Weekly CEF Commentary | December 8, 2019

Macro Picture

Last week we saw trade hopes spur the equity markets to new record highs but this week saw that reverse. The week started off in the red with President Trump slapping steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina. Although it is a relatively small amount of trade dollars, the move was seen as a shift back towards aggressive trade policy. In addition, President Trump suggested that it might be better to wait until after the 2020 elections to strike a deal with China.

We also saw mixed economic data. Early in the week, we received the ISM Manufacturing data which showed a fourth straight month of declines. Construction spending was also unexpectedly weak. But the picture brightened on Thursday and Friday as jobless claims fell back to 203K and the monthly employment report showed a whopping 266K new jobs being created. The unemployment rate fell back to 3.5%, a five-decade low.

Interest rates jumped on the news with the 10-year yield rising to 1.84% before falling back slightly.

We also saw an update to the Legg Mason recession indicator dashboard. There was no change to the overall signal of caution but wage growth acceleration was moved to red while commodities went back to yellow. It should be noted that all of the consumer-related indicators are green aided by robust consumer spending.

The indices are up nicely this year with the Nasdaq flirting with 30%. The S&P 500 is up 26.5%. The midcap index is up 22.1% and small caps 21.2%.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

Distribution Increases (>2%)

Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM): Distribution increased by 69% to $0.0414 from $0.245.

EV Limited Duration Income (EVV): Distribution increased by 42.9% to $0.10 from $0.07.

JH Income Sec (JHS): Distribution increased by 41.7% to $0.2197 from $0.155

Templeton EM Income (TEI): Distribution increased by 31.2% to $0.0711 from $0.0542

BlackRock Science and Tech (BST): Distribution increased by 10.3% to $0.1655 from $0.15

BlackRock Maryland Muni (BZM): Distribution increased by 8.5% to $0.0395 from $0.0364

BlackRock Enhanced Cap & Inc. (CII): Distribution increased by 5.7% to $0.0875 from $0.0828

BlackRock MuniHolding NJ Quality (MUJ): Distribution increased by 2.9% to $0.054 from $0.0525

MFS High Yield Muni (CMU): Distribution increased by 2.78% to $0.0185 from $0.018

MFS High Income Muni (CXE): Distribution increased by 2.44% to $0.021 from $0.018

Distribution Decreased

BlackRock FL Muni 2020 Term (BFO): Distribution decreased by 87.5% to $0.0025 from $0.02

BlackRock Muni 2020 Term (BKK): Distribution decreased by 65% to $0.01 from $0.0288

Nuveen High Income 2020 Target (JHY): Distribution decreased by 39.2% to $0.016 from $0.0263.

Nuveen AMT Free Muni Value (NUW): Distribution decreased by 17% to $0.039 from $0.047

Nuveen NJ Muni (NJV): Distribution decreased by 8.5% to $0.0375 from $0.041.

BlackRock CA Muni Income (BFZ): Distribution decreased by 8.4% to $0.038 from $0.0415

Nuveen CA Muni Val 2 (NCB): Distribution decreased by 8.2% to $0.039 from $0.0425

Voya Prime Rate (PPR): Distribution decreased by 7.2% to $0.0232 from $0.025

Nuveen NY Muni Val (NNY): Distribution decreased by 6.7% to $0.028 from $0.03

BlackRock Muni Income Inv (BBF): Distribution decreased by 6.5% to $0.0505 from $0.054

Nuveen MO Quality Muni (NOM): Distribution decreased by 5.8% to $0.0405 from $0.043.

BlackRock Munivest (MVF): Distribution decreased by 5.6% to $0.0335 from $0.0355

Nuveen NY Muni Val 2 (NYV): Distribution decreased by 5.6% to $0.034 from $0.036

EV National Muni Opp (EOT): Distribution decreased by 5.53% to $0.0717 from $0.0759

Nuveen NJ Quality Muni (NYSE:NXJ): Distribution decreased by 5.3% to $0.0625 from $0.066

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp (JSD): Distribution decreased by 5.2% to $0.0915 from $0.0965

Nuveen Taxable Muni Income (NBB): Distribution decreased by 5.1% to $0.0925 from $0.0975.

