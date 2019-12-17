General Mills Preview: All About The Bottom Line

I am less optimistic than the Street on revenue growth, although I believe that modestly improved margins may allow the company to meet EPS expectations.

General Mills is gearing up to report fiscal 2Q20, in hopes that its stock may finally find some support after six months of malaise.

With the stock not having moved much since June of this year, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is gearing up to report fiscal 2Q20 on December 17, ahead of the opening bell. While analysts expect revenues to land at $4.43 billion, about 40 bps above year-ago levels, the most important story in the quarter will revolve around margin trends and the bottom line. In that regard, consensus expectations are set at $0.88 in EPS, a three-cent improvement over fiscal 2019.

Credit: Epoca Negocios

Revenues pressured, margin expansion expected

Last quarter, General Mills disappointed on volume sold. A number of factors contributed to underwhelming top-line performance. Not only are the higher-level, longer-term trends away from sugary and processed foods a headwind to financial results, General Mills also suffered from currency pressures, lower bakery flour volume, challenging French retail environment, inventory reductions in Brazil, and distribution hiccups in India.

I would be surprised to see the top-line dynamic shift much in fiscal 2Q20. In fact, I believe that the consensus revenue growth of 40 bps might be a bit too optimistic and expect to see sales drop modestly instead. Helping to support revenues and at least partially offset lower volume will likely be (1) a strong pet food division, a bright spot in General Mills' business, and (2) the company's push to rearrange the product portfolio in favor of natural foods and premium brands (e.g. Häagen-Dazs).

Source: DM Martins Research, using fiscal 2019 data from company report

The second bullet point above may also help to boost profitability, due to better mix and pricing. Therefore, and absent a sharp increase in commodity costs, I project gross margins to expand by a modest but welcome 30 bps this time. Assuming that General Mills continues to do a good job on operating cost management, as it has in the past, I find it reasonable that consensus EPS projections will be met, despite the top-line challenges.

On the stock

Ahead of earnings, I maintain my neutral views on GIS. On the one hand, share price upside may be capped by negative, secular trends in branded packaged foods that have been leading to a noticeable decline in sales volume. On the other hand, a mix shift to premium brands and pet food will probably continue to be a positive to margins. Also, GIS is a defensive play that may remain out of favor for as long as the equities markets display strength, but that could endure periods of macroeconomic distress better than most other stocks.

Data by YCharts

For the reasons above, and considering a long-term PEG (current-year P/E divided by multi-year EPS growth expectations times 100) of 2.6x that is far from a bargain, I keep my hands off GIS. However, signs of improved volume growth or accelerated margin expansion may cause me to change my mind in the future.

I do not own GIS because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.