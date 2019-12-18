Orbcomm Appears Oversold

However, EBITDA margins are improving as the company is transitioning more clients onto its higher-margin subscription model.

ORBCOMM Inc. is down more than 50% year-to-date as its transportation OEM customers have seen precipitous drops in business following a strong 2018.

Common sense is instinct. Enough of it is genius.”― George Bernard Shaw

Today, we look at a small tech stock in an interesting niche. The stock seems oversold on a longer term basis and the equity has seen some insider-buying of late. A full investment analysis follows below.

Company Overview

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) is a Rochelle Park, New Jersey-based provider of telematics and monitoring solutions designed to track fixed and mobile assets for multiple end-users. This is accomplished through the sale of hardware devices and modems as well as subscriptions for applications and data services delivered over multiple satellite and cellular networks.

Source: Company Presentation

Originally the 1980s brainchild of Orbital Sciences (ORB), the company initiated the world's first commercial service for global mobile data communications provided by low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in 1996. Its assets were purchased out of bankruptcy in 2001 with the company re-formed in 2003, eventually going public in 2006, raising net proceeds of $89.5 million at $11 per share. ORBCOMM’s stock currently trades just under $4.00 a share and commands a market cap of approximately $300 million.

The company is in the middle of a multi-year transition from a satellite network owner and operator into an end-to-end industrial IoT solutions provider, featuring a cloud-based data analytics service. These services are provided to the commercial transportation, fleet management, heavy equipment, supply chain management, fixed asset, marine vessel, and homeland security markets. ORBCOMM has effectuated this transition primarily through a series of ten relatively small acquisitions this decade.

Source: Company Presentation

ORBCOMM currently has ~2.6 million global subscriber communicators dispatched to monitor everything from the temperature and location of a refrigerated shipping container to the performance of a driver for an insurance discount to the position of marine vessels to the corrosion level of a pipeline.

Source: Company Presentation

As an operator in the industrial IoT market, ORBCOMM competes with terrestrial tower-based cellular networks, LEO mobile satellite service providers such as Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) and telematics providers such as SkyBitz. There is plenty of pie to go around as the industrial IoT market is in the middle of an explosive growth spurt that is expected to take it from $63 billion in 2015 to $267 billion in 2020.

Revenue Disaggregation:

Even though ORBCOMM doesn’t officially disaggregate revenue, it does break out its top line between Product and Service (or subscription) revenue.

Product revenue is derived from the sale of industrial IoT telematics devices, modems, and cellular wireless SIMs. This area was responsible for 2019 year-to-date (ending September 30, 2019) revenue of $83.0 million, or 41% of total, compared to $94.9 million, or 45% of total during the prior-year period.

Service revenue is generated from monthly fees for industrial IoT connectivity services for each subscriber communicator or SIM activated for use primarily from its satellite network. Service accounted for 2019 YTD revenue of $119.3 million, or 59% of total, compared to $114.9 million, or 55% of total, during the prior-year period.

The company is putting a greater emphasis on its subscription model versus selling products as the subscription service reduces up-front capital expenditures for the customer, allowing ORBCOMM to onboard a greater portion of its addressable market at higher margins. To achieve these ends, it expects to increase 2020 capex by ~two-thirds to ~$35 million. Larger customers with lower cost of capital can still purchase the hardware outright, but with more of its customers migrating to the subscription model, the company can generate a more stable and predictable revenue stream. However, this transition creates a near-term drop in up-front recognition as the revenue for its services is accounted for over the life of the subscription contract compared to a one-time product sale.

3Q19 Earnings and Revised Outlook:

With that said, 2019 has been a terrible year for ORBCOMM’s stock, down nearly 45% year-to-date and trading near six-year lows after the company announced 3Q19 earnings on October 30, 2019. That report featured a loss of $0.05 a share on revenue of $69.2 million compared to a $0.04 per share loss on $71.0 million in 3Q18. An utter collapse in the North American OEM transportation segment was to blame. ORBCOMM’s devices are routinely deployed on OEM reefers (refrigerated trailers), dry vans, and inside the cabs of trucks. However, OEM North American deliveries to truck companies for these products are trending to plummet from 70,000 to 20,000, 250,000 to 80,000, and 536,000 to 160,000, 2018 to 2019, respectively. Also, the company was up against a tough comp as a significant hardware deal with the Defense Logistics Agency (accounting for $4.4 million in 3Q18) did not recur in 2019.

