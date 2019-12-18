This PriceSmart Bear Won't Fight The Bulls

The profit I made from puts last time was probably the result of lucky timing. This time I'm staying on the sidelines.

Colombia has potential for new locations, but economic troubles there will likely be a source of ongoing sales and earnings volatility.

Many markets appear saturated. I see little potential for new stores in the more stable markets.

A former multibagger...

When I've made a lot of money with a stock, I like to check back on it now and then after I've sold my shares. Sometimes enthusiasm for a company will fade while the fundamentals remain strong, allowing me to repurchase shares of a company I already know well at a bargain valuation.

PriceSmart (PSMT), operates warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. I owned PriceSmart shares from 2009 to 2013 (bullish) and bought puts in 2018 (bearish). I last wrote about it in July 2018.

I bought most of my shares around $18 and sold for an average price of about $110. This represented a compound annualized return of over 50% per year before taxes. When I sold, the valuation was fairly rich but at least the company was growing revenues and earnings at a healthy rate (about 15% per year).

... that fell apart

However, not long after I sold, PriceSmart found itself struggling to grow like it had before.

(Source: PriceSmart presentation, May 2019, edited by ABL to include newer data. Note that these are fiscal years ending August 31. And incidentally, this is the first time I've had to manually add two years' worth of data to a corporate presentation only a few months old. The company might not be in a rush to put these updated results in convenient graphic form.)

A lot of stores it opened in new markets didn't prove as profitable as existing ones did. From the end of fiscal 2013 through fiscal 2019, PriceSmart opened 12 new warehouse clubs, going from 31 to 43.

(Source: PriceSmart presentation, May 2019, edited by ABL to include newer data.)

Growth in total annual sales was about $900 million over that period, rising from $2.2 billion in fiscal 2013 to $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

(Source: PriceSmart presentation, May 2019, edited by ABL to include newer data.)

If we take into account that same-store sales rose by approximately 15% over this period (assuming stores after 2013 grew sales at the same rate as stores opened before 2013), then much of that $900 million represented same-store sales growth from warehouse clubs that were already open in 2013. Only perhaps $625 million may have been from the additional twelve stores. This is hardly an encouraging sign of growth and suggests PriceSmart is unlikely to suddenly find many new store openings that are as profitable.

Ongoing concerns

While some of its new markets might have appeared at first to have an attractive customer base, the company has faced several problems:

While the local population might be significant in some new markets, not a lot of families may have the income to justify a warehouse membership. PriceSmart's markets sometimes lack efficient, well-maintained road networks that would allow customers to drive long distances with ease. In some markets, this greatly limits the distance from which a warehouse club can attract customers. PriceSmart sells a mix of goods - some local, some regional, and some imports from the US and other regions. Weak local currencies and tumultuous economies (especially Colombia, where currency movements hurt sales and earnings by 13% in the last 12 months) have pressured PriceSmart to sell some imported items at a loss, else they upset customers by no longer offering them or asking for a price few can afford.

Even though the stock price had dropped from my ~$110 sales price to $78.90 by July 2018, I felt it had further to fall. I purchased a small number of puts (poor liquidity and light volume in the options preventing a larger position) with a $65 strike and January 2019 expiration. Shares closed the year at $59.10 and the puts provided a nice return (albeit on a very small amount of capital).

Recent changes

The company has taken some steps to adapt. Shares have risen since January to $71.65 as of Monday's close.

The CEO stepped down in October 2018 "by mutual agreement" with the Board of Directors, both feeling the company needed "a fresh perspective" (corporate press release). One of the directors, Sherry Bahrambeygui, assumed the role. CFO Maarten Jager will also be stepping down soon, but this seems to be more for personal reasons and the timeline is not entirely clear. Bahrambeygui and Jager's replacement may prove their abilities in time, but for now, their ability remains a bit unclear.

One change has been the addition in 2019 of two (and eventually more) smaller-format stores in smaller cities and rural areas where a full warehouse club may not make sense. While this is probably a good approach, it does reflect how little room for growth there may be in some markets. (Note that these stores are too small and recent - a factor to entirely explain the weaker sales of newer locations.)

In Panama, PriceSmart has started purchasing a majority of produce directly from farmers. This may help the company sell produce fresher and at lower prices. The company has attracted a lot of attention to this "direct farm" program, but it still remains a fairly small part of their overall supply chain.

Revisiting valuation and risk

Part of my original 2009 investment thesis was that many American baby boomers would be moving to the more developed parts of the Caribbean and Central America where a lower cost of living allowed their perhaps limited savings to go further. This trend hasn't played out to the extent I thought it would, and some of this can be seen in the sluggish sales growth at some of PriceSmart's older locations (bigger cities, higher incomes, larger stores... in short, more Costco (NASDAQ:COST)-like clubs and customer bases).

Colombia seems like it will be a source of operational volatility for some time. There is potential for growth, but currency moves and economic instability make it difficult to see when and at what level earnings may become more steady.

In 2009, I thought shares were so undervalued I bought a lot of them. In mid-2018, I thought shares were so overvalued I bet against them with puts. 17 months later, I'm not eager to have either a short or a long position.

Conclusion

I think shares are still somewhat overvalued at $71.65, but I'm staying on the sidelines. The trailing P/E ratio of 30 seems unappealing, but the selloff in which I was able to take a profit on my Jan 2019 puts seems like it was more of a fluke related to the broader US stock market in late 2018 rather than a major change in the (perhaps excessively bullish) sentiment surrounding the stock. It was a victory, but one largely attributable to luck.

I might become more interested in buying shares again around $45 or $50. At that price, I'd be willing to withstand some volatility and collect an occasional dividend. But I think the current $71.65 valuation only makes sense once the company has grown a lot (which will likely take time) and/or found some stability in its Colombian operations.

I don't want to buy puts again because they can be hard to sell when PriceSmart options are so thinly traded. It's hard to accumulate a significant position without moving the option price, and buying puts also sets a deadline for investors to decide to react badly to the kind of mediocre results they've been getting for years. PriceSmart is consistently profitable, pays a small dividend, and has negligible debt. It's not about to go bankrupt. What will it take to make bulls panic?

I don't want to short shares because even one isolated quarter with favorable currency swings could excite bulls and drive the share price up.

So I will stay on the sidelines and have no position until the share price falls significantly - or operations improve greatly.

