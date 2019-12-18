The End Of A Decade Of Growth: Is Value's Time Finally Here?

Director of Asset Allocation at WisdomTree, Jeff Weniger, joins the podcast to explain why he believes value's time is finally here.

Unlike during the last growth-fueled rally, the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, many of today's "growth" stocks (AAPL) (MSFT) pay dividends and have rock-solid balance sheets and business models.

After a decade of growth stocks leading the market higher, there are signs that value stocks are finally ready to take the baton and overtake growth - or are they?

By Jonathan Liss

Growth stocks have been on a historic tear over the last decade and change - outperforming their value counterparts by a wide margin.

The above chart, courtesy of the momentum tab via Seeking Alpha Premium, shows the total returns the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) vs. the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) from the beginning of 2008 through yesterday's close - and it's not even close. From the close on 12/31/2007 through the close on 12/17/2019, IVW, which I'm using as proxy for large U.S. growth is up a whopping 224.72% versus returns of just 124.98% for IVW's value equivalent, IVE. And this takes into account the fact that IVE has paid a significantly higher dividend yield over this time frame.

Since September though, there seems to be a marked shift in leadership, with value overtaking growth by a sizable margin - a 13.13% total return for IVE since September 1 vs. just 6.86% for IVW:

While an increasing number of market watchers have been proclaiming the start of a secular shift in market leadership from growth to value, we've seen proclamations of this sort fizzle out in recent years. For example, in February 2017 in a piece titled Charting the Shift in Equity Market Leadership: From Growth to Value, PIMCO asserted the beginnings of a rotation over to value:

PIMCO has believed for some time that we are seeing a rotation from growth to value stocks. Results in 2016 bear this out: Value broadly outperformed growth... and we believe the value cycle is likely still in its early stages.

This clearly did not pan out with growth quickly overtaking value and maintaining its lead for at least another 2 and a half years after this statement was made.

Enter Jeff Weniger, Director of Asset Allocation at WisdomTree. With credit spreads widening, Jeff believes that the shift in market leadership from growth to value stocks that we've seen since late August 2019 is likely to have legs:

Since late August, rising rates have been the key reason for the flood into Financials, which heavily populate value indexes. What will lead the stock market if interest rates keep running, if central banks actually put up rates?

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, Jeff and I get deep into the growth vs. value debate, with a particular focus on the unique way that WisdomTree defines value (hint: it's all about dividends and earnings). And while we're there, we explore some key differences between the growth stocks of today versus the dot-com bubble fodder of the late 1990s.

Hit play above to listen in - and let us know your thoughts on whether value's time has finally arrived in the comments section below.

4:30 - Jeff's backstory: Why he's a top-down asset allocator

14:15 - What does the shift to value say about where we are in the current economic expansion cycle?

26:00 - How does WisdomTree define value (hint: it's not about book value) - and how does that play out in its fund construction? A look under the hood of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap ETF (EPS) and the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN)

35:30 - Growth stocks today vs. growth stocks in 1999: Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) as the top 2 holdings in both EPS (core/growth) and DLN (value)

52:30 - Current valuations for U.S. vs. international equities

