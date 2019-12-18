Inseego: Why Our Firm Pulled The Trigger Last Week

The story is growth with 5G; it is impressive, but there is still some risk.

Longer-term, Inseego grew from just a few companies in their pipeline, growing to over 25 at the end of Q1 2019, and it is now nearly 50.

We like the momentum in undercovered INSG and have once again entered the name this week following a great move last week.

Prepared by Chris, CEO of Quad 7 Capital and Team Lead at BAD BEAT Investing

Last week and again this morning, our community pulled the trigger on a little known company that stands to benefit from the 5G wave. This is a tough market to find a great opportunity. One name we have been watching for a bit and decided to pull the trigger is a little company called Inseego (INSG). The reason is that this telecom has some big progress in the 5G market, which is developing much faster than expected. There are now 300 operators in nearly 100 countries investing in 5G networks, which is up about almost 30% from the spring. Longer-term, Inseego had a few companies in their pipeline, growing to over 25 at the end of Q1 2019, and it now is at nearly 50.

Source: October presentation

It is impressive growth and we think you can take a shot at the momentum, which has been strong in the stock lately. With the recent pullback, you have another shot to take a chance at capturing some alpha here.

Source: BAD BEAT Investing chartist John R. Savage

It is rare that we pile in a stock when it is moving higher (that is we do not like to chase it), but we like the momentum here and really like the setup over the next few years. The pullback is a chance for you to get long

The play

Target entry: $6.60-$6.90

Target exit: $8.50+

Stop: $6.25 (tight); $5.00 risk averse

Longer-term: $11 target

Call option play: Jun 2020 $7.50 strike for $0.85-$1.00

Discussion

Now look, let us consider that before you dive right in to buy the shares, many of the companies in the pipeline are still conducting tests already with the company's fixed wireless home router and/or its 5G mobile hotspot. The company has been around a long time, as has the stock, and has expanded globally:

Source: October presentation (linked above)

The company is benefiting from its Verizon (VZ) relation, not only because it is actually deploying the company's 5G MiFi M1000, the first available 5G mobile hotspot in the US, but also because this is a very nice showcase that has the added benefit of attracting other carriers.

In our opinion, this is an exciting time for Inseego. Our research suggests that the company's hard work in developing the world's first commercially available mobile broadband 5G products is now bearing fruit.

From our perspective, Inseego is clearly a global leader with its 5G portfolio and it has made tangible progress towards its strategic goals this year. We are confident in the 5G prospects and this company is building a strong foundation to provide significant revenue and cash flow generation starting in mid-2020. This is why we think the stock is ramping up.

When we look at the most recent earnings, which was interpreted initially negatively, the company recorded the highest revenue quarter in recent history of $62.7 million which is up 24% year-over-year and 12% sequentially. Most importantly, we are very pleased that the company is massively ahead of its own expectations and on track to recognize over $10 million of 5G revenue in calendar 2019 coming from 10 carriers in nine countries.

The strategy is about launching new products, winning new customers and expanding into new geographies. They are seeing improvement in gross margins. We expect further progress as management works hard to reduce costs on its 4G business and as it shifts to higher margin 5G products starting in mid-2020. As the balance sheet goes, it has many non-dilutive options available if cash is needed, which is one of the primary concerns with a name like this.

Recent performance strong

Q3 was a very strong quarter for Inseego. Revenue was $62.7 million, up approximately 24% on a year-over-year basis and 12% sequentially, beating the top end of guidance. IoT and mobile solutions revenue was $45.9 million, up almost 33% year-over-year and 15% from last quarter on the strength of its 4G LTE portfolio and the first sales of its 5G devices, exceeding top end of guidance. Enterprise SaaS solutions revenue was $16.8 million, which was at the top end of guidance, up 5% year-over-year and 5.5% sequentially. The company did see a net loss of $0.11 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period was $13.9 million.

Year-to-date we see growth.

