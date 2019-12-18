Celsius: A Taste Of Profitability

Overall, Celsius continues to trade at a pretty high discount to peers like Monster despite having much stronger growth.

While the Func Food acquisition raised many questions, management answered many of these questions in the earnings call.

Demand continues to remain strong, distribution is the only problem currently and management is executing well on this front too.

It is amazing what Celsius Holdings (CELH) has accomplished recently. The company continued to expand at an incredible pace and expects to achieve full coverage in North America within the next year. It recently acquired Func Food at a low valuation and expects this to show strong benefits with Celsius's current business.

Despite the fact that we covered the stock just 2 months ago, Celsius has already appreciated substantially to around $4.50. Even with this substantial appreciation, the stock is so high quality that we are considering buying more. If our bull case does play out, even this price will look cheap in a few years.

Source: Google images

Q3 results

Q3 was honestly a pretty amazing quarter for Celsius. The company continued to execute well on its plan to become a major player in the fast-growing healthy energy drink market by expanding distribution to satisfy pent-up demand, which continues to be very strong.

I mentioned the two new launches that we had, which was our Peach Vibe and Frozen Berry, was flawless execution, getting a lot of demand. So much demand that they actually sold out of the initial runs of both those flavors. So good momentum on the ground. Source: Q3 2019 call

Revenues continued to grow strongly, with total revenues up 23% YOY, driven mainly by continued momentum in North America, which was up 47% YOY. Note that this does not include Func Food sales as Func Food was only acquired in Q4. There was also a sales shift that inflated last year's Q3 North American numbers by $1.3mil - Without this, North American sales would be up an incredible 66%.

Source: Press release, WY Capital

However, the strong North American growth was offset by a decline in Europe revenues due to what seems like one-time issues due to timing.

In Europe, revenues for the third quarter were down 11%, coming in at approximately $3.4 million and slightly down to flat for the first nine months of 2019, due to timing of new flavor launches, promotional programs and timing of orders. Source: Q3 2019 call

Asian revenues are also down substantially due to the change in revenue model to a royalty model in Q1. While this allowed Celsius to recover its China investment and reduce risk substantially, it has dampened overall revenue growth for now as YOY comps for Asia are now sharply negative.

Asian revenues reflect a change in our business model in China to a royalty and license fee arrangement. Source: Q3 2019 call

Excluding the US sales shift and the China business model shift, Celsius saw exceptional overall revenue growth of 45% for the third quarter. While international revenues are currently depressed, we think growth should improve drastically as the company laps the sales decline and as Celsius increases distribution substantially.

Gross margins continue to remain strong at over 42%, slightly higher than 2018 levels, allowing gross profits to reach $8.6mil in Q3.

Source: Press release, WY Capital

Expenses growth also continued to slow, which is really a sign for how much consumers love Celsius. Even without too much incremental marketing, consumers are still buying record amounts of Celsius, allowing the company to make a decent operating profit this quarter.

Source: Press release, WY Capital

Overall, Celsius' bull case is stronger than ever. The company continues to see strong demand for its products and the only problem is increasing distribution, which it has done well in the last few quarters in the US.

Func Food

Management also talked more about the Func Food acquisition this quarter. The reason Celsius bought Func Food at such a low valuation was mainly because of financial pressures and not because it was a low-quality business.

Over the last 24 months, the team has been strafed with working capital demands by being over-leveraged, which has put significant pressure on the business. Source: Q3 2019 call

According to Celsius management, the Func Food team also has significant experience in the beverage industry, working for companies like Coke, so this acquisition may also be a move to get talent. Most importantly, though, it seems like Func Food has an established distribution network in Europe which means Celsius could finally start growing European revenues meaningfully.

Through this acquisition, we are gaining critical access to expand in European markets with a well-established operationally infrastructure and unique marketing platform. Source: Q3 2019 call

Overall, there are some investors who believe that the acquisition is a red flag signalling slowing growth ahead. However, from what management has said so far, there seem to be multiple great reasons for Celsius to go through with the acquisition. For now, we'll give Celsius the benefit of the doubt as the company has executed well so far.

Valuation

Despite its great results with record revenues and profitability, Celsius continues to trade at a valuation of just $305mil, or around 3.8x P/S, which is less than 1/2 of Monster Beverage's (MNST) 8x P/S. The company has executed amazingly so far and we believe it has an incredible growth runway going forward, so we actually think it should be trading at a premium to Monster.

Takeaway

Overall, Celsius definitely has enormous potential to become a major brand within the beverage market. There seems to be strong demand for the product, so the only problem for management is to increase distribution. We expect increased distribution and the Func Food acquisition to drive strong revenue growth in the years ahead. The only reason we're hesitant to add shares now is because we haven't tried the drink ourselves yet (There is very little distribution currently in our country), but we plan to buy a few cans within the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.