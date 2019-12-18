SL Green: Great Company In A Rough Sector

SLG as an individual company is an excellent performer operationally and has proven to be a good steward of shareholder capital.

I last wrote about SL Green (SLG) in August and was very bullish at the time. Today, I am softening that tone to cautiously bullish or perhaps even just bullish relative to peers. Two things have changed that cause the tempering.

Increased suffering of competitors threatens to be contagious SLG's price has come up a bit

SLG outperforms its competitors

SLG's standalone operating performance has been exceptional. In 3Q19, SLG managed to pull off positive leasing and improve same store NOI. Per the 3Q report:

"Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 2.6% for the first nine months of 2019"

After the quarter, SLG continued its leasing momentum with 2 crucial signings.

In November, West Monroe leased 41,715 square feet in Worldwide Plaza

In December, Amazon signed a lease for 335,408 square feet at 410 10th avenue

These are big deals that further improve SLG's FFO/share growth.

This stands in stark contrast with the rest of NYC office which is struggling to maintain occupancy. For example, if we isolate Vornado's (VNO) NYC office, same store cash NOI declined 0.4% in 3Q19. Vacancies are generally quite high in NYC office submarkets.

This is only going to get worse as 2 additional factors hit:

WeWork is likely to go bankrupt (my opinion) and stop paying its landlords. A massive wave of construction will exacerbate the already high vacancy

WeWork's failure is reducing demand at the same time that more supply is coming in. As seen below, over 27mm square feet are under construction.

Source: rentnyoffice.com

To get a sense of how much that is, note that SLG has 29.5mm square feet of offices and is NYC's largest office landlord. The in-construction pipeline is nearly the equivalent of a second SLG entering the market.

Best of the best

SLG has demonstrated itself to have one of the best management teams among REITs with unwavering good stewardship evinced by continuous share buybacks at below NAV. I believe it is also clear that SLG has among the best operations capabilities. In addition to a long history of property level success, SLG is showing the ability to keep performing even in this extremely challenging environment. While others are losing tenants, SLG is signing new leases on sizable square footage.

Strong operations in combination with buybacks have led to significant gains in FFO/share.

Source: SNL Financial

The rising FFO/share has allowed SLG to raise the dividend again to $0.885 quarterly.

source: SNL Financial

Contagion

So far, SLG has outperformed even my bullish expectations. I am concerned, however, that a falling tide may beach all boats.

Massive construction being delivered into an already high vacancy environment with uncertain demand has the potential to cause serious problems. So far, the leasing environment has been quite normal. Landlords are still aggressively seeking high rental rates. If this changes, it could hurt everyone, including SLG.

While it is hard to predict the exact line, there is a certain vacancy threshold at which the landlords who are suffering the most get desperate and start to lease their vacant space at dirt cheap levels. Once these lower prices hit the market, tenants will be able to threaten moving to the cheap space when it comes time for renewal and even the strong landlords will have to start giving significant concessions. Free rent and tenant improvement costs are already high in office real estate so a significant uptick could really hurt margins.

Whatever ends up happening in NYC I am confident that SLG will navigate it well, but if it gets bad enough, there may be no avoiding some lost earnings.

Valuation

SLG has come up about 12% from its August lows, so it's not as cheap as it was, but it still remains the best value and quality mix in the office space. Despite its superior historical performance, SLG trades at 12.3X Capital IQ consensus 2020 FFO compared to the sector mean of 16X. It also looks cheap on an asset level with a P/NAV of 76%, compared to the sector mean of 85%.

Difficult Investment prospects

In most circumstances, a deeply discounted REIT with great management and operations would be a home run, but the investment prospect is made challenging by our bearish outlook on office and NYC office in particular.

I am still bullish on SLG but my apprehension of office has increased which pulls the conviction back a bit. We are quite confident that SLG will outperform peers, but outperforming a failing peer set might be an underwhelming result.

Presently, I hold a small position in the name with eyes wide open to the risks of the falling tide in which struggling competitors drag SLG down with them through rent cuts.

We experienced a similar falling tide effect with Hersha Hospitality (HT). Much like SLG, Hersha was the best in the business. Its hotels were beating the competition with consistent outperformance within its submarkets. Eventually, however, the troubles of the hotel industry became overwhelming and Hersha stumbled with the rest of its peers. Even today, HT's hotels are outperforming within their submarkets but now they are outperforming at a lower level of profitability as the external forces crunched margins for all hotel owners. I didn't see the falling tide in hotels until it was a bit too late, so I am going into the SLG situation a bit more cautiously.

It is possible or perhaps even likely that SLG will be able to grow through the upcoming wave of oversupply. Quality companies are rarely available this cheaply, so I want to maintain some exposure, I am merely limiting the position size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long SLG and HT. I am personally long SLG. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.



Conflicts of Interest: We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.