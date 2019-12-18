BlackRock: A Review Of One Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks

With the strong momentum behind the stock, I'll be looking for the opportunity to exit the stock at an attractive price over the next year.

But I have become wary of the stock's ability to continue increasing the dividend by double digits.

It has been an excellent position, increasing revenues and dividends as much as I had expected.

BlackRock was one of the first stocks I covered on Seeking Alpha over 4 years ago.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

BlackRock (BLK) was the first stock I covered on Seeking Alpha, back in 2015. My assertion was that “the ETF boom isn’t going anywhere soon”. Nobody really disagreed that this would happen, and BlackRock investors have profited from market beating returns (when including dividends) since the latest time I covered it. During the past few weeks, we have researched other asset managers. Robert has written articles on Diamond Hill (DHIL), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) and Lazard (LAZ). He suggested that it might be time I give an update on my position in BLK.

Source: Open Domain

BlackRock has a dividend yield of 2.65% & trades around $498.61. Based on my M.A.D Assessment BLK has a Dividend Strength score of 79 and a Stock Strength score of 54.

While I am still holding my position in BlackRock, if the stock’s price would appreciate enough to bring the yield down to 2%, I’d strongly consider selling my position. I recognize having missed an opportunity to do so in 2018.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Most investors recognize BlackRock as the company behind the popular iShares ETFs, the leader in the ETF market. But it is important to remember that BLK is more than just iShares. In fact iShares contributes less to total fees than does BLK’s active asset management activities.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

In this article, I will go through BLK’s dividend profile, before considering potential for capital appreciation from the current valuation.

Dividend Strength

I’ve held on to BlackRock consistently because the stock always offered everything that makes it a strong dividend stock:

The dividend had always been well covered, and the company could meet its debt related expenses without hindering its ability to pay its dividend.

And while the dividend yield was only 2.5% when I first purchased the stock, it has grown at an attractive rate of around 11% per annum.

From an income perspective, this is all you really need: a safe dividend, with a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

51% of BlackRock's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 40% of dividend stocks.

BLK pays 95% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 7% of dividend stocks.

BlackRock has a free cashflow payout ratio of 121%, a better ratio than 18% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $8.4700 $9.0500 $9.7900 $11.3900 $13.0300 Net Income $19.44 $19.02 $21.36 $34.84 $25.91 Payout Ratio 44% 48% 46% 33% 51% Cash From Operations $18.48 $12.74 $22.45 $24.12 $13.74 Payout Ratio 46% 71% 44% 48% 95% Free Cash Flow $16.13 $10.61 $20.37 $21.97 $10.84 Payout Ratio 53% 86% 49% 52% 121%

Source: mad-dividends.com

This sudden increase in operating cashflow payout ratios might seem rather surprising, and even worrying, but a closer look would show that the decrease in operating cashflow is mostly attributed to changes in payables and receivables, which should therefore be expected to level out in upcoming quarters.

Furthermore, BLK can pay its interest 28 times, which is better than 90% of stocks.

On top of that, management has been paying a dividend since 2003. The dividend has increased in every single year, except 2009 where the company froze the dividend. This shows strong commitment by management to paying a stable, increasing dividend, reinforcing the safety of the dividend.

While we would want to monitor the levels of operating cashflow generated in upcoming quarters, it seems nonetheless that BLK’s dividend remains very safe.

Dividend Potential

BlackRock's dividend yield of 2.65% is better than 56% of dividend stocks. This is a somewhat normal yield for BLK. During the past 10 years, it’s median dividend yield has been 2.41%. The stock has yielded as much as 3.44% and as little as 1.28% over the period.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For stocks yielding between 2.5% and 3%, I’m usually looking for dividend growth potential in low double digits. One of the best ways of assessing whether that is likely is to look at the history of dividend increases. After all, dividends depend on management’s will, and if they haven’t shown commitment to increasing the dividend at a certain rate in the past, it is unlikely they will shift gears just because you’d want them to. This last year, the dividend grew 9.8% which is slightly below their 5 year CAGR of 11.3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This level of dividend growth has been sufficient given the yield. As this bull market marches on, BLK continues to experience net inflows. As management alluded to during a recent Goldman Sachs conference:

Now the good news is when risk is on clients choose to express preference to put risk-on, they're going to use the iShare. But importantly also when risk is off they're also going to choose to use the iShare.

While having assets transition from equities to fixed income and cash products is better than losing the AUM altogether, investors want to keep in mind the comment made in the latest earnings call:

In the recent market environment, clients' preferences has favored lower risk assets and approximately 85% to our organic growth over the last year has been in fixed income and cash, which have relatively lower fees compared to other asset classes.

Nonetheless, management still expects organic fees to grow by 5% per year over the next few years. Whether this will be enough to justify 10% annual dividend increases remains to be seen. Management could continue to use buybacks to repurchase enough shares to justify the dividend increases.

Investors will want to monitor yearly dividend increases, and see any year with sub 5% dividend growth as a shift in gears, indicating likely decreases in dividends in upcoming years.

