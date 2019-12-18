RNC Minerals: Gold Production Soars In November

I break down this news and give my thoughts on the stock.

RNC Minerals is likely to exceed its 2019 second half guidance of 42,000 - 49,000 ounces, which is bullish for the stock.

The company reported a significant increase in gold production and hinted that December is also off to a good start.

RNC Minerals has released its monthly production results for the month of November 2019.

RNC Minerals: Year-End Production Update

I'm happy to provide a new update on RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) following my bullish coverage back in October.

RNC has provided investors with another production update, this time reporting that its November monthly production finished at 9,485 ounces, which puts it on track to exceed its updated H2 2019 production forecast of 42,000-49,000 ounces.

Previous coverage: RNC Minerals is On Track for 100K Ounces Per Year and RNC Minerals: 2 Recent Updates

If you're unfamiliar with the company, RNC is a high-grade gold miner focused at its Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia, where it announced a 390% increase in measured and indicated resources (to 944,000) ounce earlier this year. The company paid A$25 million in cash and issued 56.9 million shares of its stock to acquire a low cost 1.3 million tons per year gold mill, which has reduced its processing costs.

November's production represents a 22% increase over its October production result, when it produced slightly less gold compared to September.

On an annualized basis, RNC Minerals is now producing over 100,000 ounces of gold per year, a major achievement for the junior miner that just a few months ago was only producing 40,000-50,000 ounces per year.

Production has surged since the company's acquisition of the Higginsville gold mine and mill, a deal that was completed in June.

May June July August September October November Gold production 4,440 4,440 7,873 8,104 8,239 7,769 9,485

(Source: RNC's monthly production updates)

RNC's all-in sustaining costs are also likely to fall as its production rises and as it undergoes aggressive cost reductions at Beta Hunt. In Q3, AISC averaged $1,183/oz, down from $1,286/oz in H1 2019 (when it was toll milling gold, instead of processing at its own gold mill).

My guess is that RNC will finish the year on a very strong note: so far, it has produced 17,254 ounces of gold in Q4. If it achieves another strong month in December, then Q4 production should exceed 26,000 ounces. I also wouldn't be surprised to see its AISC fall below $1,100/oz for Q4 (down from $1,183/oz in Q3).

As I stated in previous coverage, I think we'll see costs fall below $1,000/oz in 2020 as its mining rates increase and as more cost-reduction efforts are implemented, such as cutting costs with vendors, and the potential for reduction of royalties and G&A expenses.

RNC Minerals: Stock Price Update

(RNC Minerals' stock trades at C$0.41 on the TSX and US$0.31 on the US OTC. Stock prices as of Friday, Dec. 13. Credit: StockCharts).

RNC's stock is trading below its 200-day moving average of US$0.343, but the stock feels really close to breaking out.

This monthly production update is definitely bullish for the company - the Higginsville mill acquisition is already paying off in the form of higher production and reduced costs - but for some reason, the stock is not responding as positively as I think it should. Perhaps, some investors are waiting a bit longer to see if RNC can continue to reduce its cash costs.

I think this is good news for investors looking to add to positions before 2020, or new investors who haven't jumped on board just yet. It feels like a pretty good time to buy the stock.

Investors should note that the company will provide annual production and cost guidance for 2020 during the first quarter of 2020. I'm expecting the company to guide for 100,000 ounces of gold at US$1,000-US$1,050/oz AISC (approximately $100 to $200 lower than its 2019 result), and it may be a bit conservative with its guidance.

Also, watch out for the Beta Hunt mine's maiden gold reserve estimate, due out before year-end.

Another added bonus could come from any news out of its 28%-owned Dumont Nickel Project, which is the second largest nickel reserve in the world. Don't sleep on this project - it's a fully permitted asset which carries a post-tax net present value of $920 million ($257 million for RNC's stake). It is in active discussions with strategic partners to unlock the value of the asset.

Other potential catalysts in 2020 may include: new high-grade discoveries and strong exploration results at Beta Hunt, a positive maiden reserve base, and the potential for M&A activity, given the recent surge in activity in the gold mining sector.

What do you think of RNC's November production update? Comment below.

