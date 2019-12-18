Under Armour: Multiple Compression Cycle Makes It A Sell

(Source)

Introduction

I focus most of my investment research time studying cycles. There is one type of cycle I haven't written much about even though it is fairly common. It is what I call a "multiple compression cycle". The "multiple", in this case, refers to the P/E multiple, and the "compression" refers to the long-term and often permanent trend of that P/E multiple shrinking from very high levels (usually above 40) to P/E levels more typically found in the market (say from 12 to 25).

For many stocks, after they go public, they trade at very high P/E multiples, and eventually, those businesses don't work out and the stock ends up going to zero or permanently losing over 90% of its value. I don't consider these "multiple compression cycles", because the underlying businesses aren't good enough for the stock to stabilize at an average market level and join the market in other types of typical market cycles over the long term. True multiple compression cycle stocks have good underlying businesses - they just aren't as good as the market is pricing them at. A classic historical example is Microsoft (MSFT) from 2000 to 2009.

Twenty years ago, Microsoft was trading at a 71.31 P/E ratio. Leading up to that date, its earnings had been growing at a very fast rate. Investors extrapolated that very fast growth rate out far into the future in order to justify the company's lofty valuation in the year 2000. Microsoft, as everyone knows, is a fabulous business, and it has grown earnings in 17 of the last 20 years, with only 3 years of modest single-digit earnings declines, despite having gone through two recessions during this time period. Microsoft's average earnings growth rate during this time period was about 10% per year, which is very good. But look at what happened to its price from 2000 to 2009. Near the bottom, it had lost almost -70% of its value and traded with a P/E under 10 despite being a great company and growing earnings at a good rate for most of those years.

Eventually, the P/E multiple would expand again, and now it's up to about 30. This is a cycle, even if the P/E will probably never see 70 again, because it is predictable across the market for the stocks of good businesses trading at very high P/E multiples.

Which brings us to Under Armour (UAA).

Under Armour's Cycle

Back in 2014, Under Armour traded at an incredible P/E ratio of nearly 100. The price has fallen a lot since then, and now it trades at a P/E of about 58. The company has had some other issues that led to an earnings decline of -67% in 2017. For the purposes of this article, I want to be as generous as possible to Under Armour and assume all of those issues are now gone and taken care of, and that the business will likely resume the earnings growth path that it had up until 2017.

A lot of how we value Under Armour is going to come down to what sort of earnings growth rate we expect from the company and how long we think it can maintain that growth rate. The last two years of EPS growth has been +42% and +26%, and for the next two years analysts expect +40% and +37% growth. So, let's say the Under Armour bulls expect +40% earnings growth going forward.

I expect less than that over the long term.

The above F.A.S.T. Graph is from 2007 through the end of 2016, before Under Armour's earnings went negative. This period includes a recession, which I think is important given that we are late in the economic cycle right now, but it also includes some really big growth years. Over this time, the company had about a +20% long-term earnings growth rate. I think that is a much more reasonable estimate than the +40% investors are baking into the price right now. The growth we are seeing now is just Under Armour catching back up to where earnings were in 2016.

Full-Cycle Analysis vs. Time Until Payback Analysis

Some readers who have read my sentiment-cycle articles, which utilize a "full-cycle analysis" approach, are familiar with the goal of using both market sentiment and business returns to estimate a future 10-year CAGR for a stock. When valuations for a stock get really high, as they are for Under Armour, that approach doesn't work very well because the market sentiment relies on reversion to the mean expectations, but for stocks going through a multiple-compression cycle, they don't revert to the mean, but they are eventually permanently rerated by the market at a lower P/E ratio. This means it is not a good idea to use a mean-reversion analysis for these stocks. Instead, I prefer to use a "Time Until Payback", or TUP, approach.

The TUP approach calculates how long it would take to earn back an amount equal to that which you put into a stock using only the business's earnings. For example, if you invested $100 in a business, TUP estimates how long it would take to earn an additional $100 from the business so that you turned your $100 investment into $200. The answer is expressed in years (rather than a CAGR percentage), which I find can be very helpful when it comes to putting an investment into perspective. Market sentiment does not factor into this form of analysis. It is purely based on the earnings and earnings growth of the business.

My personal guidelines for estimating the TUP and then translating it into a buy/sell/hold decision are that I typically want the investment to pay for itself in less than 8 years, but for a very stable and predictable business, I am sometimes willing to go out to 10 years. If the TUP is longer than 20 years, I don't think anyone can reliably predict earnings that far into the future, so a stock is always a "Sell" for me if the TUP is 20 years or longer. Additionally, even for fast-growth businesses, I never assume earnings will grow more than 20% per year over the long term. It is very hard for a business to maintain earnings growth at that rate for 10-20 years. A business may have several years of 30% or 40% growth, but typically there will be a recession or two that can cause much slower growth or even negative growth for a year or two, and most fast-growing companies eventually level out at growth rates between 15% and 25%. When taking those two factors into account, once we get even 5 years into the future, often really fast growth rates don't stay above 20% growth per year for the next 5 years.

When I calculate the TUP for Under Armour, I take the earning's yield, which is +1.23%, and I assume earnings will grow at +20% per year. The way I like to think about this is if I bought Under Armour's business for $100, it would pay me back $1.23 per year, and that would grow at a +20% rate every year. I want to know how long it would take me to earn an additional $100 under those conditions. When I run the numbers on that, it would take in between 14 and 15 years for the Under Armour investment to pay for itself. That's too long for me.

If we take the bulls' view, that earnings will grow at +40% per year, then it would take between 9 and 10 years to pay for itself. That's still longer than the 8 years I prefer to see, and it makes very, very optimistic assumptions that do not include a recession or any other sort of earnings disruption over the next decade.

Conclusion

I think sometimes it's useful to look at potential investments from a slightly different perspective. By focusing on the number of years an investment might take to pay for itself, investors can more clearly ask themselves if they are really capable of making accurate forecasts that far into the future. Additionally, we know from history that it is very difficult for businesses to grow earnings at very big growth rates for extended periods of time; competitors emerge and adjust, recessions happen, management makes mistakes, consumers change their preferences, and all these things are more likely to occur at some point the further into the future we go.

For these reasons, the sooner an investment can pay for itself, the better. I would get interested in Under Armour stock if, with a 20% earnings growth rate, it would pay me back in 8 years. Even then, it would be a speculative bet. At today's price, the most likely outcome is that during the next recession, which could be sooner rather than later, the current earnings growth rate shrinks dramatically and the P/E multiple compresses by 2/3rd. I think over the long term Under Armour significantly underperforms the S&P 500, and I rate it a "Sell" at today's price.

