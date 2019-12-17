American Eagle Continuing To Flounder As Margins Disappoint

AEO shares look undervalued, but it could get worse before it gets better and management needs to shore up the gross margin line.

Denim is still a very strong category for AE, and aerie continues to grow well, but margins have to improve for that to matter.

Among Warren Buffett’s many famous sayings is, “When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact,” and that quote seems pretty fitting for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) as an otherwise well-regarded management team continues to struggle with a host of margin challenges.

This was supposed to be a year where AEO started better leveraging past SG&A spending, and while sales have improved and SG&A leverage has also improved, greater than expected weakness at the gross margin line has more than canceled out any benefit. Although buying AEO on dips has historically been a money-making opportunity, this “dip” could well see the shares drop below $11 before reversing, and the company’s higher apparent fair value is really moot until management can post consistent numbers that move sentiment in a more positive direction.

Gross Margin Misses Stacking Up

American Eagle has been doing okay on same-store sales recently, beating in two of the last three quarters, but three straight quarters of gross margin misses have erased whatever progress there would have been from relatively healthy sales trends and improving SG&A leverage.

For the third quarter, revenue rose more than 6% on 5% same-store sales growth that came in 140bp above expectations. Traffic was healthy across the business, with core AE store comps up 2%, aerie up 20%, and digital up low double-digits. Denim remains an especially strong category for AE, while aerie continues to benefit from its body-positive assortment in intimates.

Gross margin missed yet again, dropping 160bp and missing expectations by almost a point. Merchandise margin was the culprit, as weak demand for tops led to over two points of negative pressure that completely overwhelmed strong improvement (+400bp) at aerie. Although management had previously blamed weather for some of the issues in tops, it looks like a more fundamental merchandising issue at this point, though price competition from Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) certainly isn’t helping.

SG&A leverage continues to improve, with a 50bp decrease in SG&A as a percentage of sales and a 30bp beat versus sell-side expectations, but the gross margin pressure was far more powerful. Operating income declined 5%, leading to a 110bp operating margin decline and a 40bp operating margin miss relative to expectations.

Not Much Good News In The Guidance Either

There really wasn’t much of anything to celebrate in management’s guidance for the fourth quarter. Management set a same-store sales target of flat performance, meaning a 700bp decline on a two-year stack, and a 300bp decline in gross margin.

The main issue with the margin guide would seem to be those ongoing markdowns in tops, and it would seem that the fiscal fourth quarter should get the company’s inventory there in shape. At the same time, though, the company has been growing inventory faster than sales for several quarters (up over 9% in the third quarter), and I’m concerned that this too will weigh on margins into 2020.

Growth Drivers Remain … But Execution Is Key

American Eagle still has some positive drivers. Unfortunately, they are being overshadowed by merchandising and inventory-driven margin issues and that’s a long-term fundamental issue with the entire retail space.

As far as the positives, aerie continues to grow especially well and is clearly standing out from its category. While the opportunity for aerie remains sizable, AEO management is being deliberate with the expansion of the brand (stores up 32 year over year and 11 quarter over quarter) to preserve margins, and aerie still only contributes around 20% of the overall top line.

Another positive is AEO’s ongoing strength in denim. The fiscal third quarter was yet another record quarter for denim sales, and only Levi’s sells more denim than American Eagle – the company enjoys leading share in young adults (33% share) with Abercrombie & Fitch and Old Navy only distant rivals at around 13% and 9% share, respectively).

American Eagle has recently stepped up its efforts in its “Curvy” line of denim designed for a better fit for people with lower waist/hip ratios than typical jean styles/cuts. This is a very on-brand move for American Eagle and there has been solid interest (as measured in Google searches, social media mentions, etc.), but clearly it is not enough to counterbalance the company’s margin headwinds. Along those lines, while management is allowing inventory to grow to support its denim business, that’s not necessarily the best move for overall margins.

The Outlook

I’ve made only modest adjustments to my revenue estimates for AEO, but I’ve made more significant adjustments to my margin assumptions given the ongoing gross margin weakness. With that, I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range, but more or less flat FCF margins relative to historical norms and low single-digit annualized growth. There could be some upside here as aerie grows, but AEO has lost any benefit of the doubt for the time being when it comes to margin leverage – the potential is there, but they have to execute on it.

Factoring those new assumptions into my model leads to a new DCF-based fair value in the mid-to-high teens, which is still good enough to support a double-digit annualized prospective return. I’d also note that even with the recent margin disappointments, AEO still trades too cheaply relative to historical norms for a retailer with these margins – though the entire sector likewise trades below historical norms right now. Were that to correct, a fair value in the $20’s would still be plausible.

The Bottom Line

I’ve been wrong about AEO this year, as I thought the company would have done better with merchandising/inventory management and avoid the sharp markdowns that have more than overwhelmed progress on SG&A leverage. Likewise, the aerie brand continues to perform well, but it’s basically an asterisk at this point. The potential is there for better results, but guidance is going to have to stabilize and margins are going to have to improve for that potential to mean anything.