Until then, I can only assume that BLK maintains good dividend growth potential. When and if management prove otherwise, I’ll consider moving out of my position, no matter how satisfied I have been with it over the past few years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives BLK a dividend strength score of 79 / 100.

The solid history of dividend growth, underlined by solid revenue growth over the business cycle has reinforced BlackRock as a dividend stock you can trust. While I remain satisfied with BlackRock’s prospects, I would interpret any indication of lower dividend growth negatively and consider moving out of my position.

Stock Strength

Would there be a price at which I would be willing to sell my shares of BlackRock? Yes, around $600-650 depending on the next dividend increase. At such a price (a 30% premium to current valuation) the stock would yield considerably closer to 2%. Given that I’m not 100% confident that management will continue to increase the dividend at an aggressive rate, I would see such a high valuation as an opportunity to get out of the stock, to increase my income by redeploying cash elsewhere. I will go through 4 factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to justify why below that price I’d be happy to hold.

Value

BLK has a P/E of 19.24x

P/S of 5.57x

P/CFO of 36.27x

Dividend yield of 2.65%

Buyback yield of 3.06%

Shareholder yield of 5.71%.

These values would suggest that BLK is more undervalued than 57% of stocks, which suggests that the stock isn’t exactly cheap, but it is tough to call it overvalued. The S&P 500 trades at 23x earnings, or 20% more expensive than BLK’s current valuation.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Nonetheless, BLK has averaged a lower PE during the past 5 years, despite some serious skewness in the distribution of BLK’s historical PE’s. I would struggle to see BLK’s price go down much farther than 15%-25% in the case of short term negative momentum. Such a price would give it a yield above 3% and a PE below its 5 year average, making for a very attractive price.

Yet BLK doesn’t scream bargain at current prices. It is the stock’s shareholder yield which confers the stock some significant value. On top of the company’s 2.65% dividend yield, management has repurchased over 3% of the company’s shares. From the footnotes of the latest 10-q (retrieved from mad-dividends.com) you can read:

Share REPURCHASEs. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company REPURCHASEd 4.0 million common shares under the share REPURCHASE program for approximately $1.7 billion, including a $1.3 billion private transaction that closed on March 25, 2019. At September 30, 2019, there were 5.9 million shares still authorized to be REPURCHASEd.

While I’d like to see BLK repurchase 3% of shares each year, this has been quite a rare occurrence, and a more modest expectation would be 1-1.5% of shares per annum.

Overall BLK seems fairly valued, neither excessively expensive nor underpriced.

Value Score: 57 / 100

Momentum

BlackRock's price has increased 12.56% these last 3 months, 11.23% these last 6 months & 28.75% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $498.61.

Source: mad-dividends.com

BLK has better momentum than 80% of stocks, which I find to be very encouraging. A position in the top quintile of stocks based on momentum is a good indication that the stock might continue to outperform.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While BLK’s SMAs have been giving mixed readings throughout the second half of 2019, we finally have a set up which might be strongly bullish. The 50 day SMA has just crossed the 200 day SMA, while at the same time the 20 day SMA is higher than both, and the price above all three SMAs.

If the US markets experience a strong finish to the year and a strong entrance into 2020, and that BLK manages to maintain itself above $500, we might be looking at a situation in which the stock is set to rip 10% higher by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Momentum score: 80 / 100

Financial Strength

BLK's gearing ratio of 4.0 is better than 22% of stocks. BlackRock's liabilities have decreased by -8% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 1.7% of BLK's liabilities, yet the company can pay interest 28 times. These ratios would suggest that BlackRock has better financial strength than 50% of stocks. The gearing ratio and liability coverage need some context: BLK’s gearing is disproportionately high because of its Separate Accounts assets and liabilities. Like you can read in the footnotes of any of the stock’s 10-qs “SEPARATE account assets are maintained by BlackRock Life Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which is a registered life insurance company in the United Kingdom, and represent segregated assets held for purposes of funding individual and group pension contracts”. This means that you can’t just look at BLK’s assets and liabilities as you would any other asset manager.When you take this into account, BLK’s financial strength is very suitable.

Financial Strength Score: 50/100

Earnings Quality

BlackRock’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -0.2% puts it ahead of 23% of stocks. 110.9% of BLK's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 49% of stocks. Each dollar of BLK's assets generates $0.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 18% of stocks. Based on these findings, BLK has higher earnings quality than 23% of stocks. Once again the asset turnover is artificially low because of all of the separate account assets. BLK’s policies regarding depreciation and accruals shouldn’t be significantly accretive or dilutive to earnings in upcoming years, so the calculated score undermines this somewhat.

Earnings Quality Score: 23 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 54 / 100 which suggests that BLK’s performance will be largely dependent on the movement of the broad markets in upcoming months. I expect any move upwards to be accompanied by strong Beta for BLK, as it closes the multiple gap with the market. In doing so, the stock price might become to rich for my liking, and result in me parting ways with my shares. In the meantime I will hold.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 79 and a stock strength of 54, BlackRock is a good hold for dividend investors. Initiating a position in BLK so late into the bull market might not be the best idea, however.

If you appreciated this article, then do us a favor and hit the orange “follow” at the top of the page to be notified the next time we publish articles on interesting dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.