BlackRock MuniHolding (MHD): Distribution decreased by 4.72% to $0.605 from $0.0635

Royce Value Trust (RVT): Distribution decreased by 3.7% to $0.26 from $0.27

Special distribution Announcements

Nuveen OH Quality Muni (NUO): Distribution amount of $0.0601

Nuveen CA Muni Value 2 (NCB): Distribution amount of $0.1249

Nuveen NY Muni Value 2 (NYV): Distribution amount of $0.2354

Nuveen PA Muni Val (NPN): Distribution amount of $0.01058

Nuveen NJ Quality Muni (NYSE:NXJ): Distribution amount of $0.0104

Nuveen Muni Income (NMI): Distribution amount of $0.0357

Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Cred Inc. (NVG): Distribution amount of $0.0314

JH Premium Div (PDT): Distribution amount of $0.034

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL): Distribution amount of $0.09

DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL): Distribution amount of $0.044

MFS Inv Grade Muni (CXH): Distribution amount of $0.02227

Apollo Tactical Income (AIF): Distribution amount of $0.013

Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA): Distribution amount of $0.0003

Pioneer High Income (HNW): Distribution amount of $0.036

Delaware CO Muni Incom (VCF): Distribution amount of $0.113

Delaware National Muni (VFL): Distribution amount of $0.113

EV National Muni (EOT): Distribution amount of $0.0777

Ivy High Income Opp (IVH): Distribution amount of $0.05.

Vertical Capital (VCIF): Distribution amount of $0.2882

PIMCO Nrg & Tac Cred Opp (NRGX): Distribution amount of $0.28

Merger

Lazard World Div & Inc. (LOR) stopped trading on December 3rd and is now fully merged into Lazard Global Total Return (LGI).

The exchange ratio at which shares of LOR common stock were converted into shares of LGI common stock was 0.6185197244. The combined fund has retained the name "Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc." and the "LGI" ticker symbol. LOR ceased trading as of the close of business today.



Activist Activity

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Plus (EFF): Saba now owns 1.677M shares, which is 22.05% of the fund's shares. That is unchanged from the last filing.

On November 27, 2019, Saba Capital submitted to the Issuer a notice informing the Issuer of its intention to (I) present a proposal requesting that the board of trustees of the Issuer (the “Board”) take all necessary steps in its power to declassify the Board so that trustees are elected on an annual basis starting at the next annual meeting of shareholders (the “Proposal”), with such declassification to be completed in a manner that does not affect the unexpired terms of the previously elected trustees, and (II) nominate a slate of three independent trustee candidates - David Basile, Peter Borish and Charles Clarvit, for election to the Board at the Issuer’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

Tender Offer

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA), Invesco High Income II (VLT), Invesco Sr Income (VVR): The funds completed their tender offers at 98.5% of NAV.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund conducted a tender offer for cash of up to 11,114,143 of the Fund's outstanding common shares of beneficial interest, representing fifteen percent of its Common Shares. Based on current information, approximately 37,165,804 Common Shares, or approximately 50.2% of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the Expiration Date. Because the number of shares exceeded 11,114,143 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered.



Invesco High Income Trust II conducted a tender offer for cash of up to 1,623,686 of the Fund's Common Shares, representing twenty percent of its Common Shares. Based on current information, approximately 3,240,669 Common Shares, or approximately 39.9% of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the Expiration Date. Because the number of shares exceeded 1,623,686 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered.



Invesco Senior Income Trust conducted a tender offer for cash of up to 27,005,424 of the Fund's Common Shares, representing fifteen percent of its Common Shares. Based on current information, approximately 105,117,523 Common Shares, or approximately 58.4% of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the Expiration Date. Because the number of shares exceeded 27,005,424 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered.



