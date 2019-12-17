Groupon: Avoid This Stock

Why Groupon is unlikely to hit its full-year 2019 guided $270 million target.

Investment Thesis

Groupon's (GRPN) stock is being priced near all-time lows. This is typically a fertile hunting ground for contrarian value investors. But on this occasion, the market is vaguely right, and this is a stock best avoided.

Q3 2019 - More of the Same

I follow many companies and I've learned from the school of hard knocks that when the company's earnings statement talks about the upcoming "exciting experiences" for customers to enjoy, I know that the company has lost its ability to meaningfully execute and grow sales.

If you believe that I'm being overly dour, then please inspect the graph below:

Source: author's calculations

These are not minor declines in revenues, these are in actuality significant revenue declines, and the declines appear to be increasing, going from -8% at the start of the year, to -16% in Q3 2019.

On the earnings call earlier last month, Groupon CEO Rich Williams noted that macro uncertainty in Europe dampened Groupon's full potential. What's more, Groupon's stockholder letter frankly noted that Groupon was being squeezed between 'sophisticated' customers and merchants with a huge array of choices. Altogether, leaving operators such as Groupon fighting in an increasingly fragmented market, in a race towards the bottom.

Strong EBITDA Guidance?

Groupon's bullish thesis is largely contingent on Groupon reaching its full-year 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $270 million.

Looking back and comparing each quarter of 2019 with the same quarter in the prior year, we can see that Groupon's adjusted EBITDA thus far throughout 2019 has been down between 10% to 18% in each quarter.

Consequently, given that Q4 of each year is typically Groupon's strongest quarter, and that for the trailing nine months of 2019, Groupon adjusted EBITDA has only reached $144 million, this implies that Groupon would need to reach a minimum of $126 million in Q4 2019 to reach its full-year target. Please see below:

Given that Groupon is rapidly losing revenue sales, I fail to see how Q4 2019 is likely to reach $126 million, particularly given that Q4 2018 only reached $104 million. Further, during 2018 Groupon had significantly more sales through which to pull-up its bottom-line.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Groupon makes for very speculative investment. On the one hand, if Groupon did succeed in stabilizing its operations, shareholders that paid up $1.5 billion for Groupon would be likely rewarded with a strong bargain opportunity.

However, I fail to see any prospects for this enterprise to show any stability over the near term to medium term. Further confounding the thesis, if Groupon fails to hit its full-year 2019 target, investors are likely to lose all patience with the stock and decide to capitulate.

At that point, the multiple investors will be willing to pay will start to rapidly compress, and sentiment would turn negative at a rapid clip.

Share Repurchases?

Bullish shareholders would be quick to point out that if things were as dire as I portray them, then Groupon would not have deployed $44 million towards share repurchases.

Admittedly, this does look positive. But then, this statement needs to be countered with the fact that during the trailing nine months of 2019, Groupon has deployed close to 30% of its repurchase towards management's taxes on their vested shares. Additionally, a further $7 million (16% of total buyback) has been returned to Groupon's noncontrolling interest.

Anyway, one appraises this investment, I would point out that Groupon's adjusted EBITDA is a very ephemeral figure that requires closer inspection.

The Bottom Line

One positive aspect of the Groupon investment is that the short interest appears to have started stabilizing at approximately 5%-6% of the float. This implies, that for many short sellers, they no longer believe there is enough of a short thesis at this valuation.

Nonetheless, on balance, I contend that this investment is still too speculative -- even at this entry point. Capital is best deployed towards other investment opportunities, with a smaller risk of permanent loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.