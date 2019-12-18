PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Offers Investors A Safe 9.1% Yield And Is A Strong Buy

Recent financial and price weakness have led to an attractive valuation and yield. Now is the time to initiate a position.

The company focuses on low-risk high-quality companies and loans, leading to a very conservative portfolio with an extremely low default rate. Capital preservation is paramount.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's (PFLT) exceptional financial, shareholder, and dividend track records, combined with its fully-covered and low-risk 9.1% dividend yield, make the company an outstanding investment opportunity and one particularly well-suited for dividend investors.

The company has, however, faced significant credit issues in the past few months, which have moderately reduced its net asset value and shareholder returns, albeit the dividend remains reasonably safe. These issues have, in my opinion, been satisfactorily resolved, and do not significantly affect the company’s future prospects, but I thought it was important for current and prospective investors to be aware of this.

Business Overview and Strategy - Low-Risk BDC

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a business development company, or BDC, focusing on providing financing to medium-sized private-equity-owned enterprises in the United States. PFLT's overall business strategy and investment thesis are as follows:

(Source: PFLT Investor Presentation)

Let's take a look at each of the points above.

Relationship and Solution Driven

PFLT was founded in 2007 by a small group of investment managers, bankers, and client-facing professionals with decades of experience and deep industry connections. Since then, the company has leveraged its industry connections to build new client relationships, and expand and retain its existing ones.

As such, PFLT is very selective in its investments, and only invests in the highest-yielding lowest-risk financing proposals it receives, a significant benefit for the company and its shareholders. More importantly, these industry connections ensure that the company always has ample financing and growth opportunities, investor money will almost always be put to profitable use.

Middle Market Focus

PFLT focuses on medium-sized private-equity-owned enterprises. This is a very particular niche, but one that is particularly beneficial for PFLT and its shareholders for two key reasons.

First, is the fact that this is an industry segment in which the company's aforementioned industry connections are particularly beneficial. Private equity deals tend to be heavily leveraged, require significant amounts of industry know-how, and the industry tends to be quite insular. Connections are paramount.

Second, and more importantly, is the fact that the medium-sized enterprise loan market is one with very attractive yields but low default rates. This is due to the fact that tough financial regulations, enacted after the financial crisis, have increased capital and leverage requirements on banks and other financial institutions, effectively reducing their presence on certain segments on the market. Interest rates have increased as a result, with many secondary financial players, including BDCs, taking advantage of the situation to earn outsized yields.

(Source: Ares Capital Investor Presentation)

Conservative Portfolio Construction and Disciplined Investor

PFLT invests in only the lowest-risk financing proposals it receives, focusing on senior secured investments from a wide assortment of companies in dozens of industries. The end result is a highly-diversified low-risk portfolio, and one that has experienced very few defaults in its history, with an annualized loss ratio of only nine basis points, or 0.09%.

Extremely low default rates are beneficial for the company and its shareholders for two key reasons. First, is the fact that low default rates maximize capital preservation, minimizing investor losses and boosting long-term total shareholder returns. Second, is the fact that low default rates mean that the company's dividend is extremely safe, as the vast majority of PFLT's holdings are continuously generating income.

(Source: PFLT Investor Presentation)

Consistent Performance and Track Record

PFLT's overall business strategy has resulted in reasonably good, if perhaps not outstanding, shareholder performance. The fund has achieved 6.9% in annual total shareholder returns since inception, slightly stronger than the average BDC, but significantly below the equity market average. Returns look a bit weak, at least compared to the company's 9.1% dividend yield, but this is mostly because the fund's yield was moderately lower in the past.

Data by YCharts

PFLT has also underperformed relative to Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC), two well-known blue-chip BDCs:

Data by YCharts

PFLT's returns have almost entirely consisted of dividends, with the stock's price being almost flat since inception.

Data by YCharts

PFLT's dividend track record is also reasonably good, with the company consistently paying dividends since inception. Growth has, however, been almost non-existent, with the latest dividend hike all the way back in 2015:

(Source: PFLT Investor Presentation)

Performance seems reasonably good, but there are some issues to consider.

Recent Credit Quality Issues

PFLT's long-term financial and shareholder performances have been great, but its most recent results have been relatively weak. Three of the company's clients/loans went into default earlier in the year, an uncharacteristically large number. In fact, these defaults account for just under half of the company's total defaults since inception. These loans compromised around 5% of the company's portfolio, leading to a sizable reduction in its net asset value and net investment income.

Although a small number of defaults is common for all BDCs, including PFLT, results are almost never this negative, especially so considering the strength of the U.S. economy.

These same defaults led to an even greater reduction in PFLT's price, due to market and investor concerns about the company's loan portfolio and long-term prospects. Although the stock has recovered somewhat in the past few months, it still trades at a small 3% discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, the fund's dividend remains fully covered.

(Source: PFLT Investor Presentation)

These are very serious issues, but I believe that they are not all that significant for the company's long-term results. Simply put, I believe that these issues are a temporary setback.

First, is the fact that most of these defaults and non-accruals are already a thing of the past. As of the company's latest quarter, only one loan remains in non-accrual, and all of the other issues have been satisfactorily resolved. These issues seemed to have been an aberration.

Second, is the fact that the company's loan portfolio itself remains low-risk and high-quality. Default rates and loss ratios should be extremely low moving forward, as they have indeed been in the past, the last two quarters notwithstanding.

Third, although this part is significantly more subjective than the rest, is the fact that PFLT's management seems to have learned from these issues, and has taken the necessary steps to prevent more defaults and non-accruals. To quote from the latest earnings call:

Overall, 9 non-accruals over 9 years out of 363 deals. Pretty good track record. 9 basis points of annualized loss over $3 billion, very good track record. We happened to, as you know, several quarters ago, have 4 non-accruals in that 1 quarter after having no non-accruals for 2 straight years. So we've taken our medicine, the medicine has been taken, and I'm hoping we can go forth in strength and make PFLT boring again, which is certainly our goal. (Source: PFLT 4Q2019 Earnings Call)

Taking into consideration the above, I believe that PFLT's recent issues won't be a significant factor moving forward. Nevertheless, these are significant issues; risk-averse investors or those looking for much more defensive positions might wish to invest in other BDCs or wait another couple of quarters before initiating a position just to be extra safe.

Valuation Metrics and Expected Returns

PFLT is currently looking slightly undervalued in several valuation metrics, almost certainly due to the company's previous credit issues. The company is currently trading at some of its lowest levels in years, although quite a bit higher than it was just a few months ago:

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, the company's yield is currently a bit higher than its historical average, although a bit lower than a few months ago:

Data by YCharts

PFLT's yield is about average for a BDC, which is quite good, considering it is a low-risk company:

Data by YCharts

Assuming the company is able to perform as it has since inception, maximizing capital preservation while maintaining good dividend yields, investors should expect 8.8-9.0% in annual shareholder returns in the future. Basically, the fund's dividend yield minus its loss ratio. This, of course, assumes that the company's latest spate of defaults was an aberration, which I believe them to be.

These are very strong returns, and moderately higher than the fund's past performance, as PFLT is currently offering higher yields and a more competitive valuation than it has during most of its past.

Conclusion

PFLT's proven business strategy, low-risk high-quality loan portfolio, strong 9.2% dividend yield, and compelling valuation make the company an outstanding investment opportunity. The company would make an excellent addition to any dividend investor's portfolio.

