Healthcare Trust Inc.: A New 7.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Private REIT

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Healthcare Trust Inc, a private company, subsidiary of AR Global Investments, LLC. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B4 Filing By Healthcare Trust, Inc. - the prospectus.

For a total of 1.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $35M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Healthcare Trust, Inc. 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: HTIA) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 7.375%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 12/11/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.75 and has a 7.44% Current Yield and YTC of 7.62%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 6.21% and 6.35%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (“HTI” or “the Company”) is a non-traded real estate investment trust which seeks to acquire a diversified portfolio of real estate properties, focusing primarily on healthcare-related assets including medical office buildings, seniors housing and other healthcare-related facilities.

Assets As of September 30, 2019

Properties As of September 30, 2019

Balance Sheet As of September 30, 2019

Income Statement As of September 30, 2019

FFO and MFFO As of September 30, 2019

Sector Comparison

The section below contains all securities in the "REIT - Healthcare Facilities" sector (according to Finviz.com). However, with the new IPO, there are 4 issues only, with Senior Housing Properties Trust's (NASDAQ:SNH) baby bonds, SNHNL and SNHNI, and Global Medical REIT's (NYSE:GMRE) preferred stock, GMRE-A.

As GMRE-A is the only other preferred stock from the sector, it is the only suitable for further comparison. For the purpose, the picture below presents some more information about the issue:

GMRE-A also pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.50%, it is also not rated, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/15/2022. Like HTIA, GMRE-A is the only preferred stock of GMRE. With a market price of $26.56, GMRE-A has a Current Yield of 7.06% and Yield-to-Call of 5.49%, compared to 7.44% Current Yield and 7.62% Yield-to-Call of HTIA. At this price level, this gives quite an advantage to the newly issued preferred stock with a better Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. HTIA gives almost 2% better Yield-to-Worst with 2 years more of call protection than the Global Medical REIT's preferred stock does. Yet, this is a comparison between two preferred stocks by two different companies and the credit risk may not be equally applicable for the two.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate and have a positive Yield-to-Call. For a better idea, I'm excluding the preferred stocks issued by the Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI).

By their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Again, take a look at the Yield curve, as I'm excluding all preferred stocks that are callable and that are currently trading below their par value.

By their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Special Optional Redemption

During any period of time (whether before or after December 11, 2024), the Series A Preferred Stock ceases to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) or the NYSE American LLC, or listed or quoted on an exchange or quotation system that is a successor to the Nasdaq Stock Market, the NYSE or the NYSE American LLC (a “Delisting Event”), we will have the option, subject to certain conditions, to redeem the outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, after the Delisting Event, for a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus an amount equal to all dividends accrued and unpaid (whether or not authorized or declared), if any, to, but not including, the redemption date (unless the redemption date is after a dividend record date and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for the accrued and unpaid dividend will be included in the redemption price), on each share of Series A Preferred Stock to be redeemed. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the shares of Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part and within 120 days after the first date on which the Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus an amount equal to all dividends accrued and unpaid (whether or not authorized or declared), if any, to, but not including, the redemption date (unless the redemption date is after a dividend record date for and prior to the corresponding dividend payment date, in which case no additional amount for the accrued and unpaid dividend payable on such payment date will be included in the redemption price), on each share of Series A Preferred Stock to be redeemed.

Source: 424B4 Filing By Healthcare Trust, Inc.

Delisting Penalty

Upon the occurrence of a Delisting Event, the dividend rate specified shall be increased on the day after the occurrence of the Delisting Event by 2.00% per annum to the rate of 9.375% of the $25.00 per share stated liquidation preference per annum (equivalent to $2.34375 per annum per share) from and after the date of the Delisting Event. Following the cure of a Delisting Event, the dividend rate shall revert to the rate of 7.375% of the $25.00 per share stated liquidation preference per annum.

Source: 424B4 Filing By Healthcare Trust, Inc.

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering, after deducting the underwriting discount but not other estimated offering expenses payable by us including the structuring fee, will be approximately $33.9 million (approximately $39.0 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock in full). We intend to contribute these net proceeds to our operating partnership in exchange for preferred units of our operating partnership which will have economic interests that are substantially similar to the designations, preferences and other rights of the Series A Preferred Stock. We, acting through our operating partnership, intend to use the net proceeds from this contribution for general corporate purposes, which may include purchases of additional properties.

Source: 424B4 Filing By Healthcare Trust, Inc.

Addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $35M, HTIA cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, HTIA is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

Healthcare Trust Series A Preferred Stock is currently the only preferred stock by the company. Furthermore, there aren't any other exchange-traded fixed-income securities or corporate bonds. A look at the "REIT - Healthcare Facilities" sector also does not offer a great variety of comparison issues. Still, there is one more preferred stock, also paying a fixed distribution rate that is comparable to the new IPO. The Global Medical REIT's GMRE-A is issued two years ago and with the current price, it has a Yield-to-Worst of 5.49%. This is almost 2% lower than what HTIA gives for 2 years less to its call date. So, from this point of view, the newly issued preferred stock has quite an advantage. If we look at the global view above all fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a REIT also has one of the highest YTW. American Finance Trust Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AFIN) OTC:AFINP is the other preferred stock that is closest to the new issue, and together the two have almost the same returns and are the best two issues by this indicator. However, as negative, we have to point out that Healthcare Trust is a private company that is hard for monitoring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.