company.

I view the purchase of Massawa as a great deal for Teranga, and I think the company is currently undervalued. It's currently trading at around 0.6 times P/NAV while major African rivals are valued at 0.9 times NAV. Having a tier one project thanks to the combination of Sabodala and Massawa should help Teranga's valuation get a premium over the company's net asset value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

