HeidelbergCement Impresses In Q3 2019 Despite Headwinds

A business as structurally sound as the product they make means that owning the company should be on your radar - just not at any price, and with care.

Valuations have grown despite some quarterly headwinds during 3Q19, making a review relevant to see whether the company still offers potentially appealing returns.

In this article, I'll look into HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY) (OTCPK:HLBZF) following their 3Q19 and going into FY19 and 2020. The company is currently my only pure-cement/concrete holding, and was purchased in 2019 during a dip. Returns since that time, both since buying and since the article back in October, have been acceptable - and I seek to increase my stake at correct valuations.

In this article, I'll use the recent quarterly combined with the outlook for 2020 to argue that from a valuation-based standpoint, using historical metrics, some public comps, and potential future returns, the company is currently below fair value, if what you're looking for is company undervaluation. However, there are industry challenges you should be aware of and take into consideration prior to purchasing. Because of this, you may want to wait to buy more/initiate a position here.

3Q19 - Decent despite some macro headwinds

It's no secret that construction has been a bit of a troubled/volatile area for investment for 2019, in particular in certain geographies. As the fears of a downturn influence the market, companies like HeidelbergCement can expect some issues going forward.

Little of that, however, can be seen in the quarterly report for HeidelbergCement if we look at certain key metrics. During the latest quarter, the company:

Grew revenue (2.4%), Op. EBITDA (11.5%), margins (191 bps), and paid down debt (-€1.1B in terms of IFRS 16-adjusted net debt - all numbers are YoY.

This growth in EBITDA and revenue came in despite a lower sales volume.

Margin improvement primarily due to Asia/Europe, with a positive turn-back in Africa. North America was the primary trouble area, seeing lower sales but still positive volume and price development across all segments.

Company savings initiative on track - with the company increasing targeted savings to €130M (up from €100M) after securing the €100M 15 months ahead of plan.

Disposed off €393M in undesirable businesses/assets in current portfolio optimization plans, all across Europe (and the rest of the world).

Lower sales/profit impacted EPS, down 17.7% YoY. Operational cash flow, however, has nearly doubled and CapEx is down by over 30% YoY.

(Source: HeidelbergCement, Ready-Mix Concrete/Asphalt)

Looking at results on an operational and more granular level, the primary sales growth (3.2%) came from the Ready Mix Business, with other Cement, Aggregate and Asphalt segments seeing declines YoY (as well as sequentially).

The primary driver of the higher EBITDA despite volume issues we're seeing is the company's pricing power, which has outweighed company costs during the quarter. In addition, the company enjoys a trend of lower fuel costs, driving energy cost inflation at -1.4% 9M 2019 on a YoY basis. The main reason here is that the cost of coal and petroleum coke being down.

(Source: HeidelbergCement 3Q19 Presentation)

A quick word on Co2...

For a company like this, active in one of the most Co2-heavy lines of businesses in the world and based in the EU, carbon credits and Co2-reduction is a core question regardless of your political/environmental stance. HeidelbergCement continues to execute well in the short term here. The company has plenty of carbon credits/carbon rights, as opposed to competitors who essentially may have to shut down polluting plants due to too low gross margins in these plants as a result of Co2-policy.

This is expected to cause further market consolidation in the cement market, particularly in Europe, and capacity utilization in current assets is expected to go up. There's also talk of punitive tariffs on China and the USA (Source: Politico) which could remove some of the incentives for the import of outside-produced aggregate/products.

I doubt we've seen the last here, and my view is that HeidelbergCement is one of the better-prepared companies for this overall change going forward. The main risk here is the CapEx demands in refurbishing existing production assets to conform to a lower CO2-policy, which the company might decide is not profitable doing (having to further divest such assets). We've already seen this in some of the company's Scandinavian asset lineup, where it has shut down assets due to profitability issues and their scale not being profitable enough to invest further in (Source: Cementa).

...and some on Regional results

As I said earlier, NA really was the "problem" here, with near double-digit margin drops in certain business segments (Aggregates), and a 9% lower like-for-like EBITDA compared to 2018. Still, even in America, demand was partially up, with a 5.8% and 8.9% increase in aggregate volumes and Ready-mix respectively. Cement came it at a smaller growth of about 2%. Still, the company seems able to maintain momentum here through a combination of pricing, recovering Co2 costs, and reducing overall fixed costs. The problems in NA aren't that sales are weak or that volumes are down - it's that the business/sales mix has changed and that HeidelbergCement lost sales volume in high-margin markets such as California, Canada, and the Prarie provinces in the US.

Remaining geographical business areas enjoyed strong pricing compensating weak volume development and delays in ongoing infrastructure projects, especially in the Nordics.

(Source: HeidelbergCement 3Q19 Presentation)

In Africa especially, we can see some very impressive recovery and improvements. There's some sectional operational weakness to be certain, but these weaknesses are generally restricted to specific areas or geographies. Overall results are up, and this is despite the ongoing weakness in sales volumes (which isn't restricted to certain geographies). It's important to recognize the source of some of these volume drops, however. To exemplify, if we look at cement volume being down 2.7 million tonnes - about 900 000 of that volume comes from disposals, including Italy and Ukraine businesses, with another 500 000 tons of cement coming from export stopping from Europe (mainly Spain and Northern Europe) due to the associated Co2-pricing. (Source: 3Q19 Earnings call)

The Takeaway & Outlook

The combination of powerful pricing, better cash conversion, excellent execution on SG&A savings, strong operational performance and disciplined CapEx and ongoing portfolio optimization works in tandem here to bring the company's 3Q19 to a solid overall performance, improving revenue, margins and EBITDA - even if the bottom line still takes a hit (even though part of that group profit hit comes from an account-driven sale of the Ukraine business).

