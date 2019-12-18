Trimming My Tech Titans

This article discusses my reasons for trimming, and what three stocks I purchased with the proceeds.

Apple and Microsoft have been on incredible runs, with gains of greater than 50% in 2019.

The stock market is on a tremendous run this year, with all major indices gaining more than 20% to date. The tech sector has been a driving force behind those gains as the two largest companies in the stock market, Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), have each gained more than 50% so far in 2019.

Data by YCharts

I've certainly benefited from these increases, as Apple and Microsoft ballooned to the first and third largest positions in the portfolio. Neither are just 2019 stories either; they've been performing well for decades, and in my portfolio since they were purchased in early 2013.

I believe both are wonderful companies that are set up for continued growth going forward, but I felt it was time to take advantage of the capital gains being offered to me, and to do some re-balancing in my portfolio.

Why It's Time To Trim

Just because a stock has had a big run doesn't necessarily mean it's time to sell. But in the case of both Apple and Microsoft, they have run up to valuations that neither have seen in more than a decade.

First comes Apple, which after a 70%+ gain in 2019 is trading at a PE of 23 based on 2019 EPS of $11.89, and a forward PE of 21 on FY20 estimates of $13.10.

These aren't outrageous multiples to pay for a company of Apple's quality, or in comparison to other tech stocks, but they are higher than what's been seen for Apple for nearly a decade.

The last time Apple traded at this valuation level was back in April of 2010, and at that time, it was growing earnings at a 50%+ clip, so it was certainly justified.

Growth prospects going forward are improving on the back of expanded services revenue, booming AirPod and Apple Watch sales, and the upcoming release of a 5G-enabled iPhone. However, even with all of those green shoots, long-term earnings growth is only expected at ~10%. With a market cap now exceeding $1.2T, it is simply more and more difficult to continue growing at a double-digit rate.

On the income side of the equation, the price run-up has dropped the dividend yield to 1.1%, making it one of the lower yields in my portfolio. Last year's dividend increase was just 5.5%, and management has not given any indication that it intends to expand the ~25% payout ratio going forward. So I expect dividend growth to be similar to EPS growth, or roughly 10% per year.

Moving on to Microsoft shows a similar picture. It is now trading at a 2019 PE of 32.5 and an FY20 PE of 28.7 on EPS estimates of $5.39, so we'll take the average and look at a PE of around 30.

The long-term FAST Graph shows that this current valuation level is the highest since 2002. Investors who bought and held for the 17 years since have done pretty well with an 11.06% annualized return, but they suffered through a decade of no returns from 2002-2013 before the stock took off in 2014 following Satya Nadella's appointment as CEO.

I was extremely fortunate with my timing in Microsoft, as I bought it on March 27, 2013 while I was in the process of converting my IRA from mutual funds to dividend growth stocks.

It's gone on to be my best performer, as the position has grown into the #3 holding in the portfolio.

Microsoft has grown earnings at a double-digit rate every year since 2017, and is expected to grow at a mid-teens rate over the next five years. Dividend growth is also solid, with a 14.1% growth rate over the last decade, and 12.1% over the last five years.

Like with Apple, the run-up in price has dropped Microsoft's yield considerably, with shares now yielding just 1.3%. Dividend growth has been better than with Apple, and I expect it to roughly follow EPS going forward, so annual growth of around 12-14%.

Forward Expectations

Now that we've looked at history, let's take a guess at where things are headed going forward. To do so I will use my handy watch list spreadsheet, which I've used in the past for my technology sector buy list.

Here we can see the dividend growth history, analysts' EPS and my dividend growth forecasts, valuation, and 5YR yield-on-cost 'YOC' and total return projections.

Based on recent historical valuations, you can see that Apple and Microsoft are roughly 15-25% overvalued at current earnings. This high valuation has dropped yields to 1.1% and 1.3%, making the 5YR YOC projections just 2% and 2.5%, even with the expected double-digit dividend increases.

At 9-10%, the total return projections are reasonable and fairly attractive. However, they assume that growth will continue at 12-14% every year for the next five years, which is far from certain for such large companies.

Dividend income is easier to forecast than total returns are, as they generally take price fluctuations out of the equation. Those numbers are far less attractive, and even with dividend reinvestment factored in, I'm expecting YOC of under 3% after five years.

How Much To Trim?

