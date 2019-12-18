POSCO Getting Less Than Its Due, But Conditions Remain Weak

It seems aggressive to assume a big improvement in steel demand and pricing in 2020, but POSCO should see improving margins and the company's specialty steel operations are underappreciated.

South Korea’s POSCO (PKX) has perked up some in recent months, following an overall upward trend in many steel names that seems underpinned by the assumption that the worst is past for the steel industry. I have written previously that I find that viewpoint somewhat optimistic, as I think there is still room for demand (and by extension, prices) to disappoint in 2020 and cost relief may not be as great as investors hope.

When it comes to POSCO, though I do think the company could bump along the bottom for a little longer (a few quarters), I do think the company is going through the worst of the cycle. What’s more, I think POSCO has been sold off too far relative to its underlying quality. While I’d probably rather have ArcelorMittal’s (MT) customer base, I’d rather have POSCO’s business on the whole for the next cycle. As one of the cheaper names in the steel space that I follow, I think this one could have some appeal now for investors who feel like fishing near the bottom.

Another Tough Quarter

POSCO’s third quarter did see consolidated operating income that was better than expected (a roughly 4% beat relative to sell-side expectations), but there wasn’t much else that was positive, as metal spreads continue to be pressured by minimal pricing leverage and a lack of input cost relief.

Revenue at the consolidated level declined almost 3% yoy and 2% qoq, with steel revenue down 2% yoy and up 2% qoq. At the unconsolidated level, steel results were driven by small improvements in both volume and price relative to the second quarter, with increased exports (up 7% qoq) offsetting a modest decline in domestic shipments (down 1% qoq) led by Korean manufacturers across the board pulling back on activity in the face of softer demand and increased uncertainty.

With little relief in input costs, gross margin plunged – falling almost eight points from the prior year and almost one and a half points from the prior quarter. Operating income fell 40% yoy and 9% qoq, while EBITDA per ton declined 30% yoy and 9% qoq to $114/mt.

Waiting For The Turn

If you want good news, I’m afraid I can’t help you much other than to say that the company continues to clear out high-cost inventory. Fourth quarter results are likely to be weak as well, though I expect to start seeing some signs of a recovery in 2020.

Part of the problem is that POSCO has minimal pricing leverage. North American producers like Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) have been trying to push some price increases, and likewise for European producers (and ArcelorMittal operates in both regions), and prices have been improving over the last month or so. POSCO, though, has been getting some modest price increases with shipbuilding customers, but not with auto or appliance customers and those make up about one-third of the company’s direct end-market sales.

The situation here is a bit analogous to Gerdau’s (GGB) in Brazil. Both companies are significant producers in their home countries (Brazil for Gerdau), and both would prefer to sell as much of their steel within their home country as possible, as their export prices are typically inferior, with POSCO more exposed to Chinese spot prices both directly and indirectly.

Whether 2020 will be significantly better remains the key question. Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), a major supplier to shipbuilders, is fairly confident that shipbuilding will recover in 2020 off of multiyear lows, and POSCO’s modest price leverage here might back that up. As far as autos go, though, most of the major parts suppliers are looking for another year-over-year decline in 2020 production after a weaker-than-expected 2019. POSCO should get some downside protection if prices slip further, as it should drive more Chinese capacity offline, but at this point it’s hard to feel particularly warm and fuzzy about the demand outlook in 2020.

The Outlook

While the near-term outlook is still quite cloudy, I do like POSCO on balance. Yes, this is a company that hasn’t built a great track record with respect to stewarding investor capital, but I believe the arrow is pointing up in that respect, and I think the company deserves a little more credit for some of the restructuring activities it has undertaken. Likewise, I think the “just another steel company” valuation ignores the efforts that POSCO has taken to be among the global leaders in high-end steel production, including it’s ultra high-strength “Giga” steel for autos and “Hyper NO” electrical steel for EV motors.

I still value POSCO on the assumption of low (sub-2%) long-term revenue growth and FCF margins in the 3%’s and 4%’s. Discounted cash flow and a modest 4.5x multiple to forward EBITDA both support a fair value in the neighborhood of $60/ADR, and an ROE-driven P/BV approach supports a fair value well above that. While several steel companies are trading below what would otherwise seem like a “fair” P/BV valuation on the basis of ROE (not uncommon in a downturn), POSCO’s discount to fair value seems especially wide, and I don’t think that matches the reality of the business.

The Bottom Line

Although I’m concerned that steel demand and prices could disappoint in 2020, at some point I have to wonder if it isn’t worth stepping up and buying some POSCO shares here. The yield is attractive even with the non-resident withholding tax and I think the shares are still undervalued relative to the real quality of the business. Commodity stocks almost always carry above-average risks, but this may be a name worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.