Amazon's Moat Weakens

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2019, up 15% compared with the index which is up 27%.

Investors have become accustomed to Amazon's positive surprises, and are now looking towards the holiday season results to see if they will be positively surprised.

Given Amazon's overvalued stock and poor growth prospects, I argue that Amazon no longer makes for a rewarding investment. Here's why:

What Drives This Stock?

Warren Buffett once noted to Charlie Munger what moved a stock forward had more to do with greed than fear. Investors often look for a way to get rich, hopefully quickly, and look to each other for crowd validation. For as long as Amazon was ticking along nicely, steadily up day after day, investors were all too happy to keep buying and raising the stock higher.

Given that Amazon is a household name, it was right at the top of the availability bias, making it easy for the sell-side to push the stock and institutions to buy it.

Furthermore, given its huge outperformance track record, together with terrific management, it becomes easy to understand that these, taken together with its highly alluring narrative - and Amazon has plenty of ''alluring'' narrative with which to seduce investors - the stock becomes the must-have stock.

Source: author's calculation, press statements

The problem though is that the data above evidently points to Amazon's growth rate slowing down. Nonetheless, shareholders will hear nothing from naysayers such as myself. Naysayers are a nuisance, destroying a fuzzy warm feeling at best, and at worse, someone to be avoided.

And to be clear, I'm not arguing that Amazon will not in time be valued with a $2 trillion market cap - it may well do so. All I'm discussing is whether today's shareholder, steadfast on her ''buy and hold'' strategy, might not in actuality, unbeknownst to her, indeed be adopting a ''fear of missing out'' ('FOMO') investment strategy instead.

Digging Into Q4 2019 - Minor Issues?

Amazon, like many retailers, is Q4-heavy: Amazon's Q4 accounts for approximately 32% of its year's total revenue.

Accordingly, assuming that Amazon's Q4 2019 revenue roughly hits the midpoint of its guided revenue, this would imply an approximately 16% revenue growth rate.

Given the size of Amazon, in absolute dollars, that's a huge feat. But investors demand growth, thus herein lies the problem. There are numerous companies able to steadily grow north of 20% year over year, indeed even amongst mature large tech companies.

But for Amazon, a company which is being priced by investors as a highly disruptive growth engine, to post such lackluster growth will start to appear unexciting.

(Source)

Further, in the event that some minor issues were to take place during the all-important holiday season, for instance, prime shipments using FedEx (FDX) were taking slightly longer than expected to arrive, this would dampen consumer sentiment, at a critical time. But surely, these are minor issues, temporary at best, right?

Admittedly, these are minor issues indeed, but when a company is priced to perfection, any minor issues can have a significant knock-on effect.

Does Amazon's Moat Protect it?

For a considerable amount of time, investors have been willing to give many companies with a lack of strong GAAP profits the benefit of the doubt. Amazon laid down this mandate, which many companies followed.

Amazon's razor-thin profit margins were being ignored by investors because Amazon was able to steadily grow its revenues in the high 20s% to low 30s% range for so long.

But what happens when starting Q1 2020 Amazon continues its revenue growth path at sub 20% growth rates? At that point, shareholders would start to question, what tools does Amazon have at its disposal to increase profit margins? Because it would become clear that Amazon's ''investing for growth'' motto, was not benefiting from a return on investment proportional to its historical returns.

Herein is presented a further problem for Amazon, given that Amazon can not raise prices, because ''low prices'' is Amazon's moat (or competitive advantage).

(Source)

Remember, even though many investors have plenty of financial means, the world at large is only willing to value convenience up to a certain point. Furthermore, customers have become highly sophisticated in the search for online bargains. If Amazon was to attempt to raise prices, this would dampen customers' average ticket-size, as consumers would migrate away from the platform towards other online competitors.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

As we have discussed throughout, whereas historically Amazon was able to post unstoppable revenue growth, investors were willing to turn a blind eye to its poor profit margins.

But given that even amongst its large tech peers, there are many which are posting stronger EPS growth rates (sometimes boosted through share repurchases), investors will start to question whether paying north of 25x its cash flows from operations might not be a premium for a company evidently growing at less than 20% going forward.

Also, it is important to remember that there are plenty of other companies outside the four highlighted in the table above, which are capable of being a rewarding investment.

The Bottom Line

Amazon's stock goes into the holiday season high on investor confidence. Investors remain hopeful that its recent slow-down in revenues is temporary and that 2020 will mark a different chapter in its life.

I charge that investors are being served a poor risk-reward and the stock is best avoided.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Even though Amazon is terrific, evidence shows it's difficult to beat the market with widely followed richly-priced popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt. Sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS! Always know which stocks I'm LONG and why.

Regular updates.

Honest service aimed at both novices and professional investors.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.