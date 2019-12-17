Owens-Illinois: Only For The Brave Ones

When things get really bad, just raise your glass and stamp your feet and do a little jig. That's about all you can do. - Leonard Cohen

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) needs to do much more than that. While things got bad, the danger is they'll go from bad to worse.

When Michael Owens built the first automated bottle-making machine at the start of the 1900s, he revolutionized the industry. The successor of Owens Bottle Company founded in 1903, Owens-Illinois is one of the leading manufacturers of packaging products in the world, having a strong foothold in the glass industry.

It makes glass in over twenty countries around the world, creating distinctive packaging for brands part of our everyday life.

Its 24,000 square foot building at the global headquarters allows it to advance innovation more quickly by making the most of the two production lines used to trial new processes and designs before production en masse begins.

The last few years have not been kind to Owens-Illinois shareholders. While stock indices in the United States made all-time highs, Owens-Illinois struggled to stay alive. Peaking in 2008 right before the financial crisis, it never recovered ground in the decade that followed. If anything, the price formed a series of lower highs against a horizontal base - a bearish picture, especially because it took so long without any meaningful retracement.

The company seems to be aligned with industry trends, having more than 1,800 active patents. A 2014 study conducted by Nielsen Global on Corporate Social Responsibility reveals that over half of consumers are willing to pay much more for goods and products made by socially and environmentally committed companies.

Glass serves this purpose - it is an ideal packaging choice for consumer's health, and producing it from recycled glass reduces air pollution by 20% and water pollution by 50%. Moreover, glass is 100% recyclable and can be recycled over and over again.

Yet, Owens-Illinois struggles. According to Q3 2019, it reported a net loss of $430 million at the nine months ended 2019 when compared with a profit of $267 million in a similar period the year before. Moreover, Q3 2019 net loss spells further troubles ahead.

Stiff competition from other global market players like Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) [COD.L] or Corning (NYSE:GLW) makes it difficult to retain market share. Despite paying a dividend every three months, Owens' share price looks depressed when compared with Saint-Gobain, for instance, that recently formed an inverse head and shoulders - a bullish pattern.

To further convince investors, it may be that Owens needs more than paying a regular dividend:

Active in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company sees its net sales declining -3.69% YoY at the end of Q3 2019.

Truth be told, the constant march higher in the US stock market is not a generalized move. One of the latest Lead-Lag Reports I wrote cover such aspects as the fact that S&P 500 returns for the past three years have been driven almost entirely by the index's biggest companies.

It shouldn't be an excuse for Owens-Illinois' poor performance. Including the 2008 spike to over $57, the price formed a triangle as a reversal pattern. Typically, the upper trendline is pierced just before the triangle breaks lower, just like Owens-Illinois did.

While the price remains below $17.5, the path of least resistance is to threat the nineteen-year lows at $2.5. A retest of the broken trendline is not out of cards either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.