Commentary

Discounts on the week tightened slightly to 3.94% from 4.1% last week. The risk-on environment has been supportive for tighter discounts for some time. However, in the last several weeks, we seem to have moved a bit tighter as the stock market has zoomed higher.

The question is how much tighter can they go? It appears that we are nearing the interim ceilings we have seen in recent history. In other words, I wouldn't bank on netting very much additional capital gains from the price moving up faster than the NAV.

One thing we may start suggesting to members is NAV alternatives. What does that mean? They are ETFs/OEFs/ETNs that trade at NAV and that offer up similar exposure to a certain CEF. For instance, most preferred stock CEFs trade at or above NAV. One could use an ETF (not advised for preferreds) or an open-end fund ("OEFs") like PIMCO Capital Securities (PFINX)(PFANX).

Let's use the following chart as an example. The blue line is First Trust Inter Duration Pref & Income (FPF). The orange line is the open-end mutual fund PIMCO Capital Securities & Inc. (PFINX) and the red line is an ETF, iShares Preferred and Income (PFF).

You can see the blue line (FPF), has the strongest return over the last three years. However, it is also quite clear that the volatility is by far the highest. The ETF, (PFF), owns a large basket of preferreds and trades at (or close to) NAV. It exhibits the lowest volatility (line is the flattest) but also the worst returns over the period. And the orange line (PFINX) is in between.

The key is buying at the blue line at times when you are near the bottom - i.e. widest discounts and sector (preferreds) are out of favor. When they are supremely in favor like now, it may make sense to rotate to one of the other options. Which one?

If the investor believes the preferred sector is still a good place to be, but discounts are just too expensive, then the open-end fund, PFINX is the way to go. If you are unsure and think preferreds as a sector may not perform nearly as well but still want the allocation, then the ETF is the way to go (or out of the space altogether).

Moving on, here are funds that are still trading wider than their 52-week averages. Please note, most of these funds have cut their distribution, in some cases significantly, recently.

BlackRock announced their December distributions (finally) with quite a few changes and specials announced. On the muni side, we saw a few funds on the national funds:

BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF): -$0.0035

BlackRock MuniHoldings (MHD): -$0.003

BlackRock MuniVest (NVF): -$0.002

BlackRock Muni 2020 Term (BKK): -$0.0188

BlackRock FL Muni 2020 Term (BFO): -$0.0175

But on the state-specific side, the distribution changes were more mixed with one cut and two increases.

BlackRock CA Muni Income (BFZ): -$0.0035

BlackRock Maryland Muni (BZM): $0.0031

BlackRock NJ Quality (MUJ): $0.0015

There were no changes to the taxable bond side, which can be expected given their shift to a managed distribution structure a few months back. This is an attempt to stave off activism.

Their equity funds saw two increases:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income (CII): +$0.0047

BlackRock Science and Tech (BST): +$0.0155

They also announced several special distributions, both on the muni and on the equity side as well.

BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC): STCG: $0.0209 LTCG: $0.04335

BlackRock MuniAssets (NYSE:MUA): LTCG: $0.0212

BlackRock Science and Tech (BST): LTCG: $1.685

Outside of BlackRock, the Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) declared a $0.14 quarterly distribution or a 6% annualized distribution rate on NAV. I continue to like this fund though it is going through a transition of sorts with Bulldog taking over. Please see George's update from late October. Both SWZ and High Income Securities (PCF) are two of the few cheap bargains out there.

I would say for equity exposure, Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) is also cheap. Their shareholder meeting is next week and our own George Spritzer is attending it in New York.

Personally, I think all three funds could be rolled up into one larger, more liquid fund. My issue is I would rather not lose SWZ at a high-quality international equity option.

Statistics

Weekly sector analysis:

Core funds' weekly analysis:

All CEFs weekly analysis:

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.