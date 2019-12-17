Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/13/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/13/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)

Health Sciences Acquisitions (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Apollo Medical (AMEH)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Store Capital (STOR)

First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

Support.com (SPRT)

SeaSpine (SPNE)

Groupon (GRPN)

Town Sports International (CLUB)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

Vector (VGR)

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

CME (CME)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Atrion (ATRI)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Bloom Richard A CEO, DIR Support.com SPRT B $1,493,261 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,124,064 3 Battat Emile A CB, DIR Atrion ATRI B $686,250 4 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $654,354 5 Donovan Joseph M DIR Store Capital STOR B $374,194 6 Wong Roderick CEO, DIR Health Sciences Acquisitions HSACU B $344,024 7 Wagner Matthew P CEO, PR, DIR PacWest Bancorp PACW B $249,750 8 Trotter Johnny DIR First Financial Bankshares FFIN B $248,571 9 Saba Capital Mgt BO BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund MNE B $232,090 10 Valentine Keith CEO, DIR SeaSpine SPNE B $222,400

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kalanick Travis Cordell DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $165,998,592 2 Bay City Capital BO Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL JS*, S $126,563,997 3 Lebow Bennett S DIR Vector VGR AS $12,855,327 4 Anzalone Christopher Richard CEO, DIR Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR AS $12,310,119 5 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $8,251,080 6 Duffy Terrence A CB, CEO CME CME S $7,955,356 7 Benefit Street Partners DIR, BO Berry Petroleum BRY S $7,743,537 8 Tamer Anthony BO WhiteHorse Finance WHF JS* $4,667,625 9 Hg Vora Capital Mgt BO Town Sports International CLUB JS* $4,200,000 10 Lefkofsky Eric P DIR, BO Groupon GRPN AS $4,170,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

