PGT Innovations To Diversify With NewSouth Window Solutions Acquisition

The deal provides PGTI with further diversification across different elements but PGTI's stock appears fully valued at its current level.

NewSouth operates as a factory-direct manufacturer of window and door products in Florida and South Carolina.

Quick Take

PGT Innovations (PGTI) has announced the proposed acquisition of NewSouth Window Solutions for $92 million in cash.

NewSouth produces factory-direct energy efficient windows and doors in Florida and South Carolina.

With the deal, PGTI looks to be making a good strategic move across several diversification aspects, but PGTI’s stock appears fully valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Tampa, Florida-based NewSouth was founded to build and install a variety of window and door products for the Florida and South Caroline markets.The company has a total of nine retail locations and says it is 'the only vertically integrated window dealer in Florida.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Earl Rahn, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously President of Champion Window Manufacturing.

Below is an overview video of NewSouth's factory:

Source: NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth’s primary offerings include:

Single and double hung windows

Sliding windows

Picture windows

Shape windows

Patio doors

Entry doors

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for windows and doors will reach an estimated $282 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.3% from 2015 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth new eco-friendly designs, a rise in consumer spending on home improvement items and growing residential and commercial construction.Continued urbanization in emerging economies will put increased upward pressure on demand.However, higher prices for eco-friendly products may dampen demand.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to account for the largest single market, with China growing at the fastest forecast rate, as the chart indicates below:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Anderson

Masco (MAS)

Marvin Windows & Doors

Pella

Atrium

Shuco International Kg

Jeld-Wen Holding (JELD)

YKK Corporation

Lixil Group (OTC:JSGCF)

MI Windows and Doors

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

PGT Innovations disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $92 million in an all cash transaction and filed a form 8-K, stating that it has also added $100 million in debt to fund the deal.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 PGT Innovations had $81.8 million in cash and equivalents and $496.2 million in total liabilities of which $367.9 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $61.8 million.

In the past 12 months, PGT Innovations’s stock price has fallen 3.6% vs. the U.S. Building industry’s rise of 36.5% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 32.9%, as the PGTI chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $878,990,000 Enterprise Value $1,190,000,000 Price / Sales 1.15 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.57 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.20 Earnings Per Share $0.86 Total Debt To Equity 93.30% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $64,310,000 Revenue Growth Rate 18.25%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $13.76 versus the current price of $15.22, indicating they are potentially currently slightly overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

PGTI is acquiring NewSouth for a number of reasons:

Adding a factory-direct channel

Geographic and market diversification

Television and other marketing synergies

Operational and materials purchasing efficiencies

As Jeff Jackson, CEO of PGTI stated in the deal announcement,

This transaction is expected to support our diversification into growing segments in the window and door industry, by enabling us to enter the direct-to-consumer channel, where NewSouth is a market leader in Florida.

The deal will also enable PGTI to ‘serve a broader residential market segment, primarily driven by replacement projects, and relatively smaller order sizes that PGT Innovations’ strong dealer network typically does not target or serve.’

So, the acquisition looks to effectively diversify PGTI while promising to provide expertise that management may be able to replicate in other geographies. The deal appears to be a good strategic move.

PGTI’s stock has zig-zagged over the past 12-month period and the above DCF analysis indicates it is fully valued at its current level.

Additionally, the NYU Stern School valuation basket of publicly held Building Materials firms (@ January 2019) indicated an EV / Sales multiple of 1.26x versus PGTI’s current multiple of 1.57x, also indicating full value for the stock at its current price.

While the transaction may be a good strategic move, my bias on PGTI’s stock at its current level is NEUTRAL.

