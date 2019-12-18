UMH Properties Inc. Cashes In On Supply Constrains In Manufactured Housing Segment

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is engaged in the manufactured home communities segment of the residential REIT sector. The manufactured home segment is quite unique in positioning and allows UMH Properties Inc. to build a prominent spot in an underserved category. The REIT owns and operates manufactured home communities whereby it leases such sites to private homeowners. UMH Properties Inc. currently manages 122 manufactured housing communities comprising nearly 23,000 developed home sites. These communities are mainly located in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Indiana, amongst other markets. The REIT is mainly active in the Midwest and Northeast.

(Source: Company website)

UMH Properties Inc. works in a highly specialized segment, and it is important to look at the macro factors impacting the sector. The manufactured housing segment has benefited from the increase in demand for affordable housing. The segment has great potential ahead, as currently only 10 percent of the total national population lives in manufactured housing. The demand for such housing option is expected to increase in the future as people look for more affordable alternatives. On average, a new manufactured house costs around $70,000, substantially lower than the average cost of a regular housing unit. At this price point, manufactured housing becomes a viable option to renting.

Further, manufactured housing units may be located on private properties or may form a part of communities. While the former has more independence and the options to customize, the latter is more popular, as it is economical and offers better civic amenities. This is an important observation, since UMH Properties Inc. deals in manufactured housing communities, and therefore, any positive trend in this segment is expected to work for the REIT. UMH Properties Inc. will likely benefit from increased demand for manufactured housing and is expected to show positive results.

The main competitors for UMH Properties Inc. are Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI). Out of these three, UMH Properties Inc. is currently the smallest, and thus has bigger room to grow. Manufactured housing REITs have managed to outpace other REIT segments, such as multifamily, retail and office, when it comes to return on investment. As the segment is still in the growing stage, it is expected to witness a flurry of mergers and acquisitions, leading to consolidation in the market. In such a situation, existing players such as UMH Properties Inc. will be in a prime position to carve out a niche for themselves.

Further, the segment is also expected to face supply crunch, which again will work in favor of REITs operating here. According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, there are nearly 4.2 million home sites spread across 38,000 manufactured home communities. Increasingly, these communities are getting more upscale makeover, with many of them flaunting amenities such as golf courses, country clubs and swimming pools. Another growth driver for the segment is the increase in the aged population. The average age of occupants for a new manufactured housing unit is at 59 years, indicating that such residences are preferred by older people. Increasing affluence of this segment will likely raise the rental ceiling currently faced by the segment.

The Financials

UMH Properties Inc. reported encouraging results for its third quarter, where its total income stood at $37.329 million while net income attributable to common shareholders stood at $5.622 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. The REIT offered encouraging results on different fronts, such as it reported increased rental and related income by 15 percent on year over year basis, while its Community Net Operating Income grew by 11 percent.

The REIT also actively engages in acquisitions and disposal of properties to ensure proper channelization of capital. During the third quarter, it completed acquisition of four communities comprising 1,500 home sites. The deals were collectively valued at $56.2 million. UMH Properties Inc. also has a favorable debt structure whereby the annual debt maturity is spread throughout the years, ensuring that the REIT does not have to face a liquidity crunch in any one single year.

Investment Thesis

The two main factors which go to decide the investment potential of a stock are the capital growth and dividend payment record. In the past 12 months, UMH Properties Inc. stock has grown over 33 percent. However, despite this elevated valuation in the market, the stock shows an impressive dividend yield of 4.57 percent.

The REIT has robust track record of paying dividend where its latest dividend was reported at $0.18 per share. The annual payout for the REIT stood at $0.72 per share, equal to the dividend it had paid for the previous year. While the lack of growth in dividend in past couple of years may be a cause of concern for some investors, it should be noted that despite the dividend remaining stagnant and the stock price going up, the REIT still offers a high dividend yield ratio which is above the industry average.

(Source: Company website)

Apart from the financial metrics, the growth prospects in the macro area of manufactured housing segment are also highly potent. These factors are likely to play an important role in pushing the REIT forward. The segment may face severe supply constraints in the future, as currently there is no substantial construction going on. The lack of new supply, combined with soaring growth, may lead to better margins for the REITs operating in this sector.

The supply constraint mainly arises due to a negative regulatory environment where zoning commissions have a relatively negative view of manufactured housing. Due to this reason, the legal permissions required for setting up new communities are difficult to come by. This implies that the REITs are required to work with the land stock they already have. This constraint may be used by the REITs to shore up their rental and other charges.