As mentioned, following the large run-ups in price, Apple and Microsoft had ballooned to my #1 and #3 positions in size. I generally consider $2,000 to be a full position in my portfolio, so at ~$4,200 and ~$3,000, Apple and Microsoft were roughly 100% and 50% overweight.

As such, I decided to trim each position back to approximately equal weight, and use the proceeds to build up three other quality positions in the portfolio, bringing them up to equal weight as well.

What To Buy?

After reviewing my portfolio, I identified three companies: Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) that I wanted to bring up to full position size in the portfolio. These all are high-quality companies with S&P credit ratings of A+ or better that are growing at similar rates, yet offering higher dividend yields than Apple and Microsoft.

ADP is a data processing company that offers cloud-based payroll, benefits administration, talent management, and other services to businesses worldwide. It is a dividend champion with a 44-year streak of dividend growth, and has grown the dividend at a 10% annual rate over the last decade.

The company caught my attention with announcements of a 15.2% dividend increase and $5B buyback in early November. The increase boosted the dividend yield to 2.2% at the time, and the $5B repurchase amount equals about 7% of shares outstanding, which should provide a boost to future EPS growth.

Shares are a bit expensive, as it trades at about 27 times 2020 estimates. However, this is pretty much in line with recent historical valuation levels, as the company generally trades at a premium to the market.

Both company guidance and analyst expectations are for mid-teens growth in coming years, which is pretty attractive when accompanied by the 2%+ yield. And with the current payout ratio of 58% being within management's guidance for a 55-60% target, I expect that dividend growth will roughly track EPS growth going forward.

When it comes to quality, Johnson & Johnson is about as good as it gets, as it (along with Microsoft) is one of just two companies in the market to earn a 'AAA' credit rating from the S&P. It also owns a 57-year streak of dividend growth, with 5.4% or higher raises every year since the turn of the century.

It's been under pressure lately with the ongoing litigation on allegations of asbestos in its talc powder and regarding its role in the opioid crisis, but it keeps putting up mid single-digit growth through it all.

I know that Johnson & Johnson is a bit of a step down in growth compared to other stocks in my portfolio, but its 2.7% yield is rock-solid, and I see many years of dividend growth ahead for it. It also allows me to expand my exposure to healthcare, and gives me some counter-cyclical defense for when the inevitable bear market finally comes.

UnitedHealth Group was one of the stocks I added to the portfolio back in February and it paid off soon after when it announced yet another 20% dividend increase in June, its tenth straight year of 20%+ dividend growth.

I don't see the dividend growing at quite that rate going forward, but with earnings projected to grow at 13% annually, I think there's a good chance that dividend growth can continue at about 15% for the next several years as the payout ratio still sits below 30%.

UnitedHealth has rebounded strongly from its September lows, and now trades right near my fair value target. It isn't the bargain it once was, but still looks like a good long-term stock to hold in the portfolio.

Replacement Stock Projections

If you remember from above, my projections for Apple and Microsoft were for 2.10% and 2.75% 5YR YOC and annualized total returns of 9.0% and 9.8%.

Here are my projections for the new purchases for comparison:

As you can see, the replacement stocks all beat Apple and Microsoft for current dividend income and in both the income and total return projections.

Taking it to another level, here is the current and projected impact on the portfolio based on the number of shares that were sold and purchased:

By doing some re-balancing, I was able to nearly double the income, while also providing similar growth prospects going forward. This also had the effect of reducing my out-sized tech exposure, while raising my healthcare sector exposure up closer to my target.

Healthcare's weighting was 11.6% at the end of Q3, while technology was 16.8%, so I do like seeing them move a bit closer following the moves. I think ~15% each for tech, healthcare, and consumer discretionary is a decent valuation target, which puts the income weighting at about 10% each.

Closing Thoughts

Apple and Microsoft are two of the greatest companies of all-time, and I continue to believe in their long-term futures. However, with huge gains in 2019 leading to stretched valuations and lower yields, I felt this was a nice opportunity to take advantage of the capital gains' gift from the market.

Doing so allowed me to nearly double my dividend income on that capital, while providing what I think is an equal or better opportunity for total returns as well. And despite trimming my shares in Apple and Microsoft, I still hold them as top ten positions in the portfolio, so if they continue to run I will still be smiling.

Being able to fill out three other quality positions is another big plus, and I look forward to seeing Automatic Data Processing, Johnson & Johnson, and UnitedHealth Group continue to grow in the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ADP, JNJ, MSFT, UNH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement for the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.