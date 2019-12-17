Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/13/19

Includes: AMEH, CLUB, FFIN, GRPN, MNE, PACW, PPR, SPNE, SPRT, STOR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/13/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
  • BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)
  • Health Sciences Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HSACU)
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Store Capital (STOR)
  • First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)
  • Support.com (SPRT)
  • SeaSpine (SPNE)
  • Groupon (GRPN)
  • Town Sports International (CLUB)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)
  • Vector (VGR)
  • Ralph Lauren (RL)
  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
  • CME (CME)
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER)
  • Berry Petroleum (BRY)
  • Atrion (ATRI)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Bloom Richard A

CEO, DIR

Support.com

SPRT

B

$1,493,261

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,124,064

3

Battat Emile A

CB, DIR

Atrion

ATRI

B

$686,250

4

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$654,354

5

Donovan Joseph M

DIR

Store Capital

STOR

B

$374,194

6

Wong Roderick

CEO, DIR

Health Sciences Acquisitions

HSACU

B

$344,024

7

Wagner Matthew P

CEO, PR, DIR

PacWest Bancorp

PACW

B

$249,750

8

Trotter Johnny

DIR

First Financial Bankshares

FFIN

B

$248,571

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund

MNE

B

$232,090

10

Valentine Keith

CEO, DIR

SeaSpine

SPNE

B

$222,400

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kalanick Travis Cordell

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$165,998,592

2

Bay City Capital

BO

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

MDGL

JS*, S

$126,563,997

3

Lebow Bennett S

DIR

Vector

VGR

AS

$12,855,327

4

Anzalone Christopher Richard

CEO, DIR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR

AS

$12,310,119

5

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$8,251,080

6

Duffy Terrence A

CB, CEO

CME

CME

S

$7,955,356

7

Benefit Street Partners

DIR, BO

Berry Petroleum

BRY

S

$7,743,537

8

Tamer Anthony

BO

WhiteHorse Finance

WHF

JS*

$4,667,625

9

Hg Vora Capital Mgt

BO

Town Sports International

CLUB

JS*

$4,200,000

10

Lefkofsky Eric P

DIR, BO

Groupon

GRPN

AS

$4,170,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.