However, this hit in terms of profits is (as I see it) more than weighed up by the fact that the company is effectively paying down its debt, conserving cash and increasing free cash flow significantly. Streamlining is the key here, and that is going well.

(Source: HeidelbergCement 3Q19 Presentation)

HeidelbergCement's outlook for 2019 was extremely positive going into the year. These targets were confirmed in 3Q19.

The company's targeted revenue and EBITDA growth and margin improvements have been achieved, divestments are going according to plan, and the company has reduced net debt, with a continued target of €7.4B pre-IFRS16 for the year. The company is well ahead of schedule here, and intends for a <€7B debt level prior to the end of 2020.

The company's current growth CapEx spend comes in at an actual positive balance due to divestments, and it's part of what's allowed the large net debt down payment.

So while issues still do exist - the company's overall outlook is still a positive one, including the view for investors. All the ongoing divestments, with another €500M to come, have more or less zero effect on company EBITDA because they are assets that are not required for HeidelbergCement's core business. The company outlook is unchanged, and current targets are upheld.

Valuation

Given such overall positive results, it's hard to expect the company to keep dropping as a result of this. Indeed, we see no such large-scale indication of a drop like the one we had a few months back when shares were trading close to €55/share, or 8-9 P/E.

Current levels have breached 10 P/E on an NTM basis, up about 10-13% from the extreme lows during this year. Other metrics are showing us a slight increase in price/book. The company is trading firmly below 1X to book value, but it does bear mentioning that HeidelbergCement has a fair amount of intangibles on its balance sheet.

Tangible price to book shows us a fairer valuation of about 2.99X - which is actually down looking back in the short term. This does make sense given the enormous amount (€1B+) of debt the company has paid down since then, however. If viewed through the lens of tangible BV/share, the company could actually be considered to be more undervalued now as opposed to a few months ago because of the lower debt.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In the end, it's not one or the other in terms of metrics that decides - it's, as I see, the overall picture. That overall picture is looking slightly more expensive in terms of most valuation-centric metrics. You're not paying as much for the company in terms of revenue, earnings or tangible book as you were a few years back, but most metrics are up slightly since the middle of this year. The company's earnings growth is good, certainly justifying a "fair value" of around 15 times earnings, according to both classic Graham/Graham-Dodd formulas.

So why is it that I'm so hesitant to give this company a "very bullish" stance and am not buying more hand-over-fist given its obvious quality and relative undervaluation?

Well, the valuation is certainly good enough to continue giving this company a "Bullish" stance and a "BUY". Long-term growth prospects are good. However, the question becomes in what way the share price/valuation encapsulates the potential headwinds that are bound to ramp up when the company needs to target a more Co2-neutral production? HeidelbergCement itself says in earnings call that it's well-prepared for the next few years. Long-term, however, there's really little beyond speculation as to what might be in the books in terms of costs for this company (which also is one of the reasons they're currently so keen on reducing debt - forward CapEx).

These considerations are so linked to how the company may choose to structure its operations and capital structure that any long-term considerations at this point must be considered speculative. HeidelbergCement has shown us - today - that it has no problem divesting unprofitable business units in quick succession, and if the stress of Co2 becomes higher, it may choose to expand this even further.

It's because of this structural/industrial uncertainty I'm more careful and conservative about a company where I'd otherwise be pounding the table, given the current potential double-digit implied upside from fair value to earnings.

Instead, I say "invest with care" at anything below single-digit P/E.

Thesis

The concrete industry, especially for companies with their main bases in the EU, will likely bear the brunt of the Co2 policy changes over the next decade and more. Two industries that are severely affected by this, apart from the automotive industry, are the industries of Steel and Concrete. Their Co2-dependent production is already under fire, and this pressure is likely to continue when viewing regional challenges in specific geographies in and outside of Europe (JVs/Subsidiaries closing plants, facing regional government challenges, etc.).

That is why, despite overall successful pricing power and policies, I argue that investors should continue investing conservatively in these businesses outside of a recession. When we see ridiculous undervaluation, single-digit P/E ratios for the largest concrete business in the world, that becomes a lot easier to swallow. Dropping back down to 8 times earnings, you'll see me start actively buying more of this company and extending my holding here.

(Source: Börsdata)

At current valuations, while sanguine long term, I approach the company with care due to the evident short-term volatility of the stock. You only need to look once to see what sort of exposure this stock has to short-term news/policy items to see what sort of short-term movements you may be exposed to.

On the other hand, it serves as a guide for what you should be able to pay for the company at historically-low valuations. I view the historical valuations as relevant here, because company guidance thus far has been pretty spot-on. The company has excellent management, and the outside of recession-lows have been pretty consistent.

In the end - HeidelbergCement is a great company. You should own it long term. However, the industry is in for some specific short-to-medium-term challenges in the form of Co2-changes, taxation, and tariffs, which are currently changing the company's composition and may do so more in the future.

Because of this, you should nonetheless invest conservatively into the company's current ~3.1% yield, especially given its current 1Y-highs.

Thank you for reading

Stance

Recent recovery makes only a small difference in my stance on HeidelbergCement. It's still undervalued by traditional metrics, and given the company's growth, as such is "bullish" and a "BUY" at this price. Given the industry challenges, however, I'd want a greater discount before investing in the company to boost the potential CAGR even further.

