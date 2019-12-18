Big Lots Isn't Dying

Growth will continue to be a challenge, but there is so much going for this stock, it doesn't matter.

Image source

Shares of off-price retailer Big Lots (BIG) have been totally decimated in the past couple of years. Shares were near $60 at the start of 2018 but today, go for less than $27. Indeed, the current share price is after accounting for a rally of about half since the local bottom was made a few weeks ago. The fall of Big Lots has been spectacular, but I also think investors are being far too pessimistic. The stock is cheap and offers a huge yield, so to my eye, it looks very attractive and earns a buy recommendation.

Growth struggles have investors tired of waiting

Big Lots has certainly had its troubles in terms of producing growth in the past. Below, we have revenue charted in millions of dollars, in addition to the company’s top line growth rates. The picture is not a great one as Big Lots has struggled for years to move the needle.

Source: TIKR.com

Indeed, last year’s revenue came to essentially the same level as fiscal 2013 as years of basically no growth have apparently worn the collective patience of investors down. The company’s store base has been mature for some time, so that traditional growth lever a lot of retailers utilize isn’t an option for Big Lots. In addition, its comparable sales have left investors wanting for a long time, resulting in flat top lines year after year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts believe Big Lots will see low-single-digit revenue improvement in the next couple of years, which would be a strong improvement over the past several years. I’m not necessarily convinced Big Lots will hit 3% revenue growth, but I also don’t think it needs to. In other words, if this revenue growth comes to fruition, it will be a bonus, not a necessity. Big Lots has enough going for it at the current valuation that whether it grows revenue or not doesn't change the bull case; more on that later.

The other thing that has spooked investors is that Big Lots’ margins deteriorated significantly last year. Below, we have the company’s gross margins and SG&A costs, the two primary components of operating margins, charted for the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

The spread between the two moved to 8% of revenue in fiscal 2018, but last year, it shrank to 7% as SG&A costs rose. Big Lots seems to have reached the peak in terms of gross margins at 41% of revenue, and that is fine so long as SG&A costs are kept under control. Any increases in SG&A costs directly reduce operating margins, so each dollar spent is critical, particularly if no top line growth is on the horizon.

So far this year, sales are up just over 2% while gross margins have moved 40bps lower, and SG&A costs have deleveraged 60bps. That implies that operating margins have deteriorated by about 1% of revenue in the first three quarters of the year, but keep in mind that Big Lots earns the vast majority of its profits in Q4, so the negative result so far with respect to margins should have an asterisk. That said, Big Lots needs to deliver in the critical Q4 to make up for relative weakness thus far this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have EPS at $3.79 for this year, then +6% next year, and a further +4% in fiscal 2022. Those growth rates aren’t spectacular by any means, but the stock is so cheap that the valuation is implying that Big Lots is slowly going to shrink until it goes out of business. That simply isn’t the case, and even this moderate amount of growth is more than enough to justify the current valuation and then some.

And just have a look at these valuations; shares are trading for 6.6 times next year’s earnings after a ~50% rally from the bottom. Investors have left this stock for dead and I don’t understand why. Growth has been hard to come by, but guidance from the Q3 report had management stating growth was returning next year and into the following year. With that being the case, pricing the stock like it is going out of business is ludicrous. I think Big Lots’ current growth trajectory can support 10 times earnings or so, which is a very long way up from here.

Robust capital returns increase the attractiveness of the stock

In addition to shares being really cheap, the company distributes its capital to shareholders in a big way. Below, we have share repurchases and dividends in millions of dollars for the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

Big Lots has spent over a billion dollars buying back stock since fiscal 2013, and another quarter of a billion dollars on dividends. The current yield is outstanding at ~4.5%, so not only do you get a stock that is almost unbelievably cheap, but you get a high yield at the same time.

Why this stock is a buy

Growth will continue to be tough to come by, but with deep value and a REIT-like yield, what more could you want? The company has to execute in the critical fourth quarter to ensure this rally continues, but guidance has been quite bullish from management, so I’m not concerned at this point. Also, expectations built into the share price today are rock-bottom given the fact the stock is so cheap. That means the balance of risk is squarely in the camp of the bulls as doomsday pricing can yield some strong upward moves, as we saw after the release of the Q3 report, as shares were up about 25% in the immediate aftermath.

Big Lots has a very rare combination of a high yield and deep value that I find very attractive. I don’t think Big Lots has a new wave of massive growth coming, but I do think it has a small amount. That is plenty good enough given the valuation, so not only do you receive a 4.5% yield, but you get moderate growth coupled with potentially powerful earnings multiple inflation. Once investors realize Big Lots isn’t dying off, we could easily see 10 times earnings, so I think this rally has a long way to go. Big Lots is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.