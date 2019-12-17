U.S. Shale Growth In 2020 Will Disappoint Consensus Estimates

Goldman estimates that in order to keep production flat in 2019, 2.7 mb/d of extra production is needed, which is more than 3x the amount needed in 2017.

The reduction in the result is thanks to a combination of lower well productivity and lower well completions.

Assuming modest completion activity in the Permian of 6,000 wells down just slightly from 6,250 wells in 2019, we have US shale production growth stalling to just +522k b/d y-o-y.

The latest well completion data showed a major drop in completion activity. This lines up with frac spread count, which has fallen more than ~30% YTD.

There are increasing signs of disappointing US shale growth projections for 2020. IEA and OPEC currently have +1.3 and +1.5 mb/d y-o-y (total liquids) for the US.

There are increasing signs of disappointing US shale growth projections for 2020. IEA and OPEC currently have +1.3 and +1.5 mb/d y-o-y (total liquids) for the US. IEA, in particular, has +0.9 mb/d for crude production growth y-o-y. But the latest well completion data, along with the frac spread count, indicate well completion activity in 2020 will likely be 10-15% lower than 2019.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research Estimate

In the first chart above, you can clearly see the relationship in WTI price change y-o-y and the impact it has on well completions. There's about a 6-month lag between actual well completions versus the change in WTI y-o-y. The wells completed y-o-y, however, is much better at estimating the change.

The latest well completion data showed a major drop in completion activity. This lines up with frac spread count, which has fallen more than ~30% YTD. Assuming modest completion activity in the Permian of 6,000 wells down just slightly from 6,250 wells in 2019, we have US shale production growth stalling to just +522k b/d y-o-y.

Source: EIA, HFI Research Estimate

The reduction in the result is thanks to a combination of lower well productivity and lower well completions.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

The combination of the two has also pushed monthly gross shale oil production increase into a negative growth territory y-o-y.

Now, if we break it down from basin to basin, the two weakest shale basins we see are Eagle Ford and Anadarko.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Both regions are now draining down DUCs. Interestingly, Eagle Ford production is flat y-o-y while completion activities increased. A concerning sign that either existing decline rates are much greater than expected or new well productivity is disappointing to the downside.

As for the Permian, we are just seeing an overall slowdown in productivity. Perhaps most of the efficiency and productivity gains are now behind us in the Permian, which is also contributing to the growth deceleration.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

What's increasingly clear to us is that, as the US treadmill decline accelerates, even if there was a pick-up in well completion activity, the higher base production decline rates will eat into the growth trajectory.

Goldman estimates that, in order to keep production flat in 2019, 2.7 mb/d of extra production is needed, which is more than 3x the amount needed in 2017.

Overall, given the latest info, we think US shale production growth will disappoint consensus estimate. We have modeled in +522k b/d growth y-o-y using 12.2k wells completed. IEA's estimate of +900k b/d is likely to be optimistic.

