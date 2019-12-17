Nucor Looks Attractive For Income

Nucor Corporation (steel maker) (NYSE:NUE) has raised its dividend for 46 years now. Shares topped out in early 2018 at over $67 a share. When a company has an enviable dividend like this, the stock attracts interest especially from retirees and the like who usually want the minimum risk possible.

On the long-term chart, we can see that shares closed above their 2008 highs at the beginning of 2018. This was significant in our eyes as it kept the pattern of higher highs and higher lows intact. Nucor at present trades with an earnings multiple of 9.7, a sales multiple of 0.7, a book multiple of 1.6 and a cash flow multiple of 6.6. These are precisely the type of numbers we look for when researching potential value plays maybe with the exception of the book multiple of 1.6. However, when we go to Nucor's historic numbers, we see that the company's book multiple has not been this low for 10+ years.

Therefore, long investors have to opportunity to invest in a proven dividend growth stock, which, at present, is trading with a really attractive valuation. Nucor's dividend yield at present comes in at 2.83%. Let's have a look and see how its key metrics have been trending. Many times, a stable growing dividend is a good barometer on how operations will go going forward.

First off, Nucor's dividend growth rate has been increasing over the past five years. Its 5-year growth rate comes in at 0.9%, its 3-year growth rate is 1.05%, and its 12-month growth rate comes in at 4.06%. This is encouraging as dividend growth is important for a number of reasons.

Dividend growth enables investors get a slice of the firm's earnings (which also should be growing)

It is a sign of confidence in that management usually projects better times ahead

It protects against purchasing power erosion

However, to see if this recent growth has been internally or externally driven, we go to the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, Nucor paid out $490 million in dividends from a free cash flow purse of $1.27 billion. This gives us a payout ratio of 39%, which is attractive and shows there is ample more room to keep on growing the dividend. What probably is more important here, however, is the trend. Free cash flow numbers have almost doubled over the past 5 years whereas the annual dividend payout has only increased by around $15 million. This is due primarily to strong double-digit earnings growth over the past 5 years as well as a drop of about 17 million in the number of shares outstanding.

What we have discussed though only brings us up to today. To get some insights on whether the firm can continue to pay increasing dividends, we go to the trend in the debt to equity ratio as well as the interest coverage ratio. Furthermore, we look at what analysts are projecting in terms of earnings growth going forward.

With respect to the balance sheet, equity continues to grow and hit $10.45 billion in the recent September quarter. The debt to equity ratio came in at 0.41. Nucor is in the enviable position in that it owns more than twice that it owes. Suffice it to say, we see no adverse trend here which could hurt the dividend.

Operating income amounted to $2.6 billion over the past four quarters whereas interest expense came in at $161 million. This gives us an interest coverage ratio well over 16, which is attractive. Nucor has rarely seen this type of number over the past 10 years, which means more net income should be able to fund strong cash flow generation going forward.

Analysts who follow this company expect earnings to remain between $3.92 per share and $4.00 per share over the next few years. We wouldn’t let the lack of near-term growth deter us here, though. Why? Because all we would simply need would be a reversion to the mean with respect to the company's valuation. This would then rise the shares accordingly.

Therefore, to sum up, there is a lot to like in Nucor at present. A keen valuation in a proven dividend growth stock is being backed up by renewed growth in the dividend at present. Furthermore, the balance sheet looks in good stead. Income investors could do worse than investing in Nucor at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.