The 98 Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth: Kiplinger's International Aristocrats

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs showed 13.84% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-price Kiplinger reliable dividend dogs came back to lead this pack.

These 98 select dividend stocks ranged 0.58%-15.71% in annual yield and ranged -9.34%-116.33% in annual price target upsides per brokers 12/13/19.

Most reliable long-term dividend stocks, also known as International “Dividend Aristocrats,” have raised dividends at least five straight years (Canadian firms), 10 years (E.U.-based firms), or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger Investing offers "insights for investors" online. This "World's Most Reliable" list was compiled by Kiplinger in October 2018, data is from 12/13/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.66% To 39.64% Net Gains For Ten Top International Dividend Aristocrat Dogs To December 2020

Five of these ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these Mid-December dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 13, 2020 were:

Prudential Financial (PRU) was projected to net $396.43, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 61% less than the market as a whole.

Micro Focus International (MFGP) netted $276.12 based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends. A Beta number was not available for MFGP.

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $274.97, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

WPP PLC (WPP) was projected to net $191.52, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $183.33, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net 173.61, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $171.31, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Methanex Corp (MEOH) was projected to net $158.14, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 83% more than the market as a whole.

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) was projected to net $147.10, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $136.62 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 59% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.09% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 23% under the market as a whole.

Source: danielssierra.blogspot.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

98Kiplinger Most ReliableDividend Stocks On Earth By Mid-December Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

98 Kiplinger Most ReliableDividend Stocks On Earth By Mid-December Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top InternationalDividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top ten International Dividend Aristocrats selected 12/13/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. The top slot went to one of two consumer defensive representatives, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [1]. The other top ten consumer defensive stock placed fifth, British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) [5].

Second places was claimed by a lone utilities sector representative, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [2]. Then, a single technology sector member placed third, Micro Focus International PLC [3].

Thereafter, the first of two financial services representatives emerged in fifth place by yield, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SKVKY) [5]. The second financial aced tenth, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

In between the fins, one from the energy sector placed sixth, Enbridge Inc (ENB) [6]. After that, two communications services pups placed seventh, and ninth, WPP PLC (WPP) [7], and AT&T Inc (T) [9].

In between those two, a single healthcare equity placed eighth, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [8], to complete the Kiplinger most reliable dividend and International Aristocrats top ten by yield for Mid-December.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Dogs Showed 00%-39.39 Upsides While (31) Two Lowly Downsiders Sagged -0.48% And -2.72%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 13.84% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Most Reliable International Dividend Aristocrats To Mid-December 2020

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend (MRD) dogs screened 12/13/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger MRD Dogs (32) Delivering 12.83% Vs. (33 ) 12.35% Net Gains by All Ten Come Mid-December 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger most reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 13.84% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, Micro Focus International Inc. (MFGP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.61%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of December 13 were: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SKVKY); Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY); Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP); Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY); AT&T Inc (T), with prices ranging from $9.37 to $38.26.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of December 13 were: Enbridge Inc (ENB); British American Tobacco PLC (BTI); WPP PLC (WPP); Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada (CM); AbbVie Inc (ABBV), whose prices ranged from $38.31 to $87.84.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your International Aristocrat stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.

Get The Entire Kiplinger Most Reliable 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.