The cost of business:

Source: Latest 10-Q

In Q3 overall, gross profit was $18.6 million, or a gross margin of 29.7%, compared to $17.6 million, or a gross margin of 34.8%, for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in IoT & Mobile Solutions revenues, partially offset by a decline in MiFi gross margins and the effect of strengthening U.S. Dollar foreign exchange rates. It is expected margins will ramp higher.

This is very strong.

There are some risks

While the 4G business was very strong for the first nine months in 2019, we did note we will see in Q4 as a result of a Verizon promotional change in its flagship 4G hotspot, the MiFi 8800L. Despite this, demand for the 4G products remain strong. In the third quarter, it launched its FirstNet-certified USB800 modem with AT&T and the MiFi 8000 mobile hotspot continues to do well at Sprint, evidenced by increasing sell-through.

Keep in mind that the developing market for 5G fixed wireless access devices is very competitive. In addition to other challenges, Inseego's fixed wireless access gateway products compete against similar products offered by mature companies, including Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia and Wistron NeWeb Corporation. Failure to manage these challenges, or failure of its fixed wireless access business to grow to become genuinely successful and profitable, could have a material adverse effect on operations.

Do not forget concentration risk. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, one customer accounted for 57.7% and 46.9% of net revenues, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, just one customer accounted for 55.8% and 46.6% of net revenues, respectively.

In addition, as of September 30, 2019, this one customer accounted for 33.5% of accounts receivable, net. As of December 31, 2018, two customers accounted for 30.5% and 12.8% of accounts receivable, net, respectively. You can guess who these large customers might be.

Looking ahead

We expect the company to still launch 4G products with other carriers including Bell Canada in Q1 2020 and Telstra in Australia where the new IoT tracker launched recently. These 4G initiatives are strategically important as Inseego now sells to all the major carriers in the U.S. This is critical to the bullish thesis. It impacts customer diversification, revenue growth, and importantly, allows the company to showcase its 5G products to these customers. The company has several goals in the near term:

Source: October presentation (linked above)

The 5G progress is exciting. We think that the company easily hits its revenue expectations of 20% to 25% growth in 2020. The opportunity pipeline continues to be strong. We see the company focusing on going forward with a number of active trials with operators who are testing its products in their labs and on their networks. This is evidenced by the company seeing its active trials grow significantly in the third quarter and include 60 in-service providers who have an aggregate of nearly 600 million wireless subscribers.

As management pointed out:

for reference, that's more than four times the size of Verizon wireless subscriber base.

The majority of these trials are with large service providers outside of North America. These trials are encouraging as these service providers are seeing Inseego's devices perform ad speeds between one and two gigabits per second in both millimeter wave and new sub-6 gigahertz bands on real world networks. Expect up to a dozen design wins next year. That is so bullish.

As for the Q4 outlook we see the following guidance:

Source: Q3 press release

This is going to be small growth before an eventual ramp up in 2020-2021. This is where we see revenue and EPS projections really moving. So, we expect Q4 total revenues to be in the range of $48 million to $55 million, but we think the momentum suggests it will be on the higher end because of IoT and mobile solutions revenues in the range of $35 million to $38 million. We do see enterprise SaaS solutions revenues between $15 million and $17 million. We think adjusted EBITDA will be positive. Management stated:

Given the expected growth in 5G coming from expanded geographies, new products and new service providers, specifically in the second half of the year, with Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 based products, we expect full year 2020 revenues to be 20% to 25% higher than full year 2019. We expect gross margin gains per quarter as we continue to execute on our cost reduction plans. In the second half of 2020, again the Snapdragon X55 based products launch, we expect gross margins to further improve. We have a 30% IoT and mobile gross margin target by 2020 year-end. We expect enterprise SaaS gross margin to remain in the mid-60s.

Overall, we like the progress here and see potential.

Take home

All things considered, Inseego is setting up to be a great buy and hold through 2020 as the 5G development continues, while the 4G matters also pad revenues. We see this as an under the radar name with big potential. With the latest pullback, our investing community and followers are buying. You should too.

Your Last Chance To Be A Winner Before Prices Rise This is it. If you want to be a winner you should immediately join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing before prices rise and free trials end. Trade with a winning team. We answer all of your questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.