Owing to this significant headwind and the transition of some customers to the subscription model, management was forced to revise its 4Q19 revenue estimate from $76 million to $70 million (based on range midpoints). This signals a slight revenue deficit (1-2%) versus FY18’s $276 million. Additionally, the company will face a challenge right out of the gate in 2020 as a program with Maersk Lines, through its contract with AT&T (T) Services will expire on December 31, 2019. That deal was responsible for annual recurring revenue of ~$3 million and its termination will result in the deactivation of ~400,000 subscriber communicators.

Although this seems all doom and gloom, there were many positives to take out of the quarterly report and subsequent conference call. On the financial statements, gross margins were at record levels with Product Adj. gross margins achieving 31.4%, up from 24.2% in the prior-year period; and Service Adj. gross margins reaching 69.0%, up from 66.8% in 3Q18. The improvement on the Product side was largely a function of better product mix as ORBCOMM phases in higher-margin offerings. These developments led to a better-than-anticipated EBITDA of $16.9 million (24.5% margin), which represents a 13% increase over the prior-year period when a $2.5 million earn-out in 3Q18 is removed. Cash flow from operations was $9.9 million, representing ORBCOMM’s fifth consecutive positive quarter.

The company added ~800,000 net billable subscriber communicators in the quarter. On the product side, the company landed a 150,000 unit order from Carrier Transicold that started shipping in 3Q19 and is anticipating inking another 100,000 units of orders shortly. And with the sunset of 3G looming, ORBCOMM should have some low-hanging fruit as 100,000 to 150,000 of its subscription base needs hardware trade-outs.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Also, the company has been an aggressive buyer of its own stock, purchasing 1.6 million shares in August and September 2019, representing ~2% of the total outstanding. This move stands in stark contrast to the 3.45 million share secondary the company executed in April 2018, when it felt the need to shore up its balance sheet with net proceeds of $28 million. ORBCOMM has $17.1 million remaining on its buyback program. The company’s balance sheet reflected $50.9 million of cash and $247 million of debt at the end of 3Q19.

Going into the recent earnings release, the Street was pretty upbeat on ORBCOMM with three analysts rating the stock a buy and the other two split with one outperform and one hold recommendation. Their median twelve-month price target is $8.75. None have made commentary since the report.

In addition to the board and the Street, insiders at ORBCOMM are sanguine on its prospects for 2020 based on recent purchases by the CEO and a director totaling 38,000 shares in the mid-$4s on November 4, 2019.

Verdict

Management provided an unofficial 2020 outlook on its conference call, the tidbits of which included 2020 Product revenue growth of 10-15% and Service revenue growth of ~6% versus 2019 with EBITDA margins at ~25%. Those estimates assume a flattish 2020 from its transportation OEM customers, which seems highly unlikely. For example, reefer production, which averaged between 30,000 and 40,000 vehicles for most of the decade, shot up to ~70,000 in 2018 only to correct down to ~20,000 in 2019, making both aberrations.

With fleets aging, a rebound should be in the offing, not only for reefers, but for the entire commercial transportation sector. ORBCOMM’s conservative forecast translates into Adj. EBITDA of ~$75 million on revenue of ~$300 million and an EV/2020E Adj. EBITDA multiple of around 7. That valuation suggests the bad news is priced in the stock, especially for a company that is positioning itself for steadier and higher-margin revenue streams in a rapidly expanding industry. I would not be surprised if the stock benefits soon from the 'January Effect.'

Common sense is one of the most unused commodities available to man.”― Craig D. Lounsbrough

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.