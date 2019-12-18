Awilco Drilling: Expectations For 2020

In my opinion, some additional dilution is unavoidable, but the company will take on debt to finance the delivery of the first rig once it has a contract in place.

Currently, the company has no working rigs, but its main value is in the two newbuilds set to be delivered in 2021 and 2022.

WilPhoenix

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) is a very interesting case of a company with just two rigs – a warm stacked semi-sub WilPhoenix and a cold stacked semi-sub WilHunter – and two newbuild harsh-environment semi-subs that are currently under construction in Singapore. The company’s stock has been under pressure since May, just like shares of many other drillers, and Awilco’s market capitalization has slipped below $100 million.

Company’s current position

Awilco Drilling finished the third quarter with $41 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. The company’s only active rig, WilPhoenix, finished its contract and got warm stacked in the UK. In the most recent earnings call, the company’s management sounded optimistic on the rig’s contracting potential for 2020. However, it’s not surprising that the stock market is not that enthusiastic on the company that currently has zero working rigs.

As per Bassoe Offshore numbers, Awilco’s current fleet value is $16 million - $26 million (excluding the newbuilds). But, the real value of the company is in the two newbuild orders for top-tier harsh-environment semi-subs which are set to be delivered in 2021 and 2022. The remaining capex on the two rigs is $767 million, and it is obvious that the company will have to use some combination of equity and debt financing to take the delivery of both rigs. In this light, the recent downside of the company’s shares presents a material problem since it theoretically leads to much higher dilution in the future. At $4.00, Awilco has to issue 192 million shares (current share count is roughly 55 million) to cover the remaining cost of newbuild rigs. At $1.50, the number of shares that Awilco will have to issue grows to 511 million.

Expectations

Obviously, Awilco Drilling will have to deal with its newbuild rigs one by one. The delivery of the first rig should take place in March 2021, and Awilco has an option to delay the delivery by 12 months. However, the current state of the harsh-environment market is healthy, and dayrates for modern units are expected to rise from an already decent level of $300,000. It is highly likely that Awilco will aim at dayrates of $350,000-$400,000 for the first newbuild rig. In my opinion, the company should have no major problems finding employment for the first rig, and I believe that the contract will be signed sometime in 2020. I’m basing this view on favorable dynamics for Norwegian harsh environment programs, as well as on limited availability of modern harsh-environment semi-subs.

At current share prices, a mass equity issue makes little sense. At the same time, the rig will likely be ready to start a new contract closer to summer of 2021, so taking debt too early does not make financial sense either. Next year, the company will have to pay a second installment for the first rig ($42.5 million), while the remaining 80% will be paid at delivery. In my opinion, it is likely that the second installment will be partially financed with equity, while the delivery will be financed with debt once the first newbuild rig gets a new contract. The later the company raises debt for the first rig, the less interest payments it will have to contribute at a time when the newbuild rig is not working and delivering cash flow.

Thus, I believe that the company will not avoid additional dilution in 2020 but I think that such dilution will be limited. Once the first rig gets its contract (as I believe it will do sometime in 2020), Awilco’s shares will get an immediate boost. The risk here is getting into the shares too early as the market may easily continue to punish a company that currently has no working rigs and will inevitably start to bleed some cash. The other risk is that Awilco fails to get a contract for the first rig – this is an existential risk, but I believe that the probability of this scenario is low. For practical purposes, I’d wait until the tax-loss selling season ends and look for any position, momentum or long term, at the beginning of the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.